Today I picked up—from Will Schryver—a link to Patricia Marins’ latest long post regarding the great dangers involved in any attempt to establish a naval blockade over Iran. It’s interesting from the standpoint that, for many, a naval blockade of Iran might appear a relatively easy operation—leaving aside the conundrum of a shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. While I do read Marins from time to time, like Schryver I do so with a critical eye. Here I’ll present the first half or so of her argument—follow the link for the rest. I find that Marins raises several points that have gone unconsidered in all the talk centering on the Iranian missile response to the Anglo-Zionist attack last June:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Why a naval blockade against Iran would be complex and hard

The first problem is that Iran has anti-ship missiles all along their coastline. Not only does that hinder a blockade by keeping the USN at arms length, it also would greatly hinder the ability of naval aircraft from getting within effective strike range—they would often find themselves launching missiles at a greater distance than would be preferred.

1- It [the USN] would have to stay outside the range of their conventional anti-ship missiles, so something like a line from Mumbai to Somalia, about 2,500 km. That’s a huge area. You’d need a task force with multiple submarines, surface ships, and ISR drones operating there 24/7.

Not that many years ago the idea of using ballistic missiles against moving ships seemed like a non-starter. After the failed US attempt to break the Houthi blockade—enforced by, among other weapons, ballistic missiles—that is no longer the case.

2- If we’re also talking about staying out of range of the ballistic missiles they’ve converted to anti-ship roles, you have to go even farther out, and now we’re looking at a blockade line of 3,500–5,000 km. I’ll be watching to see how they manage that without enormous cost.

Would Iran trade one or more subs for a US aircraft carrier? Probably in a heartbeat.

3- Is Iran just going to accept the starvation of its regime? If not, how do you deal with 25–30 submarines equipped with special torpedoes and submerged-launched Jask-2 anti-ship missiles? And that’s not all, their larger subs can launch anti-ship cruise missiles with up to 2,000 km range. 4- How do you handle their UVVs, UAVs, and countless small boats when you’re outranged? Their anti-ship missiles have much greater range than the American ones and Iran has plenty of drones for target acquisition. The US could activate its airpower to crush the Iranian navy, but there would be losses and it would be a prolonged fight. 5- A blockade would mean that force is targeted day and night, under unimaginable stress, which will in any case force the US to take offensive measures, and they’ll have to do it while already under attack, with no element of surprise.

The major point here is that, if you’re looking for an alternative to a reprise of the defeat of the 12 Day War, a naval blockade doesn’t look terribly smart.

Two articles of interest in recent days at AmCon. First, Senator Rand Paul:

Was the Intervention in Venezuela a War? To prevent more invasions, Congress must assert its constitutional authority

For those like me who oppose the idea of presidents committing the US to wars without any say-so from, well, anybody else, Paul’s position will seem like common sense. So I’ll just offer a few excerpts that illustrate the absurdity of this situation:

I went to a secure room to read the classified arguments presented by the President’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) for why the invasion of Caracas, the capture of Nicholas Maduro early this month, and the ongoing blockade of Venezuela is not a war. Whether or not we are at war, and whether or not the Constitution authorizes ONLY Congress to initiate war, would seem to be questions that the public should be privy to. But the powers that be classified these legal apologies for war to prevent open and public debate. Just minutes later at the GOP caucus lunch, an assistant attorney general presented the OLC’s rationale for why the invasion and extrajudicial rendition of Maduro was not a war. To my astonishment, virtually all the contents of the “classified” OLC memo that I’d been told not to discuss were then discussed in a non-classified briefing. I thanked him for his extensive discussion of the “classified” document, as his public remarks allow me to publicly comment on his remarks. So much for the ridiculous over-classification racket. … One GOP senator argued that the Resolution would prevent the continued blockade of Venezuela. I responded: “Yes, unless of course, Congress decided to authorize the blockade.” Many will argue that Maduro was evil, that socialism caused unbelievable privation in Venezuela, or that the military operations went seamlessly. All true. But none of that narrative overcomes the constitutional requirement for Congress to declare war. ￼ The debate is important for many reasons: Because our president continues to argue that he may still introduce troops into Venezuela and that he doesn’t need congressional authorization to do so. Because the military blockade could continue for years and cost billions of dollars. Because our president continues to argue that he may use military force to take Greenland, or Colombia, or Cuba. Only Congress can ensure none of that happens. Some in the GOP caucus argue that even if the Venezuelan invasion was a war, it’s over now. But even the most vocal supporters of virtually limitless Article II presidential war powers caution that the president should take note—a military takeover of Greenland is a bridge too far, even if it only takes a ROTC unit to accomplish it.

The second article is by Michael Vlahos and begins with an amusing look at America’s past territorial acquisitions. Those past adventures, says Vlahos, used to be fun. Not so any longer. So what’s the difference? How to explain the absence of fun from the Greenland follies?

Trump’s Manifest Vanity The Greenland Affair has been duller than America’s prior territorial acquisitions.

The Greenland Affair—or escapade, adventure, caper—was to be the next chapter in the mythic “territorial expansion of the United States.” Whether through invasion, subversion, or transaction, the stories of new conquests are always lit by moments of deviltry, cupidity, violence, and farce. Napoleon sold the American West only after his fiasco in Haiti. Jackson hanged British agents to take Florida. A proxy insurgency leveraged Texas into our hands. Mexico was simply invaded so we could take California and the Southwest. Queen Liliʻuokalani was rudely toppled by American sugar barons, and the U.S. was spared from war with Britain and Germany over Samoa by the great Apia cyclone of 1889. The buy-outs were straightforward. Napoleon needed cash fast. So did a bankrupt Mexico in 1853, and in exchange we got the 3:10 to Yuma. Tsar Alexander, also deeply in debt, actually spent something like $20 million (in today’s dollars) throwing drunken parties and bribing Senators so they would vote to buy “Seward’s Folly.” Hijinks and venality (and criminality) have been the very watchwords of American “territorial expansion.” With Greenland, however, the thrill is gone. Suddenly, it is not fun anymore—and not because it is embarrassing or immoral. All of America’s territorial expansion has been embarrassing or immoral or both. Thus, arguably, acquiring Greenland should also have been fun, or at least, sporting.

But something more sobering is going on. Sobering for Americans who take their nation seriously. I skip over Vlahos’ worthwhile discussion and go directly to his bottom line:

It has become urgent for the U.S. to show—highlighted in extravagant rhetoric—that it is still a dominant player in the world: dominant even over friends and allies. Hence the entire Greenland Affair becomes a metaphor for the Agonistes of American Empire, stark and plain: The empire is weak, anxious, and deeply insecure. In pure power terms this is incontrovertible. In actual real military terms, the United States cannot fight a real war today. This is absolute ground truth, publicly attested by a shameful flight from Afghanistan, a humiliating proxy defeat of America’s godlike technology and expertise in Ukraine, and a comedy of errors clawing to punish Yemeni Houthis. A decorous, pinprick bombing raid on Iran and a “shock and awe” abduction in Venezuela cannot mask the fundamental problem. We have been reduced, quite literally, to staging theaters of war. Hence, the emperor must do what he does best: chasing a strategic will-o-the-wisp, in which threats to use military force serve as ceremonial demonstrations of authority. In the current context of American military weakness, it is far more effective to create a ritual stage wherein we occupy and dominate an operatic tableau, staged for all the world to see how the U.S. is still the once-and-future dominator. … So why is grabbing Greenland no longer fun? Looking back at all of America’s territorial capers past—as embarrassing and immoral though they were in the act—they were all consummated in confidence. This new acquisition so far has proffered a botched roll-out. The simple argument—Hemispheric eminent domain—and the very fact of historical provenance, precedent, standing, and legitimacy, was never given an articulate hearing. Instead, the world has been treated to an extended display of imperial narcissism: the emperor simply wants to slake his vanity and immortalize his place in history.

Lastly, we end on an economic note:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent @SecScottBessent￼ I could not be more upbeat about the prospects for the American economy in 2026 – including manufacturing jobs. Thanks to President Trump’s economic agenda, we are seeing a true blue collar boom driving a burst of construction jobs, which will morph into good factory jobs for hardworking Americans. Joey Politano ￼@JosephPolitano￼ Bessent is wrong here—not only is America losing manufacturing jobs amidst the tariffs, but there’s no “burst in construction jobs” & we don’t have a “record number of factories being built” The US construction job growth has zeroed out & factory construction is actually falling

This, I think, is what most Americans are unable to articulate. But they sense that things are not going well, not as advertised.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Western consensus is there is no other market big enough to absorb global trade imbalances other than the US. That same western consensus has not yet noticed gold absorbed $15tn in flows in just the past 12 months alone without a hiccup (and can absorb infinitely more.) . After this rally in gold, the market value of US official gold as a % of foreign-held USTs is up to 14%. Assuming no further rise in foreign held USTs, gold would have to rise: 50% to get to 1989 levels 3x to get to LT average levels 9x to hit 1980 levels

Oh, and Trump is back to bullying South Korea which, like Canada, is turning toward China. The reality is that the the Great Shakedown was never going to work: