Let’s do a roundup. We’ll center it around a few themes. The first two come back to something I’ve been saying for quite a while, and something I stressed at least twice yesterday. The first one is that Trump is simply in no position to restart a war. This is based on the fundamentals. I heard someone address this yesterday—and I forget who it was—and they simply asked: ‘With f—ing what?’ Trump ran through standoffs, missile interceptors, Patriots, forward bases—you name it, he blew it. For Jewish Nationalism. The cupboard is bare, and Iran will definitely retaliate—and we won’t be able to handle their retaliation, which we can’t stop. It’s not just military, it’s also commercial aimed at the big tech American companies throughout the Gulf region. If you have trouble with this concept, listen to John Mearsheimer’s excellent explanation. He goes through all the conceivable options—four of them, from the intense 3 day bombing to nuking Pickaxe to the blockade and sanctions—and concludes that their all losers. And so is Trump. The military also knows that Trump is a loser who’s looking for someone to blame—it could be Hegseth, it could be Caine it could be multiple people. The point is that the professional military will ally with Congress against Trump to put the kibosh on any crazy escalation. Mearsheimer:

But Mearsheimer also addresses the second issue I was harping on yesterday. Iran my well be looking for an opportunity to launch their own attacks, regardless of what Trump does. Unless Trump complies with the MOU that he signed—the surrender document.

The third theme is the disarray in the political establishment. The knives are out, the infighting is ramping up, and the DC ruling class wants to fool We the People. Again.

We’ll skip the first item and move to the second, which Will Schryver addresses. Like me, he has long pooh-poohed the notion that Trump will escalate. Now he addresses the possibility of an Iranian attack, if Trump doesn’t knuckle under:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 13h￼ Pretty Rebeccah [Heinrichs, who is a completely wacked JN at the Hudson Institute] clearly has zero conception of the military realities that have been revealed as a result of both the war in Ukraine and the episodic wars with Iran. There is nothing Iran, Russia, and China desire more than for the US to desperately attempt to snatch some semblance of victory from the jaws of what is unquestionably the single greatest strategic military defeat in American history, which continues to play out in West Asia. The Iranians are champing at the bit to go another round on the battlefield with the Americans. They have surprises they sorely desire to spring, and are just patiently waiting for the appropriate moment to do so. At some level — at least among some of the more discerning field-grade officers at the Pentagon — there simply must be an understanding that further war against Iran entails greater risks of humiliating disaster than anything the US military has faced in living memory. I suspect some are doing their best to warn the senior brass of the dangers — but I expect it will fall on deaf ears. The influence of the #EmpireAtAllCosts cult is very likely to hold sway when it comes to this weighty decision to relinquish empire or set the world on fire in a futile attempt to arrest its rapid decline. ·￼ The Ayatollah is poasting up a storm today. I remain convinced the Iranians WANT to go another round on the battlefield with the Americans. But whether or not Trump and his entourage of imbeciles is willing to oblige them suddenly looks less likely than it did last week.

We’re definitely in a danger zone here. BTW, Putin is consulting today with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall for that one. They’re not comparing weather in Tehran vs. Moscow.

Now as we shift, I want to recommend a brief Daniel Henningsen video with DD. DH begins by noting in a Trump outtake Trump’s constant reference to me, me, me. He says Trump is thereby impeaching himself for running an illegal war. But then he points to the silence of most of the media on this supremely important constitutional as well as the silence of the political establishment—Dems and GOPers both. Because they were all complicit in the war, just like Tucker said. Dems too. They want to talk about gas prices and “affordability” and “corruption” (more below), but they don’t want to talk about the constitutional order that they and Trump trashed—for shekels from Jewish Nationalists. All of them. It’s two minutes, so do listen:

Patrick Henningsen @21WIRE ￼ WHY IT’S THE PERFECT TIME FOR TRUMP TO CUT HIS LOSSES ON IRAN WAR DECISIONS /video/1 Ever wondered if wars have a real legal basis or if politics just drives them? This clip dives deep into the controversial topic of war mandates, legal boundaries, and political influence.

Brandon Weichert adds—it’s also a perfect time for Trump to resign. And with that let’s shift to the political fighting. PP stresses what he calls “clan wars” (why not “tribal”?) but also the memes to deflect from the constitutional issues. That’s important to understand, and the Dems are in on it, too:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h Clan Wars have started in Washington, DC. As the empire starts to collapse the mask is torn off and we are starting to see what the actual family interests behind the global power networks are - not least because the Clans have started feuding and destroying the networks. · “Corruption” is the new line pushed by the globalist types. Ironic given the corruption that holds up the globalist edifice. But more important than irony, this is bottom barrel politics - its what you say when you have run out of things to say. This will be the last rodeo. Quote￼ Groundwork Action @GWAction Nov 3 Maybe no one in the field as good as Ossoff tying corruption to economic populism: Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h Fantastic point! As the Soviet elite started to run out of ideas under Gorbachev they started an anti-corruption campaign that was viewed with disdain by Soviet citizens who knew that the whole system was based on corruption. The same Swan Song for the current globalist system.

Great vantage point from which to watch what transpires in the coming weeks and months.

We’ll end with some of the initial infighting that’s been observed. The point here is that Trump really has lameducked himself. He’s in a box and there’s no getting out. Or on a sinking ship from which all the rats are jumping. Pick your metaphor. There’s no escape for Trump, and yakking about the ballroom won’t work, either.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 28m BREAKING: Secretary of State Marco Rubio now expected to resign and launch a presidential bid, as he “needs to distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump,” per The Independent. He will “run for the hills in the aftermath of the midterms humiliation,” one Rubio ally said. “Rubio will be gone after the midterms. There will be about four or five of them running for the hills,” the Rubio ally adds. A Republican source close to Rubio said “The country has completely turned against Trump. People cannot even say where Iran is on a map and do not get this war. The cost of gas has really pissed people off.”

Wrong. People can deal with the cost of gas if it’s unavoidable. But it’s the fact that it came as a result of betrayal that hacks them off. And Rubio was part of it. These people are kidding themselves.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance privately slams Netanyahu for being “wrong on everything” about Iran, per Axios. Vance quietly warned that the war was “highly unpopular and could cost Republicans the election.” Trump didn’t listen to Vance and at one point considered launching strikes before the midterms, “as Netanyahu was pressing him to do.”

Not good enough—Vance needs to come clean publicly. And then retire from public life and write a tell all book full of mea culpas.

AF Post @AFpost WH sources allege that staffers associated with Susie Wiles are attempting to link the midterm disaster to JD Vance and pin the blame on Pete Hegseth. Other sources have explained that “the knives are out” as WH cabinet members turn on each other following the midterm disaster.

Right. Where were they when it counted? It won’t work, so expect resignations, ship jumping. Mario chronicles that. But note that this goes back to Henningsen’s observations—they’re all avoiding the very real trashing of the Consitution, because they were all in on it. They’re trying to blame Trump before Trump blames them. And they all mostly want to deflect to higher prices. They want to get past that whole war betrayal thing. But Americans know.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal ￼￼ REPUBLICANS ARE TURNING ON TRUMP’S IRAN WAR, AND THE REVOLT IS NOW COMING FROM INSIDE HIS OWN PARTY As the scale of the GOP’s midterm defeat became clear, Utah Republican Senator John Curtis already had a Substack article ready accusing his party of abandoning the conservative principles that once defined it. And Curtis is hardly alone. JD Vance has explicitly blamed the Iran war for the Republican defeat, Trump himself acknowledged its electoral consequences, and even Fox News presenters have pointed to the war as a major factor in the GOP’s losses. The criticism is now coming from multiple directions: ￼ VP Vance: Said the war cost Republicans the election and argued that voters want Washington to reconsider both the conflict and its relationship with Israel. ￼ Trump: Acknowledged the Iran war contributed to the defeat while continuing to defend his decision to launch military operations. ￼ Fox News: Presenters and commentators such as Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, Jesse Watters, and others have identified the Iran war and the rising cost of living as major reasons Republicans lost voter support. ￼ Sen. John Curtis: Condemned the hastily planned war for disrupting global oil markets and worsening the economic pressures facing American families. ￼ Conservative principles: Curtis accused Republicans of abandoning fiscal responsibility, free trade, limited government, and America’s traditional approach to global leadership. Curtis went further, arguing that Republicans had spent a decade sacrificing their principles for electoral victories, only to discover that winning elections without delivering better governance had consequences. The political implications extend well beyond one disastrous midterm. Vance is questioning the war’s political cost, traditional conservatives are challenging the party’s ideological direction, and Trump continues to defend the military campaign that his own allies increasingly blame for their defeat. The Iran war is rapidly becoming a dividing line within the Republican Party over its political future and the limits of Trump’s leadership.

This is just the beginning.