Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
37m

I Have never understood - and I had initially suggested it possibly a year or more ago

or brought it up

Why Iran does not see airplanes taking off from Isreal Bahrain or other airports

and then as soon as they are in the sky and possibly timing the return trip

Bomb the airport runways they took off from

- so there is no place for them to return to

One poster at the time argued Iran's missiles were not accurate enough to do that

but I think it's been proven they are

I think that would be pretty interesting if Iran were to do so.

. Who cares if you hit the plane on the ground if it has no where to land

- incoming planes landing may interfere with ground missile defense

you would not want to hit your own landing plane

it may be a simple retaliation - simply seems logical

.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
1h

I think Iran is waiting for the pending economic tidal wave.

It will give The West something else to think about (other than bombing little girls and fishermen)

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