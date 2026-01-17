This should be deeply embarrassing for all Americans:

Interestingly, there is precedent for this:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Since giving away Nobel Prizes is the trend of the week, it’s worth pointing out one small historical detail. There has been only one famous historical precedent for a Nobel laureate personally handing their medal to another political figure. That was Knut Hamsun, the Norwegian Nobel Prize–winning writer, who gave his Nobel Prize medal to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. That’s the list: Machado–Trump. Hamsun–Goebbels.

The work of a peacemaker is never done. Especially not in the Middle East. Having welcomed a genuine jihadi head-chopper into our White House, Trump is bringing peace to the Kurds in Syria by supporting those same US created and sponsored ISIS head-choppers against the Kurds:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ Betrayed and Cornered: How the U.S. Abandoned Syria’s Kurds While Damascus Offers Paper Guarantees Syria’s war is entering a new phase, and its long-time U.S. ground partner against ISIS — the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — is once again being sacrificed. This is unfolding amid talk of strikes on Iran, Syria–Israel contacts, and renewed U.S. engagement with Damascus. In January 2026, under direct pressure from U.S. military commanders, Kurdish forces withdrew from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts of Aleppo, which they had controlled since 2012. SDF leader Mazloum Abdi was advised to hand over the areas without resistance. Damascus then pushed further, deploying Islamist forces toward Kurdish-held Deir Hafir [video], east of the Euphrates. With U.S. personnel also appearing on the scene, Kurdish units soon withdrew from Deir Hafir and Maskanah. The Euphrates now separates the sides, while oil-rich Deir ez-Zor may be next. Against this backdrop, Syrian leader al-Julani is playing a double game. He threatens to disarm the SDF while simultaneously issuing decrees recognizing Kurdish cultural rights — legalizing the Kurdish language, declaring Nowruz a national holiday, and promising citizenship to those previously stripped of it. Integration into the new Syrian state is presented as the only path to safety. Kurds remain deeply skeptical. Al-Julani’s power base is rooted in Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, whose fighters previously besieged and shelled Kurdish districts, including Sheikh Maqsoud. Their record elsewhere in Syria has not been forgotten. The result is a familiar pattern. The United States has effectively handed its former allies over to Damascus. In return, Syria’s new rulers offer rights on paper while keeping military force on the table. The fate of Syria’s Kurds will be decided not by them, but by negotiations between Ankara, Washington, Damascus, and Tel Aviv.

And Gaza, of course. You can never have too much peace there, not with so much real estate potential involved:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Months after ceasefire, Israel continues to demolish Palestinian homes - NYT Israel has taken down over 2,500 buildings in Gaza since the cease-fire began. Satellite photos show entire neighborhoods flattened, even in areas where Israel said it would stop.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 17h￼ ￼￼GAZA BOARD OF PEACE (WAR CRIMINALS AND MONEY LAUNDERERS) IS ANNOUNCED!! Supreme Leader of the Universe Donald Trump has appointed Narco Rubio and Tony “War Crimes” Blair to a newly created Gaza “Board of Peace,” according to a White House statement. The seven-member board also includes Real Estate scam artist Steve Witkoff, Ivanka’s twink, Jared Kushner, and professional forever-debt creator World Bank President Ajay Banga. Just amazing. Incredible, truly.

Boots on the ground in Venezuela? By another name—private contractors, but we know where the funding comes from:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ NEW: ￼￼The Trump administration is preparing to use private military contractors to protect oil & energy assets in Venezuela rather than deploying US troops - CNN

Peace in Greenland? Why not?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 23h “I” may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland because “we” need Greenland for “national security”

What’s next? Peace in America?

Switching topics just a bit, old age is hell. PP makes a point that—really—I had in mind the other day when I was preparing the Sean Foo transcript about Canada’s Mark Carney’s trip to Beijing. Everybody’s talking about the demise of NATO and the EU, but how about the demise of the Five Eyes? Could that be happening? Think about it. Canada has, in the past, sent warships through the Strait of Taiwan—yes, imperialist Canada. But now with this new pivot to China to replace or at least balance Canada’s former super trade partner to the south, I have a very hard time imagining Canada engaging in such blatant provocations in the future. A fracturing of Five Eyes could prove to be far more consequential than the end of NATO. PP emphasizes the new LE cooperation between Canada and China, but in my view the trade pivot to China is the driver for a new relationship that will inevitably lead to a distancing of Canada from confrontation with China:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ Is this a back-handed way of announcing the end of Five Eyes intelligence cooperation? Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ The Canadians appear to be entering into some sort of security relationship with the Chinese government. Harrison Faulkner @Harry__Faulkner￼ Mark Carney announces that Canadian law enforcement agencies will “increase cooperation” with the CCP to “better combat narcotics trafficking, transnational crime, cyber crime, and money laundering” in Canada. The RCMP and FINTRAC have consistently linked Chinese actors to narcotics trafficking, transnational crime, cybercrime and money laundering.

It remains to be seen how many Eyes will remain. Could we end up with a Cyclops?