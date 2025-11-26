Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomA's avatar
TomA
8h

Doesn't this leak reveal sources and methods, which is the cardinal sin of intelligence tradecraft betrayal? That's quite a price to pay for political maneuvering. And words are not magic incantations that make munitions appear out of nothing. The Russians are continuing to disarm the West while innovating new systems and battle tactics. Our government is aiding and abetting this process of disarmament. That is the textbook definition of treason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Wauck
ML's avatar
ML
8h

Shades of General Flynn just doing his job…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture