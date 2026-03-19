Let’s start with the legal principle that a person is legally responsible for the reasonably foreseeable consequences of his actions. Well Will Schryver is taking a well earned victory lap this morning—harking back to 2024:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Pick Your Poison Those who believe Trump is an “antiwar” candidate have conveniently forgotten what happened during his first administration: - the arming and training of #TheMotherOfAllProxyArmies in Ukraine was expanded and accelerated; - several covert US bases and bioweapons labs were built in Ukraine; - massive US missile strikes were launched against Syria; - Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a drone strike in Baghdad. A second Trump presidency is certain to be AT LEAST as geopolitically and militarily reckless as the first. I am convinced the US will blunder into a military disaster and suffer a shocking defeat. Of course, a Kamala Harris presidency will lead to the same outcome. So ... pick your poison. ￼ 5:52 PM · Nov 2, 2024

Yeah, so, as if things weren’t bad enough already, Trump blew up the world yesterday by attacking Iran’s South Pars natural gas field—the biggest in the world. That was a massive escalation of the Jewish Nationalist war on the world, but because Trump is nominally POTUS it’s on him. In what alternative world would Iran not escalate in its own turn? Because all people able to find their own ass using both hands knew what would happen in THIS world. I think what Luke means to say here is that Iran has violated the western narrative: this will all be over soon and the world will return to normal. In your dreams.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 15h￼ Very important western narrative violation ￼ Quote￼ Andreas Steno Larsen @AndreasSteno 17h Iran is firing MORE and they are hitting MORE per shot than during the first days of the conflict. Not good..

Oh my, Trump has even lost The Economist:

“Although President Donald Trump says he has ‘destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military Capability’, the 0% that remains is playing havoc with the global economy.” -The Economist

Now Trump is, predictably, pretending to be POTUS instead of the Anglo-Zionist lackey everyone knows him to be. Or, as Little Rocket Man would—and did—put it:

Trump has every reason to be frightened—as does the entire rest of the world. John Mearsheimer must be pulling his hair out:

Jostein Hauge @haugejostein 2h￼ This is wild. People in *every single one* of the top US allies now think it’s better to depend on China than the US. The global balance of power is clearly tilting away from the US and toward China.

Japan isn’t in that list, but they seem to have assessed the situation. Fun fact, PM Takaichi is due to visit what’s his name in DC very soon, but she—like all of NATO—just flipped Trump off:

RKM @rkmtimes 6h￼ JUST IN￼￼￼￼ Japan says, it will buy oil from Russia using Yuan through Strait of Hormuz but not join America’s war due to 82% of Japanese oppose Iran-US war. ￼ US wanted Takaichi to sign a joint statement on Hormuz, but Japan refused. Publicly. Officially. Finally. ￼Japanese says, No ships. No troops. No war in Middle east,

As if Japan was really going to join a Jewish Nationalist war on the world? Huh? And about that—what was it, a half trillion dollars?—that Japan was going to invest in the US? My advice: Don’t hold your breath on that one.

In this context you’ve really got to wonder what India’s Modi is thinking. He just sent a bunch of Indian navy ships to somewhere around the Gulf of Oman, because Iran is saying: No oil tankers to India until India returns three Iranian ships that Trump lackey Modi seized. You can bet that China is eying India closely at this point.

Did I mention that the UAE has announced that natural gas production is now at ZERO and all natural gas operations have been shut down? And that EU gas prices just went up 30% today after Iran’s strike on Qatar? How’s this for some desperation damage control?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼￼ BREAKING: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says the US may remove sanctions on Iranian oil that is on water.

Trump tried to slime Joe Kent in advance of the beans he knew Kent would spill. It’s not gonna work. Here is a sample of some of those beans, mostly via Megatron and Kent’s interview with Tucker:

Massive revelation. Israel intentionally assassinated Iranian negotiator Ali Larijani to sabotage a peace deal. Then they blew up Qatar’s natural gas facilities to lock the US into a permanent regional war. They are destroying the world. Joe Kent says Ali Larijani was negotiating peace and was killed. Qatar’s gas could have stabilized energy markets — but it was hit too. He says Tel Aviv doesn’t want peace, it wants permanent war, and America is the weapon. The Jewish lobby went after Joe Kent immediately after the interview with Tucker Carlson Joe Kent, under FBI investigation for allegedly leaking classified information.

I.e., for telling Americans the truths they deserve to know. Shoot the messenger—that always works.

Joe Kent (former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center) says Charlie Kirk was begging [Trump] not to take them in a war with Iran

Charlie Kirk? Who’s that?

Tucker: “Was Iran about to get a nuke?” Kent: “No. They’ve had a religious ruling against it since 2004. We had no intelligence that it was being disobeyed.” So the entire war was another Iraq and weapons of mass destruction that didn’t exist. There’s simply no case that Iran was planning an immediate attack. It did not exist.”

The end result so far is that Iran—despite the pounding it’s taking from Trump—is establishing an every stronger position, a chokehold on the world economy. All the chatter about putting US Marine boots on Iranian ground, or on Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf—it’s just crazy talk. Things have gone much too far for that to make a difference, even if it were feasible. Which it isn’t. Iran warned it would do all of this, and Trump went ahead and did what he was told to do. And Iran has more cards to play. While the world is dissing Trump:

Korobochka (コロボ) ￼￼@cirnosad 10h￼ BREAKING: Iran will hold a high level meeting with Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan. Not Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Professor Marandi: “You’ve messed with the wrong country.” “Your propaganda doesn’t work anymore.” “What you have done to the Palestinian people, to the Iraqi people, to the Cuban people, to the Venezuelan people — you cannot do to the Iranian people.”

Trump is predictably trying to lie his way out of this. It’s no longer working. Multiple US and Israeli sources are reporting that Trump signed off on this mad scheme to “send Iran a message” by holding a gun to his own head and pulling the trigger. When the rats start jumping ship …

Note PP’s use of the ‘suicide’ word:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ Trump has been sucked into a suicidal energy war. If you wanted evidence the administration has ZERO control over the situation, here it is.

ayden @squatsons 15h￼ How pathetic is this? He’s so scared and has no plan… Quote￼ Faytuks News @Faytuks 16h President Trump wants no more strikes on Iranian energy sites after Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, according to US officials - WSJ Trump supported today’s attack, but now believes “Tehran got the message”

And it just gets worse.