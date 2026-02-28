Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali 4h BREAKING: Board of PEACE launches first WAR!

It’s Operation Epstein Fury. Tomahawks sighted over Teheran, Iran strikes back.

As usual, Trump starts a war under cover of negotiations. Shameful, but it probably fooled no one. It’s the American Way now. Russian reaction:

Dmitri Medvedev: The peacekeeper is at it again. The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that. So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now? The US is just 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded over 2500 years ago. Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so…

As I suspected, Trump couldn’t risk a vote on war in the House. The early word is that the Epstein Coalition of Anglo-Zionism attempted assassinations or “decapitations” against Iran—Ayatollah Khameini’s residence was attacked—which Iran claims largely failed. Iran is currently striking at nearby US bases and a US naval support vessel. US facilities in Bahrein, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar have been struck. Obviously, we’ll be monitoring for developments. Trump has reportedly broadcast some sort of message into Iran—perhaps a rebroadcast of the SOTU in an attempt to induce capitulation.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics· 2h￼ ￼￼￼ The Epstein Regime coalition bombed an all-girls elementary school in Hormozgan, Iran. Initial reports indicated 24–36 young students were killed. Updated figures now put the death toll at 40 elementary school girls.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼￼￼ Naval Support Activity Bahrain is still very much on fire.

Whatever else anybody says about America, one thing is true: You get what you pay for—right up to POTUS.

Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali 1h Miriam Adelson, the FIRST LADY of the USA! Stephen Miller StephenMurphy Nov 4, 2024 If young men don’t want to be drafted to fight in Kamala’s and Cheney’s 3rd World War they better get out and vote for Trump. Christopher Helali @ChrisHelali 1h￼ Instead young men are fighting wars for ISRAEL!

My guess is that this vessel was probably left behind in the Gulf as a minimal sort of subterfuge. The one or two combat vessels were probably all withdrawn.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 35m￼ ￼￼ The IRGC says it struck a US combat support vessel with missiles. The statement adds that other US naval assets remain within range of Iranian missiles and drones as operations continue.

Foreign Minister Araghchi states that targets in Israel have also been hit:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 30m￼ ￼ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the situation is under control, that nearly all officials are alive and unharmed, and that the loss of one or two commanders is not considered a serious issue. “Trump has turned ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’, which always means ‘America Last’”

Sources tell Reuters that IRGC commander Gen. Mohammed Pakpour and Iranian defense minister Amir Nasirzadeh were killed in today’s assassination strikes.

Israel believes Ali Khamenei has been assassinated!

More delusion:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Channel 12 citing a senior Israeli official reports that Israel and US are hoping that Iranian collaborators will overthrow the government: “The goal is to create all the conditions for the overthrow of the Iranian regime. We are attacking the entire Iranian political and military leadership, and developments also depend on the extent of the Iranian people’s uprising.”

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 5h￼ ￼￼ Fars News Agency confirms Iranian ballistic missile attacks on four U.S. bases in the region: — Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait — Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE — The U.S. Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.

NSA assets in region reportedly hit.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 5h￼ Iranian missiles hit dozens of targets in a short time with multiple impacts in Israel. As I said weeks ago, all American bases in the region are being targeted. So far, Patriots and THADs have been unable to protect even the bases in Israel, which host a large portion of the American air force. These aircraft will have to disperse to various smaller airports. With the current attacks, Iran has left the coalition without secure bases or safe ranges to retaliate through the air at this moment. It is likely that several American and Israeli drones are trying to map Iranian launchers to target these locations in a second wave of attacks, which is a difficult task due to the mobility of these launchers. The pace of attacks from both sides has already exceeded a hundred missile launches, and the number is set to increase. In American bases alone, there have been dozens of explosions. At this rate, Tomahawks will be depleted in less than a week. How will coalition forces proceed without secure bases within range for air operations?

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk· 4h￼ ￼￼￼ This might change as the smoke clears but so far it looks like Iran and Israel-US are evenly matched. The US is mainly firing Tomahawks which can clearly cut through Iranian air defences. I have not seen evidence of direct air strikes which means that Iranian air defence likely could shoot down planes. This might change but if not the US has around 600 Tomahawks which is enough for a week or two of strikes. Recall, if they fire them all that means their total inventory globally falls by over 10%. Iran has managed to launch continuos relatiatory strikes within an hour or so of getting hit. In the first day of the 12-day war it took them 12-18 hours to get strikes off. So they’re better prepared this time. The missiles are sailing through US air defence in all the Arab countries and hitting American bases. And now there are reports of a volley heading toward Israel. Unless something changes it seems the two sides will launch missiles at each other until the US runs out of missiles. Then both will be left to clean up the rubble. Trump is already preparing the country for casualties. To my mind he has not explained adequetly why these people will die. And if the whole thing just fizzles out when the US batteries run dry then its pretty hard to see how it will be justified.

Ikon ￼￼@goat_poaster 5h This joint Israeli-US operation against Iran has in two hours dragged Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait into it. It’s an all out regional war now.

￼Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Iranian missiles continue to undermine years of propaganda about defense systems. With targets in Israel being hit by Iranian missiles and other targets at American bases in the Gulf region, even in the face of numerous Patriot batteries that are now known to be firing with little success, given the numerous explosions in Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. So If the Iranian launches maintain the current pace, they should deplete the Patriot interceptor stockpiles protecting these bases within 48 hours, leaving only Riyadh, which possesses a large number of its own batteries with ammunition, including a THAAD battery. In the case of Jordan, there is also coverage by batteries on Israeli territory. In the case of Israel, interceptions appear to have failed again, as several explosions have been heard in various cities. Iran appears to have used its most modern missiles in the initial attacks. Despite the evident success of the Iranian missiles, it is still too early to discuss the degree of failure of the air defenses, not to mention that they exist. On both sides, the attacks hit civilian targets, and in Tel Aviv, houses are burning, while in Iran, a school was hit, leaving at least 23 children dead and others trapped under rubble. To further complicate the security of patriotic supplies in the region, the Houthis announced the closure of traffic in the Red Sea and full support for Iranian retaliation, which should mean missiles targeting American and Israeli bases. With the start of naval combat, it will be possible to see how prepared Iran is for a prolonged conflict, supporting bombings on its territory.

￼-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 5h As promised - this time Iran does not give a shit - all possible targets in the region will be hit. This will go on until US / Israel run low on ammo. And then - I think - the real targets in Israel will be hit with the latest missiles Iran has in store.

Early warning radar in Qatar hit:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 1h￼ ￼￼A Qatari Defense Ministry official tells Al Jazeera that an Iranian Missile struck a long-range early warning radar in northern Qatar. Confirming the reports of the destruction of the $1 billion AN/FPS-132 Block 5 early warning radar.

Strait of Hormuz will likely soon be closed:

Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) ￼￼￼￼￼@mercoglianos￼ Iran is sending out warnings on VHF announcing the banning of all ships from the Strait of Hormuz. However, traffic is still moving.

That’s all for now.