Operation Epstein Fury Redux?
Do you believe in coincidences? Today Trump has re-launched full out war on Iran, without any Congressional input. Also today:
Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files
The president’s top advisers gathered in a series of Situation Room meetings as they struggled to contain a scandal engulfing Donald Trump himself.
BREAKING: Trump’s Epstein meltdown returns as bombshell testimony triggers WH ‘FREAKOUT’
MS NOW’s Ari Melber reports on a bombshell report from The New York Times detailing how the Epstein scandal caused an internal “freakout” at the White House.
Breaking! Trump panics as Epstein witness tells all: ‘MONSTER’!
Journalist Ari Melber reports on the testimony and relevant evidence in the latest Epstein witness to testify
0:00 New testimony
2:00 FBI's suspected co-conspirator
4:30 Files vs testimony
7:00 Cross-checking email evidence
10:15 Next
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