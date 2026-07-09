Patarames On Why Iran Doesn't Hit Back Harder
The short answer is that it’s necessary to understand Iran’s goals and its strategy for achieving those goals. Destroying the maximum amount of US military hardware or inflicting the maximum possible casualties doesn’t necessarily fit into that equation, since it might also lead to unnecessary losses for Iran. We’ll get to Patarames on that, but first—it looks like more attacks on Iran tonight.
MenchOsint @MenchOsint
Rare sighting of an US Navy EA-18G Growler taking off from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan.
￼￼ At least 8 USAF Tankers active over Iraq, Saudi Arabia & the Persian Gulf.
￼￼ P-8A Poseidon was gathering intelligence on Iran this morning.
MenchOsint @MenchOsint
21m￼
KC-135Rs take off from Tel Aviv, picking up fighter jets from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base over Jordan and heading towards Iraq.
AWACS, several tankers are active over Gulf States & the Persian Gulf.
There will be smoke again tonight.
Now let’s turn to Patarames. Note how Patarames frames the dilemma for Trump. As always there’s an easy win for Trump, from a military strategic standpoint—just leave. But Trump can’t do that for personal ego and political reasons. Trump has trapped himself so that his only way out is to go in deeper—to escalate. He’s in Prof Pape’s Escalation Trap. But escalation won’t lead to victory, because the fundamentals are against USrael. It will lead to worse and more comprehensive defeat. And that’s why Iran is content for Trump to flail about with his escalation and his delusion that he can force Iran to a “deal”.
Patarames @Pataramesh
9h￼
Iran is not responding with the firepower necessary to deter Trump
￼ That’s because his “4 weeks until global economic crisis” is now likely 2 or 3
He must escalate to break free from this trap
For Iran’s goals however, the situation must continue as is. The ‘Omani route’ must be made sufficiently insecure to take it off the table, long term
Again, note that “sufficiently insecure” is good enough for Iran’s purposes. Iran’s purpose is to weaponize Hormuz into a world threatening economic crisis. Hormuz, in other words, is Iran’s nuclear option. How do you translate that into “firepower”? It’s a lot more firepower that Trump is deploying.
Worse yet for Trump; Oil reserves on his side are steadily decreasing, while Iran is exporting with the blockade lifted
Remember when Vance said that Trump’s idea was to use the MOU to “restock”, but that’s not working out for USrael. It is working out for Iran, which is selling vast amounts of oil—to China. Meanwhile Trump keeps looking for “options”, and ends up with the same old options that didn’t work the first or the second time—military options. But time is on Iran’s side. More expenditure of munitions by Trump plays into Iran’s strategy.
If Trump re-activates the blockade, markets and MoU-enabling [i.e., US centric] states will be adversely affected
But its one of his last remaining escalation options. Options he knows won’t affect Iran’s behavior because time (Oil) is fully on Iran’s side
￼ So Is Iran incentivized to escalate by a massive missile strike?
No
Not escalating just builds clarity with the MoU enabling nations ￼￼￼￼ on who is the escalating side.
A restraint-credit that can be used for escalation at a future point in time
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I Have never understood - and I had initially suggested it possibly a year or more ago
or brought it up
Why Iran does not see airplanes taking off from Isreal Bahrain or other airports
and then as soon as they are in the sky and possibly timing the return trip
Bomb the airport runways they took off from
- so there is no place for them to return to
One poster at the time argued Iran's missiles were not accurate enough to do that
but I think it's been proven they are
I think that would be pretty interesting if Iran were to do so.
. Who cares if you hit the plane on the ground if it has no where to land
- incoming planes landing may interfere with ground missile defense
you would not want to hit your own landing plane
it may be a simple retaliation - simply seems logical
.
I think Iran is waiting for the pending economic tidal wave.
It will give The West something else to think about (other than bombing little girls and fishermen)