Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie

Feb 27￼

Trump’s billionaire allies will now own CNN, Fox News, CBS, WaPo, WSJ and NY Post — plus 185+ local tv stations and news in 100 markets.

They also control X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, TikTok, Truth and Twitch.

They control the AI you're integrating into your lives, the algorithms feeding you content, and your personal data you've given up for access.

This is all by design to manipulate and surveil us, and we’re not talking enough about it.

Pay attention.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

ABC's John Lyons on Trump's speech: “Israel’s words in the American president’s mouth.”

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture