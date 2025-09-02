Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
5h

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼

Power of Siberia 1 - and 2-

PoS2 will more than double the current 44 billion m³ gas per year to China.

Dumb Europe will now have to buy expensive freedom LNG from its "allies" USA...

Braindead.

Linda Hagge
6h

I'm afraid I disagree that today's Zionism is any different from original Zionism. After all Herzl himself opined in his diary that the Palestinians were going to have to be removed, especially the poor ones. Zionists have carried out numerous massacres of Palestinians since long before they declared themselves a "state;" blew up every train, police station, hotel and movie theatre on a daily basis for a decade during the Mandate; butchered, raped and poisoned thousands and ethnically cleansed hundreds of thousands in 1947-48; systematically looted Palestinian property after that, carrying off everything that wasn't nailed down from every Palestinian house and then stealing the house itself. When the UN made its ludicrous suggestion that Palestine be divided in two in 1947, despite the fact that 85% of the land was owned by Palestinians, and only 7% by Zionists, the Palestinians understandably objected to the land THEY OWNED being simply given to someone else. The Zionists were delighted, but what did they say in response? "We'll just take the rest later." They literally said that. And they have--while attacking the Palestinians huddled in Gaza and the West Bank more or less continuously ever since. Nothing whatsoever has changed. Almost every Israeli PM has been a former terrorist or the child of former terrorists. Even Golda Meir personally went to the US and drummed up the money for the Nakba from wealthy American Jews. The only reason I can think of that ANYONE would say current Zionism is different, is that they are completely ignorant of the history of Zionism, of Palestine, and of Israel.

