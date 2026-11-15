Meaning In History

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Analitykiem's avatar
Analitykiem
35m

How many stopped and reflected when Mark mentioned the bond of the handshake. That’s what I grew up on in Michigan, Poland, Byelorussia, etc. My Dziadek -God bless his soul- used to say the hand shake meant a man’s word. My dad musta repeated that million times. In Warsaw, Grodno (Byelorussia), lwow (Ukraine), Pskov, Leningrad, Moscow… (Russia) in various ways verba was something like “The Reds destroyed the value of a deal within the handshake.” When returning to Amdom, it was noted that the only value of the hand shake was in greeting.

As for being a spy. What does that mean? Remember that Israeli guy that squawked about their nukes? Well, a Florida honey pot took him down. The ST Petersburg's Time had a great story about her accomplishment, for her brethren... Wish I had kept it. Anyways, how many of us normal guys bedded spies w/o knowledge that their tasty kisses were simply like fake sugar used to alter tonic/soda pop!

Mark writes, “What exactly will NVIDIA be worth when the Israelis take it?” That’s too deep for comprehension. As for Elon Musk, he’s now about 60 and into making as much bread as possible by getting gov contracts. How many billions will he have before his expiration date? Five -ten trillion?

Musk’s an interesting fellow. What’s in his soul? Were gals simply meat? He’s married somewhere around a dozen. Did he not deem one was a decent, honest soul? Or, did a near-pure soul have no bonding value cuz it would mean sharing inner meanings; it would imply going beyond plastic (gold).

I’ve never been into money. Made hard currency in a soft currency society. I won’t go there cuz few would understand. Suffice to say that I bought six (6) Polski Fiats and bought verboten books from (POSK) in London. Gave the items to friends. The story of books in the Workers’ Paradise would blow the mind of most. It was all about not having wrong thoughts. You know, why X is a step about Sovietski censorship via Shadow Banning.

Mark mentions “Keeping China down.” Imagine if mankind could somehow learn to respect his brothers and sisters. Hell, along parts of the R-ski granca (border) there’s lots of mixed folks. Kinda like the US B/W mix -I’m not talking of wiggers or Negopeans.

Mark mentions Little Marco. Obvious he and the Evil One (T) jumped on Nvidia. How did Rubio ever become an elite? During Trump’s first run at the Cat Seat I told my better half that she shouldn't be surprised if he and The Don were in bed together. Surprise, surprise he became part of the Trump train.

As for the CIA and Alice. Who knows if Alice didn’t “sweet talk” an agent or two? Isn't it amazing that a few years ago chips were not even part of any big game. Look at it now. Seems half the American men would sell their wife's for a deal in chips. The same with their wives…

What a crazy era. Trump is at the end of his trail and seems he’s still happiest when counting coins. Look at how he’s tried to make a profit out of the Gaza genocide tragedy. Few things are more despicable.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
26m

Interesting “coincidence” on the Israeli factor.

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