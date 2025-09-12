Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bash's avatar
Bash
11h

The WH pretending to be surprised by the Doha strike is theatre of the absurd. There is no chance, none whatsoever, that those Israeli jets didn't have logistical support and coordination from US/UK assets, and there is no chance in hell that the US didn't stand down or at least know that strike package was coming. Trump pretending to be "furious" and all that nonsense just make him look like a duplicitous liar. Scratch that - not "look like". IS. I never cared that he was a grade A bullshitter, but this is different.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
TomA's avatar
TomA
8h

Connecting dots. The West's pending financial crisis is deepening at an accelerating rate as a result of Russia's military progress in Ukraine. As such, only a major war can mask the inevitable societal upheaval that is sure to come. All Western leaders (including Trump) are desperately trying to spend their way toward a resolution now that propaganda narratives have failed miserably. But this only makes the financial situation even more catastrophic, and has resulted in a death spiral which should hit Europe before the end of the year. If we continue on this course, violent civil protest is the end result. The alternative to an external war against a manufactured enemy nation state is to foster extreme citizen violence pitting various groups against each other, i.e. natives versus outsiders. This chaos then becomes the enabler for instituting rule by techno-tyranny. And the same people that created this mess get to rule by authoritarian force of arms against their own citizenry. A similar scenario played out in Russia during the decade of the 1990s. But we don't have to accept this fate. We can choose a different path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture