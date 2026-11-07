Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3hEdited

I worked on a few funds with Matt about a decade ago. This is an interesting product in relation to AI debt:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tuttle-files-new-credit-default-swap-etfs-bet-against-ai-debt

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
4hEdited

this topic prompted by the passage, quoted below, from Mark's article:

"The Anglo-Zionist forces will not simply give up at this stage . . . the US will resort to bio weapons against China and Iran. Again, this makes some sense to me because my view is that Covid amounted to a test run of that approach, and that the main targets were, indeed, China and Iran. "

Paul Craig Roberts, The German State continues to torture Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://www.unz.com/proberts/the-german-state-continues-to-torture-dr-reiner-fuellmich/

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, lawyer, with licenses to practice in Germany and the US , has been a German political prisoner already for almost 3 years. . . .

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-covid-lockdown-is-an-act-of-economic-warfare-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich-interviews-prof-michel-chossudovsky/5783254

from a 2022 conversation with Dr. Fuellmich:

"The Covid lockdown is an act of economic and social warfare, which is unprecedented in World history, directed simultaneously in one fell swoop against 193 member states of the U.N.

" The lockdown is an integral part of a hegemonic agenda, directed against humanity and the sovereignty of all nation states. "

The AngloZionist war machine comes full circle, Covid to warfare, back to biological war.

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