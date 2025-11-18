Today will be a bit of a mental health day, so I want to quickly present a portion of Scott Ritter’s discussion with Judge Nap from yesterday. I’ve skipped over the intro bit about Venezuela. Briefly, Scott says, as many have, that invasion isn’t really an option, so stand off strike attempts at decapitation could happen. But the hope is probably that the threats will win the regime change day—Maduro, you leave, and Venezuela, you accept our Nobel Peace Prize winning candidate, or we’ll bomb the shit out of you like she’s urging us to do. Incredible.

As for Russia, Scott agrees with what I’ve been saying about Trump’s war, but it always bears repeating. From there he moves on to nukes and China. My one area of disagreement is that Scott gives the impression that he believes Trump is actually in control of events. I don’t really buy that, as regular readers will be aware.

I believe Trump is fronting for the real Anglo-Zionist power players, that he gets his jollies out of playing the tough guy role, but that other officials like Rubio are probably in closer hands on contact with the power players than Trump is—in terms of implementing policy. They implement policy, Trump fronts with the rhetoric. To me, his volte face on releasing the Epstein files that don’t exist but do exist—whatever it will really boil down to—is a pretty clear sign that Trump isn’t really the guy in charge. The point of withholding the Epstein files has always been to conceal the Israel connection. Trump has been acting under direction to conceal that, but someone made the decision that that bullet will need to be bitten in some way or other to get past the public outcry—and the word was passed to Trump to change his position. Hey, YMMV. Anyway, IMO, the same goes for strategic policy, and that was on full display at the Alaska meeting and its aftermath—Trump was clearly not calling the American shots. The Russia policy not only goes back beyond Biden, it also goes back beyond Trump 1.0 all the way to the Clintons. Trump is following a script.

Anyway, here’s Scott. Note that the Judge does directly ask the question that I posed above, but Scott never quite gets around to directly answering the question:

Scott Ritter : NATO’s Ukraine Strategy Is Collapsing Judge: Is Donald Trump telling the truth when he says he wants peace in Ukraine, or are his hands tied by the Neocons around him and the Zionists who funded him, and he knows it? Scott: More and more I begin to question whether or not Donald Trump was ever serious about peace, because when you look at the terms that he was seeking to achieve through, his negotiation, it was the equivalent of a Russian surrender. And we can never forget that Donald Trump, this is his second term, his first term from 2017 to 2021 was marked by the fact that he was very aggressive towards Russia when it came to Ukraine, providing Ukraine with offensive weaponry, allowing the CIA to put over 20 bases on the ground in Ukraine to actively train the Ukrainian forces to fight and kill Russians. That was the sole purpose of the training. And so, when Donald Trump comes in today and says, ‘That war would never have happened had I been president,’ I doubt it because he was pushing for that war. And even though Joe Biden started this conflict in terms of the shooting aspects of it, Trump says he wants peace, but peace on his terms, which means it’s not peace. It will never be peace. It’s designed to be a peace that weakens Russia and allows the United States and Europe to continue the process of isolating Russia, collapsing Russia’s economy degrading Russia’s political societal relationship and bringing down Vladimir Putin which ultimately remains the goal of the United States in Europe in terms of their official policies. So no, Donald Trump is lying when he says he wants peace. Peace is a mantra he’s using to pursue regime change policies against Russia. Judge: Do you think that he embraces the idea of Nuland, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Tony Blinken, Joe Biden, that Ukraine can be used as a battering ram with which to drive Vladimir Putin from office? Scott: That’s the policy he had in his first four years. Yeah, that’s the policy he inherited from Joe Biden. Remember, Joe Biden didn’t invent this. He inherited much of what’s taking place from the Trump administration, which was there for four years before Biden. So, I just think that the Trump administration is not being honest. It’s something the Russians are very aware of—that the foundational, the policy objectives have not changed from the time Joe Biden was president to Trump. Scott Bessent, he comes straight out and says, “We want to collapse the Russian economy.” Now, if you want peace and you want friendship with Russia, do you really want to go down the path of saying, “I’m going to collapse the Russian economy?” No. We seek the military defeat of Russia. That’s what a ceasefire is. It means that Ukraine has fought the Russian army to a standstill. That’s what we are pursuing. So, the bottom line is yes, Trump is pursuing a policy that seeks to bring down Vladimir Putin. He inherited this policy from Biden, but he hasn’t changed it. And I believe that he was hoping that he could, convince Putin to a ceasefire that the United States would then use to put itself in a superior position strategically to Russia. But Putin’s not playing that game. Judge: Could you argue that not only did Biden inherit this from Trump because of Trump’s over-the-top arming of Ukraine in his first term, and that what is now in Trump’s lap was triggered by Trump’s decisions eight years ago? Scott: 100%. That’s been my argument the whole time. Trump keeps saying this is Joe Biden’s war and I say that’s just a straight out lie. This is Donald Trump’s war. This is the war that Donald Trump wanted when he was the president in the first term. This is the war that he was advocating for. This is the posture that he assumed. These are the policies that he endorsed. So this is Donald Trump’s war. He’s just not man enough to own it. Here he is yesterday talking about new sanctions.

My argument has been, and still is, that Trump believed he could BS Putin into a settlement that would fundamentally weaken and subordinate Russia and could lead to regime change. The Neocons doubted this and believed instead in the Rand Doctrine of surrounding and extending Russia, bringing Russia down by military pressure and if necessary by proxy war. Trump wanted the chance to accomplish all that with his supposed deal making ability, which the Neocons viewed as a waste of valuable time as well as potentially dangerous, because of Trump’s vacillating stance.

Judge: This is a little ridiculous, Scott. New sanctions on Russia. Chris, cut number three. Trump: Here they’re doing that, and that’s okay with me. They’re passing legislation, or, putting, the Republicans are putting in legislation that’s very tough. It’s sanctioning etc etc on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that, as I suggested it. So any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned. We may add Iran to the formula. Have secondary sanctions affected Russia in any material or significant way? You’ve been traveling around Russia for the past couple of weeks. Scott: Look, every Russian I speak to, and I had some very significant interviews in the last couple days, they say sanctions bite. There’s no doubt about it. I mean, it’s not the normal way of doing business, but Russia has adapted to them and the Russian economy continues to grow. Right now, it enjoys a growth rate of 4.8%. What’s the American growth rate? 1.6 1.8. So, Russia’s economy is doing far better than the American economy when it comes to growth. They had to make adjustments and they continue to have to make adjustments. No economy realistically wants to go into war footing because that’s just not the way to make economies boom. And Russia’s had to go into a war footing with its defense industry. So that overheats the economy. It leads to inflationary trends. All of this is impacting the Russian economy. But the day-to-day existence of the Russians is of a very high quality. It’s a stable economy, a stable existence. There’s no gas lines. prices of food are normal. Yes, there’s inflation. There’s no doubt about that. That’s brought on by the economic consequences of sanctions. But the idea that sanctions are choking out Russia is absurd. The sanctions are choking out Europe. And if Donald Trump continues this stupidity, he’s going to find that the world isn’t going to buy into his threats, his intimidation, and it’ll be the United States that’s isolated, not Russia. Judge: How does Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, deal with a guy like Marco Rubio that doesn’t even want to talk to him? Scott: Well, the story going around is ‘very directly.’ Lavrov has been accused of being a little bit undiplomatic in his phone call with Marco Rubio--basically laying down the law, and prompting Rubio to not only terminate the conversation but pull out of Budapest. There were rumors that Lavrov was on the way out because of this but, no, the Kremlin has came out and said they have full trust and confidence in Lavrov. Lavrov’s back out there making the same pronouncements. You know, the reality is, I think there was a movement inside the Kremlin that wanted to believe in the Alaska moment and wanted to believe, and some magic still remained. But the reality is the Trump administration just isn’t serious about peace with Russia at this point in time. You see you saw that with Donald Trump’s statement. You see that with everything Marco Rubio says. And the point I make over and over again, there’s only one pathway to peace with the United States, between Russia and the United States, and that’s 100% total Russian victory in Ukraine. Until that happens, Trump will be tied down by his own legacy. Marco Rubio by his own hatred. Russia needs to end the potential of Ukraine being a tool that can be used to undermine Russia once and for all with a decisive military victory. And that’s the general approach that Russia’s taking. I mean, I can’t speak on behalf of Vladimir Putin, but every Russian I’ve spoken to agrees that not only is that what’s needed, but that’s the direction Russia’s heading. Judge: President Putin back in September offered to extend the terms of the New Start Treaty beyond their legal conclusion in February of 2026. The New START treaty, of course, this better than anybody on the planet, puts a cap on certain types of weapons. Why has the United States not even responded to that very magnanimous moral, legal, offer by President Putin? Scott: Well, one of the main reasons is because Marco Rubio fired all of our arms control specialists back in July. 1,300 State Department employees, many of whom were employed in the arms control bureaus or the bureaus dealing with Russia, are gone. We don’t have anybody in America that is capable of thinking about arms control right now. There’s no serious effort on the part of the United States to follow through. Two, the United States is very worried about China right now, because we flexed our muscles in and around Taiwan and made not so veiled hints that if there was a war with Taiwan it could go nuclear. China said, “Okay, if you want to go nuclear, then let’s go nuclear. We’re going to stop our moderate size nuclear arsenal that was at 200 and we’re going to modernize this, increase the number of missiles, increase the number of weapons. Today, 500-700 weapons, growing to be over a 1000 by 2030.” This New START cap is 1550, but Russia has 1550. Now, if China has a 1000 that puts the United States behind. And so the stupidity of American policy, combined with the fact that we don’t have any capacity to engage in arms control, has resulted in a situation where the United States finds itself at a strategic disadvantage. So there’s a lot of pressure being put on the president to wait, when this treaty ends, to go ahead and immediately start to increase the number of warheads deployed on Minute Man 3 that gives us great options and things of that nature. Judge: Why in his right mind would a secretary of state fire all of his arms control specialists? Aren’t they vital to a long-term peace? Scott: Well, they are, if your interests are long-term peace or arms control. But this administration’s interests aren’t long-term peace and it isn’t arms control. The Trump administration has embraced this mantra of “peace through strength.” But that means you have to be strong. Being strong is one thing, if you’re Teddy Roosevelt: “speak softly but carry a big stick.” Donald Trump ain’t the speak softly kind. His strength comes from his verbal diarrhea, where he flexes muscles that he no longer has. I mean, this is a man who has created a cult of personality. People surrounding him love everything he says and treat it as if it’s the gospel. But his words are so far removed from reality, it’s not funny. But Marco Rubio came in and was told to cut the State Department. He looked at skill sets that weren’t going to be in demand under the Trump administration and he terminated them.

The mantra of “peace through strength” is the Neocon mantra, which ultimately derives from the Anglo-Zionist drive for revenge on Russia and to split Russia into multiple weak Anglo-Zionist vassal regimes that can be pillaged for their resources. That is, ultimately, the road to maintaining Anglo-Zionist global hegemony, which is also why arms control is simply off the table for them. “Peace through strength” is a subterfuge. It means peace through global domination. It’s not peace. It’s slavery.