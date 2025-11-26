Judging from the leaked transcripts of Witkoff’s phone calls, the Deep State desperately wants to keep the war on Russia as hot as possible. This probably signals a serious division within the Deep State. What I mean is that the Pentagon appears to be aware that continuing the war is like US military conventional capabilities feeding into a Black Hole. They disappear forever and are hard to replace:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 9h￼ US admits its proxy war is running on empty — reports US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll privately told the Kiev regime that Pentagon can’t keep supplying weapons and air defenses at the levels Ukraine needs. ￼ “The message was basically — you are losing,” one of the sources told NBC News, “and you need to accept the deal.” The American military-industrial complex, he said, “could not keep supplying Ukraine at the rate needed,” NBC News reported. ￼ Driscoll also warned that the battlefield situation is “dire” and Ukraine risks “imminent defeat” unless it moves toward negotiations. via @geopolitics_prime

I know—Duh! Call these people Pragmatists, or something like that.

On the other hand, the hard core Anglo-Zionists are leaking madly to try to present the Trump regime as selling out to Putin or Russia or something like that. Their problem is that this isn’t 2016. While paid puppet politicians may mouth concern about these made-up problems, most Americans want our wars to end. Well, our wars aren’t about to end, but Trump is desperate to get out of the Russia catastrophe—because it’s definitely a catastrophe for US military preparedness.

Now, ask yourself this. If you wanted a transcript of Witkoff’s comms with Russian officials, who would you go to? I’d start with NSA, but approval for that type of leak—pretty unprecedented—would have to be a consensus type thing at super high levels of the Deep State. If you don’t see some leaker’s head on the chopping block within 24 hours then you know this was an official leak by the Deep State.

The idea behind the leak seems to be an effort to undermine Witkoff—he’s conspiring with the Russians to bamboozle and manipulate Trump! Of course, whatever else you may think of Witkoff, that’s nonsense. Neither Trump nor ordinary Americans will buy into that. Look, I’m not painting anyone in the Trump regime as white hats. This is a civil war between black hats. OTOH, ordinary Americans benefit from less war.

Watch how Bloomburg pitches this—it’s the way the Deep State wants it to go: OMG! Witkoff is advising the Russians! He’s on their side! The reality is that Witkoff is just trying to schmooze the Russians—probably hoping to get them to make concessions by making it like, hey, it’s you and me and Trump together—let’s make a deal.

John Hudson @John_Hudson￼ Extremely rare leak of a phone call transcript between Putin’s senior foreign policy-adviser and Steve Witkoff via Bloomberg. Witkoff advises Putin’s aid on how to pitch Trump on backing a Gaza-style peace plan for Ukraine Quote￼ Bloomberg @business 18h EXCLUSIVE: US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff advised Russia on how to pitch Ukraine plans to Trump, in audio files reviewed by Bloomberg https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-25/witkoff-advised-russia-on-how-to-pitch-ukraine-plan-to-trump 2:38 PM · Nov 25, 2025

Trump is in on it—the idea is to suck the Russians into a deal making process that could end up with them making concessions to save face for Trump:

John Hudson @John_Hudson 14h￼ Trump doesn’t seem upset about Witkoff’s call. Tells reporters: “I haven’t heard it but I heard it was standard negotiation”

In this next leaked call, it seems clear that, as between Ushakov and Dmitriev, Ushakov is the one in charge. Ushakov is concerned to avoid the appearance that any American plan that Witkoff puts out could be viewed as agreed upon by the Russian side. And, in fact, official Russian statements—from Peskov and Zakharova, for example—have been at pains to stress that the 28 or 23 or 19 points are not part of a Russian plan. They’re just American talking points. “It’s all informal.” At the same time, Ushakov would like Dmitriev to try to influence Witkoff to frame the talking points as closely to the real Russian position as possible. The aim is clear enough. The Russians would like the American public position to be as close as possible to Russia’s long held position when real negotiating starts, and from there the Russians will try to bring the Americans all the rest of the way.

John Hudson @John_Hudson￼ Also notable that Bloomberg reviewed a second call involving Putin aide Ushakov, this time instead of speaking to Witkoff, Ushakov talks to Putin adviser Kirill Dmitriev. Interestingly, they are also concerned about the peace plan being viewed as the Russian position. 3:03 PM · Nov 25, 2025

Again, my position is that this is one criminal Deep State, but riven by at least two factions. The hardcore Anglo-Zionist fanatics are desperate to keep their revenge war on Russia going at any cost. Trump understands that the geopolitical and economic odds are increasingly stacked against him and he has to cut some of the losses to try to build a stronger position. Russia is the extremely obvious place to cut losses, given that it’s a black hole for US military and economic resources. As we’ve argued in the past, Trump’s plan appears to be based on drawing the Arab oil states into a closer strategic cooperation (not just as protectorates) and to take control of Venezuela, with its vast resources. That would be a suitable power base from which to deal with the BRICS challenge.