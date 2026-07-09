The short answer is that it’s necessary to understand Iran’s goals and its strategy for achieving those goals. Destroying the maximum amount of US military hardware or inflicting the maximum possible casualties doesn’t necessarily fit into that equation, since it might also lead to unnecessary losses for Iran. We’ll get to Patarames on that, but first—it looks like more attacks on Iran tonight.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Rare sighting of an US Navy EA-18G Growler taking off from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. ￼￼ At least 8 USAF Tankers active over Iraq, Saudi Arabia & the Persian Gulf. ￼￼ P-8A Poseidon was gathering intelligence on Iran this morning.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 21m￼ KC-135Rs take off from Tel Aviv, picking up fighter jets from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base over Jordan and heading towards Iraq. AWACS, several tankers are active over Gulf States & the Persian Gulf. There will be smoke again tonight.

Now let’s turn to Patarames. Note how Patarames frames the dilemma for Trump. As always there’s an easy win for Trump, from a military strategic standpoint—just leave. But Trump can’t do that for personal ego and political reasons. Trump has trapped himself so that his only way out is to go in deeper—to escalate. He’s in Prof Pape’s Escalation Trap. But escalation won’t lead to victory, because the fundamentals are against USrael. It will lead to worse and more comprehensive defeat. And that’s why Iran is content for Trump to flail about with his escalation and his delusion that he can force Iran to a “deal”.

Patarames @Pataramesh 9h￼ Iran is not responding with the firepower necessary to deter Trump ￼ That’s because his “4 weeks until global economic crisis” is now likely 2 or 3 He must escalate to break free from this trap For Iran’s goals however, the situation must continue as is. The ‘Omani route’ must be made sufficiently insecure to take it off the table, long term

Again, note that “sufficiently insecure” is good enough for Iran’s purposes. Iran’s purpose is to weaponize Hormuz into a world threatening economic crisis. Hormuz, in other words, is Iran’s nuclear option. How do you translate that into “firepower”? It’s a lot more firepower that Trump is deploying.

Worse yet for Trump; Oil reserves on his side are steadily decreasing, while Iran is exporting with the blockade lifted

Remember when Vance said that Trump’s idea was to use the MOU to “restock”, but that’s not working out for USrael. It is working out for Iran, which is selling vast amounts of oil—to China. Meanwhile Trump keeps looking for “options”, and ends up with the same old options that didn’t work the first or the second time—military options. But time is on Iran’s side. More expenditure of munitions by Trump plays into Iran’s strategy.