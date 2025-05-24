Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Quite interesting 11 minute video w/ Mike Benz. I'm not a Benz cultist but he's quite cogent:

https://x.com/i/status/1925743494120755499

Nutmeg
https://sonar21.com/if-ignorance-is-bliss-the-us-is-the-happiest-superpower/

This recent post by Larry Johnson shows literacy rates in 1925, 1955 and 2024 for China, Russia and the US. Guess which country has had a 20% drop in literacy rates since 1955?

I recently read - I believe it was Harvard - but in the 1960s students studied 25 hours a week and about 15% of the students got A's. Now, students study 15 hours a week and about 50% of the students get A's.

