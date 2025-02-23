Right now the Polish ruling class remains in denial, but like all the rest of America’s vassals, huddled in the middle of a dark tunnel while a bright light rapidly approaches, they will learn that denial isn’t a solution. That’s a train and it’s called Trump 2.0. Trump 1.0 was derailed by the American ruling class, but one way or another that won’t save the vassals now. No matter that Poles tried to kid themselves that they could ingratiate themselves with the American ruling class, the American ruling class ultimately has to pay attention to ordinary Americans—who are not much interested in Poland.

Poland spent the interwar years after WW1 trying to remain neutral between two much larger powers that historically detested Poland. Poland continued to rankle with both Germany and Russia—sometimes for reasons, but also as a matter of historical animosity. Both were willing to use Poland for their larger purposes, but that would inevitably have compromised Polish sovereignty. Neutrality didn’t work, so Poland sought refuge in alliances with remote and weaker powers—France and Britain—for whom Poland represented, at best, a distraction for Germany while the Wehrmacht warmed up. 1939 brought an end to that.

After the Cold War Poland sought safety by volunteering to become the frontline for the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. The benefit for Poland, as they thought, would be protection against Germany and Russia—and an opportunity to cobble together a Central European alliance that Poland could lead. Why Poles thought they could trust Anglo-Zionists—led largely by Jewish Americans of Ukrainian background—to look out for Polish interests in any but the shortest of terms is anyone’s guess. Instead, the Poles have managed to antagonize most of their neighbors to one degree or another—and the most antagonized have been the most powerful, the Russians. Putin had assiduously courted the Poles throughout his years in power, but the Polish leadership descended into mad conspiracy theories following the Smolensk tragedy. (I recommend my earlier A Polish Tragedy At The Heart Of Europe's Crisis).

Now Poland is scrambling for a way out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into. But they’re still are looking for Uncle Sam to somehow pull them out. Better they should be seeking ways to patch things up with Putin. Did they get the message that Trump delivered, or are they still in denial?

Saagar Enjeti @esaagar￼ Poland says they won't send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine They have been one of the most agitating forces for aggressive NATO support for Ukraine but when push comes to shove they don't really believe its such a vital national security interest

That’s a start, but I doubt the Russians are impressed after years of war and casualties that the Poles facilitated, years of crazy Polish anti-Russian rhetoric. Russia isn’t going anywhere and, as the Poles are going to have to come to terms with, Poland can’t relocate.

Stuart Dowell @StuartDowell_ Poland has spent 30 years building its foreign policy around a strong US alliance. Yesterday, that foundation cracked. Andrzej Duda flew across the Atlantic for a planned hour-long meeting with Trump. He got ten minutes. This wasn’t just bad optics. It was a humiliation. Poland has positioned itself as America’s most loyal ally in Europe. But when Trump is reshaping US policy on Ukraine and NATO, Poland was given barely a moment of his time. Duda had no offer, no clear role after refusing to be part of a stabilisation mission. Meanwhile, France and the UK are shaping proposals on Ukraine. They have leverage. After the meeting, Duda and his camp scrambled to spin it as a success. They searched for breadcrumbs: Trump’s warm words, a vague mention of military cooperation, a possible visit to Poland. But none of it changes the reality. Trump’s words were warm, but the actions matter. His team is cutting Ukraine out of talks with Russia. US support for NATO looks uncertain. And yet Duda left Washington with nothing but scraps. For years, Poland’s security strategy rested on unquestioning faith in the US alliance. That strategy is being dismantled day by day.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The Poles boosted a war and postured that they were willing to fight it if things got rough. But in reality they were barking loudly because of the American defence umbrella. The Americans now realise that Poland were free-riding and so they’re being cut loose as a bad investment Poland went all in on a strategy trying to turn their population into meat for the NATO grinder in exchange for inward American FDI [Foreign Direct Investment]. That strategy is now collapsing and the Polish government have no alternative lined up. Some of us warned about this!

American vassals should take note, not gloat. These are hard lessons. Americans have the luxury of two wide oceans and wide open spaces at home. Not so others.