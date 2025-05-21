Meaning In History

User's avatar
dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
2h

I have wondered the same thing about Trump's mental state and its possible deterioration. Many times he does not seem rational. That is, he often fails to exhibit the ability to logically analyze problems or to act in a logically consistent, orderly fashion to achieve solutions. He also seems to have empathy that can be turned on or off according to the situation (Ukraine deaths vs. Gaza deaths), which is rather pathological. It is almost like he is a twisted caricature of who he was during his first term, with his worst traits being grossly exaggerated this time around.

Well he may be having mental problems, or he may just be lying about what he has done, or he may not remember what he has done - take your pick:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-should-never-have-gotten-entangled-ukraine-death-trap-trump

For what it is worth, Martin Armstrong (based in part on his contacts in DC) thinks Trump has some sanity left and does indeed want to pull U.S. out of Europe and does not believe a peace deal will be achieved in Ukraine. Well, it certainly won't if Trump continues to support Ukraine with arms and intelligence.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/they-want-war-martin-armstrong-slams-european-leaders-reinstating-military-drafts

Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

Trumps main problem appears to be simple arrogance

Trump believes he can do everything all at once at the same time

Instead of one goal resolving Ukraine - focus - all efforts directed on effort - think Kennedy Cuba

- Trump does the Tariffs at the same time - Why ???

I get the Tariff idea - I get the desire of US manufacturing - of course it will never happen at a competitive level - if Trump does not make - Union Free zones or otherwise curtail Union overpayments etc... but that is another story

Why did Trump start the Tariffs when he did ??? - I will never understand that - except he thinks he can magically solve ukraine tariffs israel iran all at the same time - yet clearly does not have the focus, nor the time to give these complicated issues the time they deserve

Did Kennedy send a Witkoff or a Kellogg to Russia or have them makes calls to talk about Cuba

Trumps head has to be spinning no way anyone can actually comprehend all these complicated issues at the same time - it is stupidity and we see it in the results

