dissonant1
7h

Trump presents as raw "id" vs. "ego." He defies any recognition of restraints imposed by reality. He wants what he wants and he wants it now. Or he is just using those extreme projections of what he wants as a negotiating tool? How would we or anyone else know?

"How can any rational possibly believe that it’s possible to destroy every single launch site in Iran—given that they are so well concealed and protected?" It seems Trump does not recognize any rational impulses or impositions or restrictions on his desires until he is forced to do so. Is this all TACO Tuesday stuff? Who knows? But he is playing games with nuclear weapons and destroying countries. How then can any strategic goals offset the risks? Or are the insanity of his actions dictated to him and outside of his better judgement?

Todd E Smekens
5h

I know TACO is moving pieces on the board, but if he gets the US involved in any prolonged war in the Middle East, he's toast. Promises made, promises broken.

Trump is much simpler than a lot of his supporters think, only because they watch the right-wing propaganda media. If it's not US propaganda, it's social media influencers paid by Israel.

And, the last I checked, MAGA was splitting into their own version of woke right, which wants Israel out of the picture completely. If Bibi and the US Zionists drag us into a conflict with Iran, the America First will bail from the GOP. The hate aimed at Israel right now is at an all-time high, which is not a good scenario for Trump being yanked around by Bibi, the war criminal.

Plus, what does this mean for the already laughing stock of Trump's "Peace" Committee?

