This will be brief. Various commentators, sensible ones, have suggested that Trump is aiming—rather than a war on Iran—for a ‘one and done’ strike. In other words, he attacks evacuated sites in Iran, causes minimal damage, and then Iran is supposed to agree to his terms and Israel will stop attacking Iran—until next time.

I’m very doubtful that this will be the case. Trump and the Israelis have simply lied too much and, besides, as I explained in MAGA--Why It Means War, the dynamics of the Anglo-Zionist war on the world—of which the war on Iran is a subset, along with the wars on Russia and China—are that this war is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Trump is all in on this—he never would have been allowed back into the White House on any other terms. He has repositioned a huge amount of military hardware and personnel to the region—that happens for a reason. He has shown all along what his intentions are, even if he has carefully hidden the full picture of an Anglo-Zionist war on the world from the American public:

For the Iranians—as well as for the Russians and the Chinese—this is a grudge match. The Iranians have a score to settle going back to 1953, when the CIA and MI6 overthrew their elected government. More recently, and personal to Trump, was the murder of Qassem Soleimani. Research, while short of absolute proof, tends to indicate that this was another instance in which Trump—contrary to what any president should be involved in—helped to lure Soleimani to his death:

The reason Qassem Soleimani was in Baghdad shows how complex the Iran crisis is The commander is said to have been in Iraq to discuss moves to ease tensions between Tehran and Saudi Arabia – something that will have been of interest to Washington

The Anglo-Zionist determination to prevent any reconciliation between KSA and Iran also speaks volumes about the global scope of the Anglo-Zionist war.

Since then, of course, Trump has supported the genocide in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing througout Palestine, and what’s starting to look like a genocide under our CIA sponsored jihadist in Syria. Then came Trump’s collusion in the Israeli sneak attack on Iran, followed by his own sneak hit and run attacks on the evacuated nuclear facilities in Iran.

In these circumstances it’s hard to see Iran backing down. The action ongoing at the Strait of Hormuz is a signal that this is just beginning. The scheduled meeting of the Iranian foreign minister with Putin and the presence of Chinese naval intelligence assets in the Persian Gulf are more indicators. This war is existential for any countries that do not acknowledge Trump’s overlordship—as frontman for the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

By the way, highly recommended reading at the Gray Zone:

Mel @Villgecrazylady So apparently Susie Wiles has isolated Trump within the White House and he is receiving intel *exclusively* from John Ratcliffe and Gen Erik Kurilla. Ratcliffe is the man the CEO of AIPAC described as “our lifeline inside the administration.” And last October, Miriam Adelson’s newspaper, Israel Hayom, called General Kurilla a “vital asset to Israel” and “Israel’s favorite general” after he visited the country *at least* 5 times in 6 months from April to October.

Quote The Grayzone @TheGrayzoneNews 19h A Trump official tells The Grayzone that CIA director John Ratcliffe is a 'Mossad stenographer' pushing Trump to bomb Iran with cooked intelligence furnished by Tel Aviv. CENTCOM's Kurilla is also a key Israeli channel. 5:46 PM · Jun 21, 2025

Trump official to The Grayzone: CIA’s Ratcliffe acts as ‘Mossad stenographer’ on Iran Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil·June 21, 2025 A Trump official tells The Grayzone that Israel’s Mossad is using CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US CENTCOM’s Gen. Michael Kurilla to influence Trump with cooked intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program. Inside the White House, dissenters have been isolated, setting the stage for a regime change war that could cost American lives.

It turns out that Ratcliffe and Kurilla were, with Wiles’ collusion, basically force feeding Trump with Mossad BS, while the head of Mossad has been basically camped out in the White House. I don’t say this to defend Trump in any way, shape, or form. He made his deal with the devil but, contrary to what so many dunderheads tried to pretend, appointments do matter.

We need to assume that we’re in this for a long haul that could turn pretty ugly. Putin and Xi know this is existential for Russia and China. They also know that Trump is a pathological liar fronting for others.