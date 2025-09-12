‘Tag team’ is the phrase that John Mearsheimer uses to describe the relationship.

The US-Israeli Tag Team by John Mearsheimer | Sep 11, 2025 | News | 1 Comment On 10 September 2025, I spoke with Judge Napolitano on his show, “Judging Freedom,” about the Israeli strike against the Hamas negotiators in Doha and how the US green-lighted it. We talked more generally about the US-Israeli relationship and the extent to which Israel has the United States wrapped around its finger.

Along those lines, Thomas Keith links to some very interesting data on US involvement in the 12 Day War. It’s a partial look—it doesn’t get into ISR assets, refueling resources, etc.—but it does provide useful data points that suggest the size of the Anglo-Zionist role, especially that of the US. It also demonstrates Israel’s full dependency on the US:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ A report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) confirms what the battlefield already exposed: nearly 70% of the air defense effort shielding the Zionist entity during the June 13–24 Iranian-Israeli war came from U.S. systems, THAAD and SM-3 interceptors. Of the missiles fired, 150 were THAAD (almost a quarter of America’s stockpile) and 80 were SM-3, while Israel’s own Arrow-2 accounted for only 6% of the interceptions. Surveillance and early warning were also outsourced. U.S. satellites, radar nets, and naval assets provided the forward cueing that Israel’s indigenous systems could not replicate. Without U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, eastern Mediterranean, and Arabian Sea, plus dual-deployed THAAD batteries, Israeli skies would have seen far higher penetrations. The Arrow system was the “linchpin” only because it was fed with American sensor data and command authority. The net result: Israeli air defense was not autonomous. It was a U.S.-run shield temporarily lent to them, one that drained Washington’s own magazines and revealed how quickly both states would face exhaustion if Iran sustained pressure.

He also quotes an Israeli source who makes a very simple point about Trump’s implausible claim of having been “blindsided” by the Israeli attack on Qatar. I highly recommend the 2 and a half minute video.