This post is very important. This war is in its very early stages:

“Operation Great Blinding”: Iran Destroys “America’s Eye” (FPS-132) in Qatar and Strikes Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain... Trump Cancels Speech in Shock of “Catastrophic Response” — Talal Nahle

Strategic and Operational Report (Saturday - February 28 | 16:00 CET):

The war is no longer merely an exchange of bombardment; it has entered the phase of “strategic bone-breaking.” Intelligence received in the last hour is shifting the balance of power radically.

Donald Trump’s sudden cancellation of his planned speech is no coincidence; a US President does not cancel a “victory speech” unless the situation has turned into a “disaster.” The disaster here is Iran’s success in “blinding” US Central Command (CENTCOM) by destroying irreplaceable radars and striking bases previously thought to be secure. This forced the US Embassy in Kuwait to issue an immediate “Shelter in Place” order.

Here is a precise reading of the unfolding “War of Radars and Bases”:

I. The Knockout Blow: Destroying “The All-Seeing Eye”

* The Most Critical Event: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announces the complete destruction of the AN/FPS-132 radar in Qatar.

* Strategic Importance: This is not just a radar; it is “America’s Giant Eye” with a 5,000 km range. Its sole and vital function is to detect ballistic missile launches from deep within Iran, Russia, and China.

* The Result: The destruction of this radar means that Israel and US destroyers have lost strategic “Early Warning” capabilities. Iran has effectively “gouged out the eye” of the US defense system prior to launching heavy missiles.

II. The “Blinding” Strategy (The Hezbollah Tactic)

* Analysis: Iran is replicating Hezbollah’s “Support Front” tactics:

* Phase 1 (Current): Targeting “Enemy Eyes” (radars, domes, sensors) using suicide drones (a Shahed-136 struck a radome in Bahrain) and older missiles.

* Phase 2 (Upcoming): Once the defenses are confirmed “blind,” heavy strategic missiles (Fattah/Kheibar)—which cannot be easily intercepted—will be introduced.

* Iranian Admission: An IRGC advisor explicitly stated: “We fired old missiles... and will soon reveal weapons you have never seen.” This implies that what we are witnessing now is merely “clearing the path.”

III. The Gulf Ignites: No Place is Safe

* Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Army officially confirms the targeting of Ali Al Salem Air Base. The US Embassy orders staff to shelter. Kuwait, considered the logistical rear line, is now in the heart of the fire.

* Bahrain: A drone (Shahed-136) achieved a direct hit on a radar dome (Radome) inside the US base in Manama. The headquarters of the Fifth Fleet is under direct attack.

* Over the Sea: The world’s most expensive spy drone (MQ-4C Triton) suffered a “glitch” (potential hit), declared an emergency (Squawk 7700), and fled toward Saudi Arabia. Iran is effectively imposing a no-fly zone, even on giant US drones.

IV. The Israeli Front: “A Week of Hell”

* Estimates: Hebrew Channel 15 expects the operation to last “at least a week.”

* Admission of Failure: The Israeli Army admits: “Defenses are not hermetic.” The barrages on Haifa and the Golan Heights proved that the Iron Dome has begun to suffer from “saturation” and depletion.

V. Trump’s Silence: “Recalculating”

* The Cancellation: Trump canceling his speech signifies that the information reaching him from the “Situation Room” is shocking. The destruction of a strategic radar in Qatar and the bombing of a base in Kuwait is not what Trump promised his voters. He now faces two choices: Retreat (politically impossible) or escalate to “Total War,” which could burn the region and destroy his bases.