Following on from our first post this morning, I present here a transcript of a very striking discussion yesterday between Judge Nap and Matt Hoh. As you’ll see from the title, it concerns the relations between Trump and the Deep State. As I argued in the first post, the division is not the simple one that Trump would like you to believe: him against the Deep State. Trump is in the position of trying to rally—or reclaim—public support that he has lost. IMO, that’s a losing game at this point. (For examples.)

Hoh doesn’t make exactly the same argument that I make, but in some ways it’s quite similar.

Matt Hoh : Can Trump Tame the Deep State?

Judge: I do want to talk to you about Trump and the Deep State. Does he rule them, or do they rule him? Before we get there, do the Israelis seem to feel that they are free to violate the ceasefire order and kill people in Gaza, kill people in Lebanon, and now this latest stunt of preventing an American surgeon from entering Gaza to perform life-saving surgery on children?

Hoh: Certainly they do, and they have the backing of the Israeli public in cheering on--not just providing support or legitimizing, but cheering on--their atrocities. You know, there’s a new public opinion poll from an Israeli media platform that shows that 84% of Israelis view the IDF’s conduct as either excellent or very good on a moral scale. Clear majorities support Israel using human shields. Clear majorities support Israel raping prisoners, when the question is asked the of Israeli public about these prisoners who have been raped by Israeli prison guards. A handful of those prison guards are going through some type of legal proceedings. A clear majority of Israelis support the prison guards who raped the Palestinian prisoners.

Judge: So, it’s a question of, of, ...

Hoh: The reality is, Judge, it’s not even a question. The reality is that the IDF is confident in what it’s doing. It is operating not just with impunity but with a mandate from the Israeli people. And that’s why in the last month or month and a half of this so-called ceasefire they’ve been willing to kill 350 Palestinians, wound about a thousand more, kill scores and scores of children in Gaza. They know that there won’t be any repercussions from their own public or from their own government. Instead, they know that they’ll get applause, support, and confirmation of the legitimacy of what they’re doing.

Judge: Doesn’t the Witkoff-Trump-Jared Kushner peace plan, ceasefire plan, call for an American mechanism to enforce it? And aren’t the Americans aware of the fact that the Israelis are still killing Palestinian children and two days ago murdered some people in Lebanon?

Hoh: Americans are well aware of it. They’re sitting there with the Israelis as these events are unfolding. The Americans have given the Israelis everything in this genocide. I mean, this extends back more than two years now. Now that we’re finally seeing American military officers side by side with Israeli military officers on the border of Gaza--overseeing the events of the last month and a half, at least--it’s finally truly laid bare in terms of the optics. Before, of course, it was the votes at the United Nations, it was the reports coming out of both the State Department and the White House that the United States knew, understood--senior American officials, the Secretary of State, the Vice President, the President of the United States--knew that what Israel was doing were war crimes. We saw it through the thousand planes and 150 cargo ships that supplied Israel over the last two years. I mean, that comes out to about every 15 or 16 hours for the last two years and one month, an American cargo ship or cargo plane has arrived in Israel to provide the weapons, the munitions, the material needed to carry out this genocide. So now that we are at this point where there are actually American military officers in this civil military coordination center, as they call it, alongside Israelis seeing full well what’s occurring and giving it their blessing--this just allows what we all knew was going on to be fully exposed.

Judge: Is the United States military and US intelligence services helping to target people for the IDF to murder?

Hoh: Oh, no doubt about that, Judge. I mean, reports over the last couple years have been that there’s been an unprecedented level of cooperation between the American intelligence services and the Israelis. The Brits should be included in this as well. The Brits have provided a great deal of intelligence support to the Israelis. especially when you look at, say, the intelligence and surveillance reconnaissance flights of their manned and unmanned aircraft that come out of Cyprus. So the role of the Americans in this has been clear. It’s been commented upon. Joe Biden himself referenced this. He himself--the president of United States--said that US intelligence support to Israel has been crucial for the Israelis. So the hand in hand nature of the American Israeli relationship, the ironclad relationship as both Democrats and Republicans like to describe the US-Israeli relationship, has only strengthened over the last two years in terms of the real effects of government to government relationships.

Of course, we’ve seen the effect on public opinion. We’ve seen some political effects. We’ve seen, of course, the counter effects of that--the ratcheting up of AIPAC and other Israeli lobby efforts here in the United States. But in terms of the actual realities of warfare, we’ve only seen a strengthening of American Israeli relationships the last couple years, including intelligence.

Judge: Whatever happened to Tulsi Gabbard? I thought she was going to dial this stuff back?

Hoh: Judge, I worked with with Tulsi a number of times on anti-war things, when she was a member of the House. I’ve got this great photo standing in front of the Capitol building with her and Walter Jones and myself and a handful of other anti-war folks. The late great Mr. Jones and Tulsi Gabbard are introducing a resolution that would make the commissioning of war without the sanction or the approval or the authorization of the Congress to be an impeachable offense, and that was summer of 2018, summer of 2019, that Tulsi Gabbard was doing this. So what we have with Tulsi Gabbard is that she is just a political creature. She is just as superficial and as venal as most of the others in Washington DC. She just played it better. She just was able to get on camera, do social media. She ran a heck of a presidential campaign that horrified the Neoconservatives. A lot of people give her credit for forcing Kamala Harris out of the 2020 race. But in the end, she’s no different.This is just one more affront, one more disappointment, one more ‘why do we even trust ourselves when we think these people might be somewhat decent?’ The reality is that we can’t let that jeopardize or determine our involvement in this. Just because we are going to be burned, just because we’re going to be disappointed, just because we’re going to be taken advantage of by people like Tulsi Gabbard, doesn’t mean that we withdraw. That just means we have to fight harder.

Judge: This may lead us into Ukraine which, of course, I want to talk to you about. But--is Trump free to defy the Deep State? Does he lead the Deep State or does the Deep State lead him?

Hoh: Judge, it’s a question we could go round and round about. We can’t look at it two-dimensionally. We can’t look at it as a paper exercise or an academic exercise. Go back to Trump’s own words about it--that it’s a swamp, right? So, it’s an ecosystem. There’s all type of parasitical behavior, there’s all type of symbiotic behavior, there’s all type of mutually beneficial behavior, predatory behavior. It’s a constant battle. And that’s just the reality of the National Security establishment, of the institutions as well as those who have been involved and see themselves and their identities as inseparable from the institutions. So, in terms of Donald Trump and his battling with the Deep State, it is a back and forth.

I think it’s the same way with Israel. To get to the roots of it goes back decades. It’s all in your perspective. Not to go away from the American Deep State, but to bring it back to Israel for one second. There was a poll about a month ago in Israel that found that a majority of Israelis, I think it was 70%, feel that Israel is led by the United States, that Israel is on America’s leash. And many of us here in the United States would say the opposite, right? We’d see the influence of the Israeli lobbies. We’d see the way Netanyahu, the indicted war criminal, comes and both parties in Congress rush to kiss his ring. And we would say, well, Israel is leading the United States. So, I think a lot of times it’s a matter of perspective.

But in terms of this battle between Trump and the Deep State, I think the way that Trump is an imperial president in a way different than his predecessors--that Trump has no respect or interest or loyalty to any of the institutions or the infrastructure on top of which he sits, which he commands--that makes him entirely different than a Biden or a Bush or an Obama. And that’s what makes the Deep State so unsettled by him. His vision of where he wants the United States to go as an empire is different than the long held vision of the Deep State, of the institutions and those individuals whose identities are part and parcel of those institutions. So, just because Donald Trump is in this battle with the Deep State, with these institutions, whatever you want to describe it as, doesn’t mean that his vision is any better than what they want. It’s just that he wants something different than the status quo that they wish to maintain.

Judge: So, John Ratcliffe, who’s the director of the CIA, did not participate in drafting that 28 point agreement because of the Neocon perception that it gave away too much to the Russians.

Hoh: Correct. And John Ratcliffe has been the foil that has been used against Tulsi Gabbard. So even though Tulsi Gabbard has clearly folded--and getting back to Tulsi on a number of things, including support for the war in Venezuela, or maybe I should say the possibly forthcoming war in Venezuela--you’ve seen John Ratcliffe positioned as the intelligence boss in the United States. When you see these various meetings, when you hear reports about who attended these meetings, it’s often John Ratcliffe the Director of the Central Intelligence Intelligence Agency--and not Tulsi Gabbard, his technical boss as Director of National Intelligence--who has been in these meetings. So Gabbard, even though she has bent over to appease President Trump and the Neocons who are still in so much control, has been the one sidelined.

And so obviously Ratcliffe is there to keep the Deep State, if we want to keep using that term, to keep their interests at the top, at the forefront, right? To ensure that the status quo of the American Empire, the National Security establishment--whatever you want to call this thing--is what is being presented to the president. And the president’s decisions are then based upon what Ratcliffe is providing or channeling as a vehicle for the Deep State, National Security establishment, etc.

Judge: Watch this clip from General Kellogg and tell me if you’re surprised at a name that he mentions in here. He’s talking about the 28 point plan and its need to be modified somewhat, and to whom he talked or reported:

Kellogg: We have to put in supporting documents probably, an annex that would be security guarantees, and I talked to Jared Kushner just recently and I think we’ll get those on the plan. But it’s like a framework. There are 28 positions on there that if you read them, it really does count what words say, or said, in this, because words do matter. You know, when you look at what Santayana said in the past, those who forget history are condemned to repeat it. We don’t want history to repeat itself. We don’t want the Budapest memorandum to come back. We don’t want the Minsk One or Two to come back. It’s the United States that’s going to guarantee part of this.

Judge: By the way, that Fox host is the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, what does Jared Kushner have to do with peace in Ukraine? Is this a land developer now international diplomat?

Hoh: Well, he certainly is someone that Donald Trump trusts. We saw that in the first Trump administration. And we’ve seen that this past year, as he’s relied upon his son-in-law and his business associate, Steve Witkoff, to do the primary work in terms of negotiating with the United States as adversaries. So, when you look at who’s leading the efforts to negotiate with Russia, to negotiate with Iran, to negotiate to force the Israelis to accept some type of “ceasefire”, it’s Kushner and Witkoff. And it’s because of the president’s trust in them, but also because these are the two who are best situated to help the president line his pocket as well.

I mean, the giveaway in this 28 point plan is the fact that when you get to the reconstruction aspect of the plan and the taking of a hundred billion in Russian assets--and the Europeans contributing a hundred billion dollars, as well--that $200 billion investment fund isn’t a reconstruction fund, it’s an investment fund that would be applied to rebuilding--ostensibly rebuilding--Ukraine, that the United States would receive 50% of the profits.

So, right off the front of this, Judge, we see a desire to get something. We see the desire to make money off of this, right? When they instituted the Marshall Plan following World War II, or even the reconstruction of Iraq and Afghanistan, which--I personally saw what Iraq was and how many people in the US got wealthy and rich from that corruption, that theft, but at least it wasn’t laid out in the documents ahead of time that this would be some type of racket. You know, here we see they’re not afraid to lay it out as clear as day, black as in black ink, right?

Judge: At one of those press gaggles, the vice president of the United States, standing right in front of Jared Kushner--they were talking about Gaza--referred to Kushner as the investor, right? Well, what the hell does that mean? He’s going to develop the land that the Israelis, with United States backing, stole from the Palestinians. They’re going to give it to Jared Kushner and he’ll develop it and sell it to rich Europeans, rich Israelis, and rich Americans.

Hoh: That sounds about right, Judge. And the same goes for Ukraine. You’ve seen the dominance of the American energy industry. You know, when people say there have been no winners in the war on Ukraine, you can make the point that the American and the Qatari energy industries won. They filled the vacuum left by the departure of the Russians from Europe and the energy sector. You’ve seen that space already provide plenty of wealth to American corporations. So the idea with Ukraine is, what else do we need to do? You have a country that has been devastated by war. We see reports day after day about Russian missiles and drones striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Well, just to rebuild that. And we’ve seen indications that the idea of replacing the remaining Russian energy that’s flowing into parts of Eastern Europe with American liquid national gas, as well as providing that to Ukraine, and then the overall rebuilding, reconstitution. It’s a racket as old as time. I wish I had a Smedley Butler quote handy to read off to you, Judge, but it’s the same racket that Smedley Butler determined, and it’s as old as time.

Judge: Smedley Butler, the most highly decorated member of the US military in history, a four-star marine who basically said, ‘War is a racket and the health of the state.’ Before we switch over to Venezuela, is American intel killing people there already?

Hoh: I don’t know if we call it intelligence, Judge.

Judge: I mean, like, I mean, in a sense that the United States, the CIA, on the ground fomenting unrest and willing to use violence to produce the unrest.

Hoh: You know, this may be the most overt covert operation. They’ve already declared it, so if Maduro has a heart attack or chokes on a chicken bone or something like that in the next week or two, we know what the reality of that is. You know, the way that it’s been advertised, anything that occurs on the ground there in Venezuela will have those fingerprints all over it. Whether it’s street demonstrations that become riots, whether it’s bombings, whether it’s assassinations, whatever it is, this is going to have the fingerprints of the American CIA all over it.

Trump said yesterday that he was willing to talk to Maduro. If anyone thinks that’s an indication that the United States is not going to carry out warfare against Venezuela anytime soon, ask the Iranians. You know, it wasn’t even, what? six months ago that, as we were negotiating with the Iranians, we assisted Israel in carrying out a massive surprise strike, right? I mean, so the word of this government is no good. They’ve gotten away with saying things before and it doesn’t affect them. The media is not going to challenge them or hold them to any account.

The fact that we have public opinion that shows less than one in three Americans would support a regime change operation of Venezuela, less than one in three Americans support the extrajudicial killing of people on the high seas. When you explain to Americans what’s going on here, that we don’t even know who these people are, less than one in three Americans say that’s the right thing to do or that they approve of it. And this administration doesn’t care. They’re going to do as they see fit. And if that means launching air strikes off the Ford to bomb whatever they want in Venezuela--military installations, oil infrastructure, bridges, civilians, they’ll go ahead and do it. If it means assassinating Maduro, then they’ll try and do that. They want their pound of flesh and the excitement for this, the passion for it, the fever for it.