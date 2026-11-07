Lots going on behind the scenes today, with multiple leaks. But first I want to point to a fascinating (and lengthy) interview with an Iranian strategic analyst that was recommended by commenter snclair. It’s too long to quote at length. What it highlights are deep Iranian suspicions of Anglo-Zionist Deep State intentions regarding not simply Iran but the entire BRICS bloc—which makes total sense. I’ve written in the past that The Anglo-Zionist forces will not simply give up at this stage, even after the massive setback they’ve suffered. The analyst states that Iran believes the war is entering a critical phase that will feature the rumored short but intense US strikes—and an overwhelming a geographically wide Iranian response. He also believes that, due to declining military dominance, the US will resort to bio weapons against China and Iran. Again, this makes some sense to me because my view is that Covid amounted to a test run of that approach, and that the main targets were, indeed, China and Iran. However, American politics and economic factors may well play into whatever happens and my work against that scenario. I recommend this article as a glimpse into Iranian thinking:

“The next war with the US will be short and devastating,” predicts Iranian strategist Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm says the Iranian response will reach beyond the region, that the third round will be the last, and that the world is living through the “painful birth” of a new order

Now, I’ll try to present current views and news in a logical order. Perhaps looking at the post midterm political developments is a good place to start.

Yesterday I commented that the departure of Susie Wiles from the WH and her replacement by the odious Stephen Miller was an out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire scenario. Wiles was not simply dismissed in disgrace—she was given a top spot in Trump’s political machine. This looks very much like a Jewish Nationalist scheme to retain control over Trump’s WH while also retaining a stranglehold over the Republican party (Wiles, recall, ran one of Netanyahu’s campaigns). Chris Martenson cites MTG:

Meanwhile, Susie Wiles stepped down as White House chief of staff to join Trump’s political campaign team, with Stephen Miller taking over the role. According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the change shows that Trump and Wiles want to keep control of the Republican Party and pick the next presidential nominee. She said that approach would leave the party with zero chance in 2028, because the coalition of voters who elected Trump will not support their candidate.

Meanwhile, the WSJ and Axios—two usually reliable sources re intra WH affairs—are reporting that there are effectively three camps, three “schools of thought” if I may wax hyperbolic, regarding how to proceed with regard to Iran. That’s in the WH, but I’ll cite a Brookings Institute for what looks like the Dem approach—force an end to the war but keep Trump as the public whipping boy for the disasters to come, with perhaps a removal toward the end of his term. Here’s some commentary:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 4h The WSJ and Axios are also reporting this today Vance, Witkoff, Kushner, Tom Barrack, Dan Caine and the Gulf want a diplomatic solution

Rubio and Bessent want more sanctions and the sea blockade

Brad Cooper, Hegseth and the Israelis want war 3 camps, 3 different strategies . BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP’S INNER CIRCLE PUSHES TO AVOID ANOTHER WAR WITH IRAN Senior White House officials are increasingly rallying behind VP JD Vance’s approach: avoid renewed military action against Iran and pursue a diplomatic off-ramp. Their argument? The American people have spoken. The historic midterm election results have sent a clear message: Americans do NOT want another war. … The proposed strategy: - Maintain the blockade. - Give diplomacy time to work. - Leave Iran’s political future to the Iranian people. - Avoid another costly military confrontation. … The emerging message from inside the White House is clear: Declare the objective achieved. Maintain the pressure. Don’t restart the war.

Comment: That looks like two separate approaches. First is—accept defeat and get out. Second is—maintain economic pressure. Problem: Iran has already clearly stated that attempting to maintain the blockade and sanctions is unacceptable and will lead to Iranian military action. Now to Brookings’ view, which almost certainly mirrors Dem strategy discussions:

Robin Brooks @robin_j_brooks It’s time to cut our losses on Iran. Even the efficacy of the blockade is fading, because Iran now see the light at the end of the tunnel. There’s no need for a peace deal to reopen the SoH. The Gulf countries can figure that out. We should just walk away.

Problem: What does “walk away” or TACO mean in this context? Definitively abandon bases? Withdraw from Israel? Remain in Israel and continue supporting Jewish genocide and ethnic cleansing in the region? Iran isn’t going to agree to anything of that sort. I agree with Mearsheimer that the much touted “walkaway” plan is fatally flawed. Also, note that the Dems are not going to push for a “peace deal.” Dems get 50% of their money from Jews. No coincidences in politics. They are not the party of peace, anymore than Trump’s GOP turned out to be.

Meanwhile, as per the article cited above, Iran is preparing for war—seriously.

Ehsan Taghadosi @demokracy What did Araghchi tell the 9 foreign ministers in the region? Araghchi spent all day Thursday on the phone, conveying Iran’s decision to the foreign ministers of 9 countries: Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, Pakistan, Jordan, Cyprus and the UAE. Araghchi explicitly conveyed the military commanders’ message to the countries hosting US bases in the region: there will be no consideration or red lines. The same words were also conveyed to foreign ministers during Araghchi’s meetings in New York. Our message—if we do not have security, neither will anyone else—has been explicitly communicated to the region. Cyprus was the most notable of Araghchi’s calls because, during the 40-day war, it hosted Israeli commanders and the prime minister, and analyses suggest it will be targeted in the next war. The Cypriots were also the only country among these 9 to call for “restraint” from Iran. This means Araghchi has issued an explicit threat. Importantly, Israel cannot attack Iran without using the airspace of countries in the region, particularly Iraq, Jordan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and these countries cannot absolve themselves of responsibility. This means that, in Iran’s strategy, there is no distinction between an attack by the US and one by Israel. The current situation between Iran and the US is one of continued limited clashes, very high military readiness on both sides for an all-out war, and negotiations that have so far yielded no results. American media accounts of when Iran will be attacked are highly contradictory, and this, too, is part of the Pentagon’s psychological operations. These reports have not caused Iran to back down, and the IRGC will target any ship that travels outside the route through Iran without authorization. The hit rate is high, although the Americans are telling a different story to prevent oil prices from soaring. Patarames @Pataramesh 22m Just like that, the missile-defense-evasion upper-stage of the Khorramshahr-4 Kheybar... ... becomes its intercontinental kick-stage instead JUST IN: Iran has officially lifted its self-imposed 2,000-kilometre range limit on ballistic missiles, according to an IRGC spokesman. Iranian military commanders have begun updating their target databases to include a wider range of targets, including those outside the Middle East, he said. This comes after supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the military to respond immediately and forcefully to any threat from the US or Israel, without geographical limitations. Over the past several weeks, the IRGC has conducted multiple missile tests, including tests of new and upgraded missiles.

Economic considerations could affect all the above, perhaps in unexpected ways. There’s been a lot of chatter about Iran - Russia coordination, but China remains the 800 lb. gorilla in the room. Global borrowers are increasingly turning to China, and that weakens the Anglo-Zionist position—their options are narrowing and the risks of any hostile actions are rising. China continues its rare earths squeeze. Note in the big picture post that follow the interesting reference to “buying time.” Is this a reference also to Europe and Russia?

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 3h Rate divergence is herding global borrowers away from USD and toward RMB. Dim Sum bond issuance in Hong Kong has TRIPLED in 2026, with Western banks leading the underwriting league table. Tim Hack @realTimHack While interest rates worldwide are exploding, signaling government collapses, the cost of capital in China is going down. China is now winning the world war on all three major fronts: cost of capital,

cost of energy (AI),

and cost of labor. The only way the US Empire has left is to try to prevent the takeover by playing unfair, getting physical, and grabbing pieces from the other side by force. We’ve already seen the beginning of this, with some attempts successful, like Venezuela, and others not, like Iran. The US Empire is collapsing on all fronts, and we are now in the most dangerous phase of this shift of world dominance. The only logical next step for the US is to buy time for the physical exchange by trying to get their own cost of capital down, all to prevent their market from making the decision for them that they have lost. That’s why the Democrats have been selected to lead the next phase of this war: to artificially pump up the economy by lowering the cost of capital to prevent the collapse. That’s also why gold and silver pumped on the election news. If I had to choose the winner of this war for post-2030, I’d choose China, and therefore I would buy Chinese stocks and capital markets. That’s in fact what’s already happening and the reason for the low rates there. China chose gold and commodities as its backbone, so that I would also buy. But the most important realization is that in the final pre-physical-exchange phase, all sides will massively rearm their militaries with fresh money, and this will lead to an inflationary blowout. For the West, it will lead to hyperinflation. If we are lucky, it will happen before the nations get war-ready, so the market has a way to prevent World War 3 by bankrupting the main evil actors and taking them offline before they are ready to exchange.

We’ll close with some of the predictions of the AI bubble collapse and additional political commentary.