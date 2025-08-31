Speaking again of the Department of War …

WaPo has obtained a 38-page proposal circulating inside the Trump admin: a radical postwar plan to transform Gaza into a U.S.-controlled economic zone, while relocating much or all of the Palestinian population.

Named the GREAT Trust (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust), the plan envisions the temporary or permanent relocation of Gaza’s 2 million residents, either abroad or into restricted zones during a 10-year reconstruction period.

Those who leave would receive:

- $5,000 cash

- Rent subsidies for 4 years

- A digital “land token” to be redeemed for a new apartment in one of 6–8 proposed smart cities in Gaza.

The trust would be jointly launched with Israel and governed by U.S.-backed private interests, modeled after trusteeships like post-WWII Japan. Israel would maintain military oversight, while Western private contractors and foreign “peacekeepers” secure the area.

Developers, some linked to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, estimate a $100B investment could yield 4x returns via mega-projects:

￼ Highways

￼ Resorts (“Trump Gaza Riviera”)

￼ EV factories & tech parks

￼ Smart cities powered by AI

Critically, the plan does not include Palestinian statehood, and its success hinges on relocation. The trust calculates each departure saves $23K over keeping a family in temporary aid zones.

Trump has repeatedly endorsed the idea of the U.S. “taking over” Gaza, describing it as prime real estate with “phenomenal” potential. In February, he told reporters Gazans would be “better off living beautifully in another location.”

The U.S. and Israel are now discussing third countries like Libya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somaliland for resettlement. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, officially backing a Palestinian state, are not confirmed partners in the GREAT plan.

The proposal has no support from the U.N. or Arab League. Legal experts warn any mass displacement, even incentivized, may constitute a violation of international law.

While Gaza lies in ruins, with 90% of housing destroyed, this plan aims to rebuild without its people.