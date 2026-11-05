Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
11h

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

1h

BREAKING: The S&P 500 has now erased -$2.2 trillion over the last 55 minutes.

Today's decline is now double the size of yesterday's post-election rally.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
10h

This totally fits in with Kinzer's point about a fanatical group taking over US foreign policy for their own uses.

Ann Coulter:

"Iran War zealots used a blowtorch to kill a spider and burned the house down. Unfortunately, it was our house, too."

Reply
Share
66 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture