‘Tag team’ is the phrase that John Mearsheimer uses to describe the relationship.
by John Mearsheimer | Sep 11, 2025 | News | 1 Comment
On 10 September 2025, I spoke with Judge Napolitano on his show, “Judging Freedom,” about the Israeli strike against the Hamas negotiators in Doha and how the US green-lighted it. We talked more generally about the US-Israeli relationship and the extent to which Israel has the United States wrapped around its finger.
Along those lines, Thomas Keith links to some very interesting data on US involvement in the 12 Day War. It’s a partial look—it doesn’t get into ISR assets, refueling resources, etc.—but it does provide useful data points that suggest the size of the Anglo-Zionist role, especially that of the US. It also demonstrates Israel’s full dependency on the US:
A report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) confirms what the battlefield already exposed: nearly 70% of the air defense effort shielding the Zionist entity during the June 13–24 Iranian-Israeli war came from U.S. systems, THAAD and SM-3 interceptors.
Of the missiles fired, 150 were THAAD (almost a quarter of America’s stockpile) and 80 were SM-3, while Israel’s own Arrow-2 accounted for only 6% of the interceptions.
Surveillance and early warning were also outsourced. U.S. satellites, radar nets, and naval assets provided the forward cueing that Israel’s indigenous systems could not replicate.
Without U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, eastern Mediterranean, and Arabian Sea, plus dual-deployed THAAD batteries, Israeli skies would have seen far higher penetrations.
The Arrow system was the “linchpin” only because it was fed with American sensor data and command authority.
The net result: Israeli air defense was not autonomous. It was a U.S.-run shield temporarily lent to them, one that drained Washington’s own magazines and revealed how quickly both states would face exhaustion if Iran sustained pressure.
He also quotes an Israeli source who makes a very simple point about Trump’s implausible claim of having been “blindsided” by the Israeli attack on Qatar. I highly recommend the 2 and a half minute video.
Israeli commentator Daniel Levy explained that the Doha strike cannot be brushed off as “last-minute” or accidental.
With the U.S. operating its largest regional base at al-Udaid in Qatar, and American surveillance saturating Gulf airspace, Washington could not plausibly have been blindsided.
Instead, Israel sought to drag Qatar into the fog of suspicion, to spread the question: “What did the Qataris know?”
But across the Arab world, Levy notes, the effect is opposite.
Solidarity with Qatar has deepened, and leaders are asking openly: how do we contain and deter Israel, a rogue actor that multiplies instability wherever it touches?
The “deterrence” Israel claims has morphed into a radicalizing effect, pushing populations and governments alike toward defiance rather than submission.￼
This is the contradiction exposed in Levy’s words: Israel says “we cannot be stopped,” while every strike it launches accelerates the search for ways to stop it.
The WH pretending to be surprised by the Doha strike is theatre of the absurd. There is no chance, none whatsoever, that those Israeli jets didn't have logistical support and coordination from US/UK assets, and there is no chance in hell that the US didn't stand down or at least know that strike package was coming. Trump pretending to be "furious" and all that nonsense just make him look like a duplicitous liar. Scratch that - not "look like". IS. I never cared that he was a grade A bullshitter, but this is different.
Connecting dots. The West's pending financial crisis is deepening at an accelerating rate as a result of Russia's military progress in Ukraine. As such, only a major war can mask the inevitable societal upheaval that is sure to come. All Western leaders (including Trump) are desperately trying to spend their way toward a resolution now that propaganda narratives have failed miserably. But this only makes the financial situation even more catastrophic, and has resulted in a death spiral which should hit Europe before the end of the year. If we continue on this course, violent civil protest is the end result. The alternative to an external war against a manufactured enemy nation state is to foster extreme citizen violence pitting various groups against each other, i.e. natives versus outsiders. This chaos then becomes the enabler for instituting rule by techno-tyranny. And the same people that created this mess get to rule by authoritarian force of arms against their own citizenry. A similar scenario played out in Russia during the decade of the 1990s. But we don't have to accept this fate. We can choose a different path.