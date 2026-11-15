Arnaud Bertrand has a series of such smart tweets re the hit on Huang that I’m going to copy them and string them together, below. To me, his tweets—which are mostly analyses of MSM reporting—sound like an intelligent look at actual intelligence or counterintelligence work. But first …

Kathleen Tyson is reporting that Huang and NVIDIA did business the old fashioned way—via handshakes rather than contracts. Including with huge business partners like Elon Musk and TSMC. Tyson poses the interesting question of, What exactly will NVIDIA be worth when the Israelis take it over? Because all three candidates to replace Huang are said to be Israelis. I don’t know much about business, but it sounds like, in effect, Huang was NVIDIA in a very real sense. That could pose some major problems going forward, and problems for NVIDIA are problems for the US economy.

Anyway. Here’s Arnaud:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand Hilarious to see the NYT moving the goalposts on what “being a spy” means after the backlash over their reporting - so much so that under their new “spy” definition, every single person on earth is one I’m not kidding, if you read the article they define “being a spy” as someone who may have told their government something, at some unknown point, willingly or not, to an unknown extent. Do you know a single person this definition couldn’t apply to? We’re all spies now!

That may be an exaggeration, but the point is very real. In my 30 year career I spoke to all sorts of people who told me all sorts of things. Were they all spies? In my experience, few people refuse to talk to people from the government—not because they’re afraid but just because. People like to chat and as long as you don’t come on like a heavy of some sort they usually will. Spies?

And, yes, that’s moving the goalposts considerably compared to their original Nov 6 article titled “China’s Top Spy Agency Recruited Woman Who Targeted Jensen Huang”: in it they were affirming as plain fact that she “was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security,” “recruited by the ministry to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang,” in what they called “an especially audacious example” of Chinese espionage.

What’s “audacious” about asking someone who knows Jensen Huang, ‘Hey, what’s up with Jensen? Whaddaya make of him?’ Are the Chinese the only people in the world who ask questions like that?

One week later and suddenly they don’t know anything anymore: they don’t know the extent of her exchanges with the MSS (the only thing they say they have confidence in is that there were “interactions” between her and the MSS, which could just as well mean that the MSS was **investigating her** as the FT reported: https://ft.com/content/3238d92b-4074-478d-a7f2-d78b9e154fc7?syn-25a6b1a6=1…), what she told them and whether these “interactions” were willing or not.

That is absolutely true, on its face.

From James Bond to “we have no idea” in seven days Meanwhile the WSJ is straight-up “there’s no public evidence but it doesn’t matter if Alice Huang is an actual spy or not: she’s Chinese and that’s enough”

And that really does seem to be the bottom line--keeping China down. “Containing China”, as Mearsheimer likes to say. To keep the world safe for the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

Interesting: the Washington Post says that Jensen Huang’s downfall was Marco Rubio’s doing (https://washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/11/13/behind-jensen-huangs-spy-scandal-shadow-war-trumps-ear-china/…), and it looks like the “spy” framing was directly his and not the CIA’s. ... Which fits neatly with CNN reporting that the CIA is “not yet convinced” that Alice Huang was a spy (https://edition.cnn.com/2026/11/12/politics/alice-huang-us-intel-jensen-huang-nvidia…): if the CIA is not convinced, yet a memo rewritten from the CIA’s own report presented her as a spy, then there’s only one person who could have turned “not convinced” into “spy”: the man who did the “more assertive” rewriting, aka Marco Rubio. The WaPo article also mentions the motive: China hawks like Rubio had spent years trying to “destroy the influence Jensen had over the president”, and WaPo calls his ouster “a huge victory” for them as it allows them to “seize on the moment to redirect the national agenda toward tougher policies on China.” And, as a matter of fact, they’re already pushing three new chip-restriction bills into the defense bill now that Jensen is no longer around to lobby against them.

OK, this next may be a bit tongue in cheek, but really—is this not pretty accurate? Given what we know so far?

If true, it means the real “influence operation” targeting Jensen was run out of Washington, not Beijing Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ [And here’s] the biggest irony of the whole Alice Huang / Nvidia saga: the Chinese government actually doesn’t want Nvidia chips and is actively keeping them out of the country. Last year the Chinese government even ordered Alibaba and ByteDance to cancel their Nvidia orders (https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-09-17/china-agency-orders-firms-to-stop-buying-nvidia-ai-chip-ft-says…) and sent customs teams to the ports to check every advanced chip coming in (https://ng.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/nvidia-ai-chips-targeted-in-china-customs-crackdown-ft-2139111…). And right now 600,000 Nvidia H200s are stuck in Hong Kong because Beijing won’t let them into the country (https://reuters.com/world/china/nvidia-chips-pile-up-hong-kong-china-withholds-import-approval-2026-11-05/…)￼

According to Brave AI:

While newer Blackwell architecture chips like the B200 have been announced, the H200 remains the dominant standard for high-throughput LLM inference and large-batch training in current enterprise deployments due to its proven scalability and software compatibility.

Nvidia also explicitly frames [Chinese government restrictions on the import of NVIDIA chips] as a threat to its business in its latest annual report to the SEC: “The Chinese government has encouraged customers to purchase from our China-based competitors and discouraged customers from purchasing, importing, or using our data center products” (https://sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1045810/000104581026000021/nvda-20260125.htm…). Why does China do that? Because every Nvidia chip a Chinese company buys is one that Huawei or Cambricon doesn’t sell, and domestic chips can only catch up if people actually buy them (which means money for R&D, etc.). Which means that the notion that Chinese intelligence was running honeytraps to get more Nvidia chips into China gets the whole thing exactly backwards. In fact, it looks like Megaspeed - Alice Huang’s company - was a counter-reaction to official Chinese policy: a private sector workaround to these efforts by the Chinese government to curtail Nvidia. As was widely reported - including by Western media - Megaspeed built data centers in Southeast Asia and rented their computing power to Alibaba, which the New York Times called “a backdoor way of getting access” to Nvidia chips (https://nytimes.com/2026/11/06/us/politics/chinese-spy-agency-nvidia-jensen-huang.html…). That is a backdoor not only - allegedly - around Washington’s export controls, but also around China’s own efforts to wean its companies off Nvidia. I can’t believe the Chinese government was too thrilled about it: it’d make just about zero sense for it to run countless domestic measures to prevent Alibaba from using Nvidia chips, yet at the same time have its top spy agency help the same Alibaba get Nvidia chips through the back door in Southeast Asia At the end of the day, as with all such stories, you always need to look at “cui bono?”: who benefits? Who benefitted is pretty clear: - Nvidia itself: it’s in the business of selling chips so a customer willing to spend billions of dollars on chips in Southeast Asia is a godsend. Again, as they themselves state in their SEC filings, not being able to tap into Chinese demand would have “a material and adverse impact on our business” (https://sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1045810/000104581026000021/nvda-20260125.htm…). - Chinese companies like Alibaba: facts are, 1) Chinese chips haven’t yet caught up, 2) Chinese chip companies’ production capabilities are still limited and 3) Chinese tech firms’ historical tech stack runs on Nvidia’s CUDA ecosystem, and rewriting years of code for Huawei chips is painful. Renting Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia is the easy way to stay competitive and serve customer demand in the meantime. - The US, according to core members of the Trump administration: back in July last year, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explained that the point of letting Nvidia sell more chips to China was to get Chinese developers “addicted to the American technology stack” (https://techradar.com/pro/china-could-move-away-from-nvidia-ai-chip-quicker-than-expected-after-brash-addiction-comments-from-us-commerce-secretary…).

From what I’ve read, Lutnick also benefitted personally, through family businesses.

Now, here comes a smart counter argument to the simplistic idea that China was stealing the US blind through a Chinese Mata Hari:

Who does NOT benefit, according to official Chinese policy, is the Chinese state, which has made tech self-reliance one of its foremost priorities. Which means that, to believe the spy story, you have to believe that a person - Alice Huang - was effectively a spy paid by her own government while simultaneously sabotaging its tech self-reliance drive, which it has spent years and trillions of dollars on - pretty senseless. Stranger things have happened, I guess, but it doesn’t pass the smell test. And there is another absolutely major contradiction in the media story. According to a Financial Times article published yesterday (https://ft.com/content/3238d92b-4074-478d-a7f2-d78b9e154fc7?syn-25a6b1a6=1…), “a person who knows [Alice Huang] said they had been asked by MSS for information about her earlier this year after news emerged that Singapore was investigating the company in relation to chip-smuggling allegations. The agency wanted to find out more information about Huang, including the nature of her business and connections, the person said.” Which raises a damn obvious question: if she were indeed an MSS asset, why on earth would the MSS need to ask the people around her who she was and the nature of her business? It’s a complete contradiction with the spy story - but very much not a contradiction with what I described above: a private businesswoman running a workaround to Beijing’s own policy, which the Chinese security apparatus would naturally want to look into. Especially since, around about the same time, Shanghai police detained her business partner, reportedly her husband, in a stock manipulation case (https://caixinglobal.com/2026-11-10/in-depth-woman-linked-to-nvidia-ceo-has-ties-to-chinese-fund-manager-facing-criminal-scrutiny-102503139.html…): also coherent with Chinese authorities looking into her network, and much harder to square with her being a prized MSS asset.

I’m not sure about that part. There is such a thing as hostage taking. Nevertheless, it remains that Alice Huang’s operations ran counter to Chinese government policy. To make out the case that she was working on behalf of the Chinese government you’d need to at least argue that she was doing so with the permission of the Chinese government—not an impossibility, but somewhat improbable given the cost/benefit weighting as I understand it.

And, to top it all, there is - to this day - not a shred of evidence that’s been published that she is, in fact, a Chinese spy: just anonymous intelligence officials, repeated by journalists who never verified it, as I detailed here with one of the key FT journalists on this story actually admitting that he has no idea what evidence US intelligence actually has. So the claim went to print without anyone seeing the evidence, without anyone being able to check it, and without anyone knowing whether it even exists. And given everything above, from Beijing blocking the very chips she was supposedly recruited to help get into China, to the MSS asking around about her, to her partner being detained in Shanghai, my bet is that the evidence doesn’t exist at all. If anything, everything we can check points the other way.

The bottom line to all this is that what we’re probably seeing is an unholy but bipartisan scheme to neuter the unholy Trump. Because Trump’s deal making propensities had become a threat to the overall goal of keeping China down. If I’m a betting guy, I say that Trump’s idea of hanging on to power by being a “veto president” is naive when it comes to countering this unholy alliance that he’s facing. It’ll be fascinating to see what transpires with his meeting with Xi and Putin. On the surface, you’d expect Trump to run into a brick wall from those two guys, but there’s always the possibility that they could see throwing Trump some sort of a lifeline would be a way of fighting the Main Enemy.