Trump is busy on the pardon front. What’s going on? Max Blumenthal has been digging into the Narco-Terror pardon, and, well …

In pardoning Hernandez, Trump is taking the word of corrupt lobbyists and South Florida’s Gusano Industrial Complex, while ignoring the DOJ indictment which resulted in the ex-president’s 45 year sentence for trafficking 500 tons of drugs into the US

As president of Honduras, Hernandez initiated contracts worth over $600,000 with GOP lobbying firm BGR Group, after his brother, Tony, was sentenced to life in prison for cocaine smuggling. Since then, BGR has donated heavily to the campaigns of Marco Rubio

We don’t yet know the details on Trump’s latest act of clemency—it’s a commutation rather than a pardon—but it’s raising eyebrows.

No doubt journos will be digging into this one, too, to see how Gentile is connected to the Trump regime.

We’ll back into Sean Foo on saving the dollar, starting with several interesting news items that turn out to be very relevant.

First on the No Inflation front—and Sean Foo will have something to say about this, too:

The tariffs were always going to be passed on to the American consumer—tariffs are taxes—and the tax on us all is only going to get steeper.

Next, on the US debt front:

And this leads directly into Foo’s latest:

We’ve been arguing since the start of the war on the world in its Ukraine proxy phase that the war is ultimately about preserving King Dollar hegemony. With the Ukraine front imploding, Trump is desperate for other means to save the dollar. Yes, desperate, because the Grand Plan of Tariff Shock and Awe followed by the Big Shakedown hasn’t worked—largely thanks to China. Sean Foo reviews the current status, and none of the schemes look like sure things:

Bessent’s $3 Trillion Treasury Lifeline Collapses As U.S. Begs China For Economic Rescue

So let’s talk about Bessent’s plan to save the treasury market. As you can surmise, it’s falling apart. There are essentially two pillars holding up the US economy today, especially with exports down. The first pillar is AI investments. The world is still funneling a lot of money into the US because of it. The second is the US bond market. Now, despite red cards and horrible jobs data, which signals a potential recession, demand for treasuries is still weak, especially for long-term bonds. That should not be the case. The recent 30-year auction just confirmed this. Bessent tried to sell $25 billion in 30-year bonds, but the results were not great. We saw the second tail in a row. That basically means there weren’t enough buyers committing to buying US debt for 30 years.

And who can blame them? As a result, the Treasury had to offer a higher yield. Since 2020, investors have been forcing the US to increase their yield to get buyers. No one likes the massive amounts of borrowing going on, even if it’s the reserve currency. Bessent knows the day of reckoning is coming, especially when he’s waging a global trade war that just tightens dollar demand even further. At the same time, Trump just can’t stop spending money. When you’re blowing up the AI bubble and trying to reshore supply chains, you have to burn a mountain of money. The tariff revenue isn’t enough to compensate for the increase in US spending. In October, the Treasury posted an insane $284 billion deficit. It’s the worst opening month in history. This is not a tariff problem. It’s a fiscal problem. US government spending jumped 18% to nearly $690 billion. The interest expense on the debt alone was $14 billion in October, a single month. Annualized it’s $1.2 trillion a year.

This is why we are seeing central banks reduce their treasury holdings on a percentage basis. The deficit numbers are going exponential and 2026 will be even worse with the new Fed chair. The deficit cannot be controlled. Trump’s going to appoint another of his people into the Fed and they’re going to work together to slam down interest rates because that is the biggest crisis behind the scenes, especially when it comes to the deficit. Interest expense already exceeds what the US spends on defense or even health. At this rate, paying bond holders will cost more than social security obligations in the US. Just look at the trajectory.

And that’s why Trump is forcing the Fed to cut rates. This can’t continue or the US will be forever borrowing more money to pay back the existing debt holders. And this will erode confidence and drain money from other essential spending for the American people.

This is why Bessent is so adamant about stablecoins being the future of treasury demand. This is his Hail Mary pass to drive dollar demand and hopefully get that funneled into US bonds:

Bessent: And we are going to put a lot of thought into the stablecoin regime. And as President Trump has directed, uh, we are going to keep the US the dominant reserve currency in the world, and we will use stablecoins to do that.

Now the idea, of course, is for smaller countries with weaker currencies to use the dollar. Bessent figured out Nigeria for one, but he really means the entire emerging economies of the world. Stablecoins allow people to bypass the traditional US banking system of creating a bank account. That is his excuse. You can buy a stablecoin which is a crypto pegged to the dollar to transcend.

But his idea has truly entered the twilight zone. He believes there will be over $3 trillion in global stable coin demand by 2030. And all this money will eventually filter down to short-term T bill demand. It’s the ultimate excuse Bessent is giving to issue higher T bills amounts instead of longerterm debt like 10-year bonds. He doesn’t want to blow up the US economy through higher long-term rates. So by using the stablecoin gambit, the excuse seems like a good way to convince the world that there is demand coming because, if there isn’t, even if the Fed cuts rates and over supply could still spike rates.

Right now there are two big stablecoins pegged to the dollar USDT, or Tether, versus USDC. Now Tether is the bigger market-- almost triple that of USDC-- but combined their value is only $200 billion. How is this going to 10x? And what’s worse is how stablecoin issuers might not even buy US treasuries or T bills to back their holdings. Guys, they are buying gold! Last quarter, Tether bought more gold than every central bank in the world! That’s even more than what China officially reported, more than the entire country of Brazil as well.

A ton of gold is around $120 million. 26 tons is equivalent to $3.2 billion worth. That’s 2% of the entire global supply. Tether is not buying treasuries with that money. They’re in fact buying physical gold bullion. So Bessent’s idea of stablecoins driving demand for T bills is not ironclad. Yes, the idea is to hold short-term US bonds in case of sudden redemptions. You can’t lock the cash up for 10 years because prices are just so volatile there. Now, the Genius Act might mandate stablecoin issuers to back everything with T bills, but there is a reason why Tether isn’t doing that. It’s because the dollar keeps losing value and companies are chasing return as well.

Relying on stablecoins to be your lifeline is a crazy idea. Stablecoin buyers are not structural buyers like central banks, commercial banks, or US pension funds. They’re totally different. And those structural buyers tend to buy longer duration bonds. So if all stablecoin issuers just do the same boring thing and they peg their coins at T bills, what is their competitive advantage--charge lower transaction fees? That’s going to be a race to the bottom and that’s why there will always be a level of speculation to chase more returns. This is Wall Street, except in the digital realm.

Now, S&P just downgraded the assessment of Tether’s assets from constrained to weak. Why? Because 24% of Tether’s total reserves are backed by high-risk assets. In other words, non-treasury bills. The company has diversified into corporate bonds, Bitcoin, secured loans, and, of course, physical gold bullion. And from Tether’s perspective, they have to do it in order to generate a higher return because, if you don’t, you’re basically a glorified transaction company. Other issuers will ultimately grind your margins down over time.

But this opens up a whole can of worms for Bessent. If a liquidity event happens, can redemptions be made? The first line of defense will be to sell treasuries which are more liquid than corporate bonds or loans. But what happens next? There’s a big inherent risk with just how things work. Pension funds, insurance companies, and countries, normally have locked in periods when they buy US bonds, so they won’t suddenly sell everything at the drop of a hat. Stablecoin users don’t care about debt.

Now Luke Gromen just threw Bessent’s argument on its head. Stablecoins have only grown $10 billion a month since the start of the Genius Act. Assuming a stable and linear growth, this will take 23 years to hit Bessent’s $3 trillion target. But in 23 years, the annual deficit will probably be $5 or $6 trillion annually. Ladies and gents, US borrowing is going up. It’s not going down. This is becoming a law of the universe.

Now, as things get more bizarre in the Treasury market, let’s shift a bit to the US - China situation, because things are even stranger there. We have the Wall Street Journal telling us what went down after Trump’s call with President Xi--Trump told Tokyo to behave and to stop annoying China, basically to lower the volume on Taiwan.

Now, if this is true, then it’s quite humiliating for Japan. It takes away the facade and really shows us who might be in control here. Might be China, might be Trump, but it alludes to Japan losing agency. But of course, Japan denies the report that Trump did not advise Takaichi to stop provoking China. So, who’s right? Where does the real balance of power lie? If the US really told Japan to back down, it clearly shows Beijing has the leverage here. It’s not a good look, and it reveals the US might be on the back foot harder than we all thought.

Trump: Uh, I spoke to President Xi about a lot of things but, uh, trade and buying our farm products, and he said he agreed with me. He’s going to, I think he’s going to very much surprise you on the upside. I think he’s going to. I asked him, ‘I’d like you to buy it a little faster. I’d like you to buy more,’ and he’s more or less agreed to do that. I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi. I have a good relationship, great relationship, with him. I like him. He likes me. I’m going to be going there in April. I guess you’ll all be going with me, but I’m going to be going to China in April.

So, Trump wants China to throw him a bone, buy more farm products, and he’s hoping for pleasant surprises. Additionally, Trump will be traveling to China in April 2026--Washington is running to Beijing. Now, sure, a big part of this is political theater, but the US needs China’s help to stabilize the economy. He doesn’t want the AI bubble to implode under his watch. Even Christmas shopping is starting to get unbearable in the US. The effective tariff rate has gone from 0% to 22% on toys, thanks to the China tariffs, but China still accounts for 67% of US toy imports. So, Americans are paying elevated prices for their toys this December to subsidize US data centers.

Now, this sounds hilarious and sad, but it highlights how China is still deeply embedded in US supply chains, even today. There’s simply no other alternative at this point in time. Or maybe everyone should listen to Bessent’s advice back in March and have fewer dolls. We all remember that one. Things are just too weird at this point. But the biggest worry is still the rare earths issue. Supply chains in the US are so horribly broken, they are running around the world begging countries to switch allegiance. Take what the US ambassador told Malaysia during the previous summit:

I believe that to the extent that BRICS might under some circumstances possibly offer some limited economic benefits for Malaysia, it makes sense that Malaysia would look at it. At the same time, I think that it is very important to recognize where Malaysia’s long-term prosperity comes from, which in our view is from its deep integration in Western supply chains.

The US needs to somehow mine the rare earths and refine them. But most of the refining is done in Beijing. Almost 90% of it, maybe even more. Trump still has to knock on China’s door to get inputs for industry. However, China is extremely wary of the US. They have devised a plan to prevent the US military from getting its rare earth magnets because, fundamentally, it doesn’t make sense, does it? Why should I supply the US with magnets for them to produce weapons and said weapons could ultimately be used against me in a conflict? It’s even crazier than buying US Treasury bonds.

This move by China is a shrewd one. It follows through on a pledge to Trump for rare earth exports, but under very strict conditions. In other words, the US won’t get the rare earths they need in big quantities. They won’t be able to stockpile the stuff in any meaningful amounts. Trump will still need China. And this is the art of the deal. Beijing is using the “validated end user” “system or VEU to ensure the magnets don’t end up with US military suppliers. Yes, making military hardware needs rare earth magnets as well. And this system will make it harder for even auto and aerospace companies to get the imports. If they have defense clients, like the Pentagon, they might not get the magnets.

Bessent said he hopes the approvals will be given by Thanksgiving. But Thanksgiving is over and nothing solid has been signed. Maybe that’s why Trump has to travel all the way to China. Will the Chinese give in to Trump? They could, but we can expect Beijing to extract a big “ask” or concession from the US. Nothing comes for free in this grand game. But let me know what you think. Can Scott Bessent really get 3 trillion from stable coins? And will Trump’s trip actually succeed?