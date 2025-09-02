So much for not starting wars. The US Navy just “literally shot a boat.” Whatever that means. Pretty brazen of those Venezuelans to load up a “boat” with “a lot of drugs” and try to sail to America past our fleet:

The White House has confirmed Tuesday that the US military carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that earlier departed Venezuela's coast. President Trump announced the surprise development from the Oval Office: “When you leave the room, you’ll see that we just, over the last few minutes, literally, shot a boat - a drug-carrying boat," he told reporters, describing that there were “a lot of drugs" on the vessel.

Michael Tracey @mtracey 48m￼ They just randomly sent an armada to Venezuela and started launching missiles. Based on what legal authority? Who knows, who cares. Quote￼ Marco Rubio @marcorubio 1h As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

Question: If the US Coast Guard can patrol the Persian Gulf and conduct freedom of navigation tours through the Taiwan Strait—which is true—then why isn’t the Coast Guard doing this drug interdiction thing? Is it because the US Navy provides more distraction value for the American public—and more intimidation value for the Western Hemisphere? What Reuters says rings true to me, although admittedly I retired in 2006:

Analysts have questioned just how a larger military presence will disrupt the drug trade, as opposed to conventional law enforcement mechanisms which have for decades been involved. According to a Reuters backgrounder: Among other things, most of the seaborne drug trade travels to the United States via the Pacific, not the Atlantic, where the U.S. forces are, and much of what arrives via the Caribbean comes on clandestine flights.

The point is that, in cases involving non-peer militaries, the US—meaning, Trump—will do whatever it wants:

The tariff shock and awe wasn’t getting the job done, so Trump decided it was time to remind other countries of the bottom line. Line up with the US, kiss Trump’s ass, and get ready to invest in the US. The point is that as long as the Anglo-Zionist Empire is seen to control these resource rich or trade rich countries, King Dollar’s reign will continue. Or, as Trump put it:

More that 15 Trillion Dollars will be invested in the USA, a RECORD. Much of this investment is because of Tariffs. If a Radical Left Court is allowed to terminate these Tariffs, almost all of this investment, and much more, will be immediately cancelled! In many ways we will become a Third World Nation, with no hope of GREATNESS again. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!!!

That last part tells the story. The Empire rests on increasingly shaky fiscal foundations, which gold hitting record highs. That “$15 trillion” figure is what skeptics have called “aspirational”, meaning, ain’t no documents signed yet, but we need it bad. Hence, “shooting boats,” greenlighting the decapitation of Yemen’s government, the attempts to bully India out there on the world stage. We need to be feared to get the type of deals done that we desperately need. That is also his message to the SCOTUS, which will be hearing the tariff case: Set the Constitution aside, hand me the power—American Greatness demands it.

This is especially true—that is, time is especially of the essence—because Putin and Xi are clearly cooperating and are clearly unimpressed with Trump’s deals. In fact, they’ve got it all figured out. Trump and the Anglo-Zionists are playing for global hegemony. But the new Russia - China deal shows that those two countries are all in it together:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 6h￼ Russia's pivot from Europe to Asia is now permanent with the signing of the Power of Siberia-2, which runs from the Russian Arctic to China. The gas that could have fueled European economies for decades has instead been redirected to China.

The dream of using the US Navy to bring China to its knees by cutting China off from seaborne energy from the Middle East? Not gonna happen.

Alastair Crooke has a very telling take on the latest developments. He sees the violent messianism of Jewish Nationalism bleeding over into the Trump 2.0 regime. “The Trump way” is nakedly violent in the end. It appears that Putin understood this even before the Anchorage meeting. The result has been escalation.

Alastair Crooke : Trump and Violent Zionism Israel has moved towards a very different form of Zionism--a much more violent messianic Zionism. The old Zionism has faded away. A few elements of it may still protest, but they are largely defeated. But now look at the United States and Europe. [That messianic, apocalyptic Jewish Nationalist mentality is] bleeding across into how we think about conflicts. This Israeli way of thinking about conflicts. We see this in the sense that it's now normalized to advocate for decapitation, for assassinations, for targeted assassinations. Did you hear a single protest from anyone, or even an Arab state, at the extermination of the entire Yemeni cabinet in the last few days? Nothing, not a word has come out, because it's now normalized. And the Supreme Leader recognized that effect in an address to the Iranian people. He said, 'Forget about negotiating with the United States. That is superficial. Do you not understand that the United States wants to make us totally compliant, dependent? That they want to crush us and make us obedient and we will never do that. Iran is different. It will never accept that.' So Iran understands that war is inevitable, and escalation is probably inevitable in the Russian context, too. By the way, I think one of the most important things that came out from this meeting in China--the SCO, the Shanghai Coordination Organization meeting in Tianjin--was first of all a signed statement by the three powers, the foreign secretaries of Russia, China and Iran, saying that snapback sanctions [on Iran] are illegal, inappropriate, and outside of the context of the JCPOA. And they sent this letter to the UN Secretary General. Not that he'll do much about it, but they've sent this letter saying they are completely opposed to this United States action, of encouraging the E3 to create snapback sanctions. So I mean all of this makes it inevitable that we are going to go to conflict. And [something else] came out of this meeting in China. I hear this, I can't vouch for this, but I hear it on Russian channels, that it's been agreed that Putin will have a conversation with Trump on the third or the fourth of this month [September]. And he's expected to tell Trump that--despite what happened in Anchorage, and his sanctions and threats of more missiles—Russia is going to continue with its Special Military Operation unchanged. And if the United States cannot control either Brussels, the Europeans, or Zelensky, then Russia will just continue until it achieves success, irrespective of whatever is being threatened by Trump. Very strong language. As I understand, some elements of it has already been passed to the White House. I don't know where Trump is at the moment, but it has been passed to the White House as an indication of what they're saying. Basically, Putin is giving Trump an ultimatum: either accept that we are going to force an outcome by military means or else you can escalate and we will retaliate. Judge: Well, what do you what do you expect? I mean, Trump just authorized the sale to Ukraine of 3,500 medium range missiles. They can travel 280 miles from the point at which they are dispatched. These things can only be used or are obviously to be used to attack inside Moscow. You can't expect President Putin to just roll over. This is no way for the United States to negotiate and try and bring bring about peace. But this is the Donald Trump way. This is the Donald Donald Trump way. And this is what everyone in the BRICS and the SCO has now understood--that this is a sort of calibrated attempt to make everyone dependent and then, once they're dependent, to weaponize the dependency against those states. India understands that it is about weaponized dependency, that they were trying to make India dependent. It's failed. But that was the aim of it, to weaponize it against India to force it to be obedient to the United States. And that's what they want with Russia. They want to put Putin in a position where he becomes dependent in one way or another on the United States, in economic terms or in lifting of sanctions, and then to use that dependency, weaponize it against him and try to provoke his exit from power. They see that, and this is the answer and obviously this is something that's been under intense discussions between President Xi and Putin over the last few days in China. And so this is what we get. 'We're continuing the special operation until all the tasks and goals are fully achieved. And since Washington cannot control the Ukrainians or the Europeans, then there's no choice. We are going to do that. And if you escalate, then we will respond.' It's pretty simple and I think also predictable and inevitable. ... The signal was very clear. First there was a destruction of an American owned electronics factory in Ukraine. Then there was the destruction of the Turkish drone factory--completely destroyed by Kinzhal missiles. And then there was--just before the talks in Anchorage--the destruction of the German attempt to assemble missiles in Ukraine on the Taurus platform. And no doubt Russia will do the same when they come in with this new thing they call the Flamingo, which turns out to be a British missile that is assembled in the UAE, by the way. People have discovered this is what it is. I don't think it's going to be very effective. I don't think it's going to frighten Putin.

Meanwhile Trump is distracting Americans for all he’s worth—declaring every sort of national emergency he can think of. Cultivating the image of the Great Leader as he leads us toward conflict.