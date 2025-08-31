Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Rossol's avatar
Martin Rossol
7h

I voted for Trump, and I would vote for him again. But I am totally opposed the ongoing support of conflict in the Middle East; if this Gaza plan is reality I’m against it. I am also totally disappointed in our ongoing involvement in Ukraine. On day two Trump should’ve given Putin what he wanted and got us out. Stop the killing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
6hEdited

38 pages of rubbish to pitch an unworkable plan to forcibly relocate those Palestinians who haven’t been murdered by the Israelis with American bombs? Can you imagine being one of the authors of this monstrosity and advertising that you were party to such a proposal to ethnically cleanse Gaza?

We are busy apologizing to the native Americans for killing and removing them from their land, and to African Americans for buying slaves to work on plantations, but we are serious about this sort of nonsense? Repent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture