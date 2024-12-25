So Israel got one of its dearest wishes—the ouster of Assad from Syria. They immediately went on a war criminal orgy of violence and destruction—and land grabbing for a Greater Israel. For reasons best known only to delusional Zionists they thought they were in control of the situation and began taking control of all water resources for much of Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Zionism is like a big game of whack-a-mole. They come up with scheme after scheme (paid for by the US) thinking it will make them ‘safe’ … only to face a new set of circumstances

However, Turkey’s Erdogan has made it ever more clear that he takes a totally different view of the matter. The Turks, through word and deed, are signalling that they regard the destruction of Syria as the first step toward reconstituting a new Ottoman entity, a new Caliphate that will be the guardian of Muslim holy places—including Al Aqsa in Jerusalem. Erdogan has stated that he expects to control an intact Syria, and I’m quite sure he doesn’t recognize any Israeli occupation areas as legitimate, including the Golan region. Almost every day brings some new signal:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Anyone who thinks the fall of Assad was a big W for Israel is either utterly delusional or they have no capacity to think through long-term impacts. ￼￼ Quote￼ Eyal Yakoby @EYakoby 23h BREAKING: The son of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has organized a massive rally calling for Turkey to takeover Israel. "Yesterday Hagia Sophia, today the Umayyad Mosque, tomorrow Al-Aqsa.” [Video of that massive rally] 2:07 PM · Dec 24, 2024

As I speculated yesterday, this whole thing is beginning to look like a master stroke of geopolitical judo. Look at it this way. Russia and Iran could see that Assad was no longer taking their advice and instead was gravitating toward US puppet states in the Persian Gulf. So they did a deal with Erdogan—rather than get into a war over Syria or turn Syria over to the Anglo-Zionists, they would watch Turkey play a leading role in Assad’s ouster, seemingly as a Western ally. But then Russia and Iran would assure Erdogan of a free hand in Syria.

Exactly what are the Anglo-Zionists going to do now about Turkey, with its massive and modern military? The US trip wires in the oil producing regions are unlikely to stop the Turks. The US military is in no position to take on the Turkish military, nor is the Israeli military. Short of nuclear war, how can Turkey be stopped? The US presence across the entire Syraq region is suddenly looking increasingly untenable—with no real friends from the Pakistan border in the east to the Levant in the west. Formerly reliable puppets like Hussein in Jordan will begin looking to Turkey for protection of their water supplies. Lebanon will also find that good relations with Turkey will pay off.

For a slightly larger overview, check out the smaller map in the quoted tweet below. Then recall the map from yesterday of the Hejaz railway that the Turks say they will resurrect:

There is simply no space in this for an Anglo-Zionist hegemony. Who’s the winner?

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - -- @GeromanAT I think all those idiots cheering for "the Fall of Assad" slowly checking out that the Syria Gambit was nothing more but a swap - from Russia/Iran to Turkey - and the latter will be part of BRICS sooner or later. So who won exactly?

Trump says he had a great relationship with Erdogan. He’s not the first to have thought that, so my guess is he’s about to learn the hard way about great relationships with Erdogan. I doubt that Erdogan will be moved by Anglo-Zionist threats or pressure, because he almost certainly knows that he has BRICS at his back. Far from being losers, Russia and Iran have a powerful Turkey to occupy the Anglo-Zionists. And remember how Israel claimed it would have free rein throughout former Syria’s airspace? Don’t count on that. Turkey has Russian S-400s.

Trump is about to find himself up to his neck in Middle Eastern alligators, with very little leverage—if he ever had any—to exert against Putin. The other day Trump misquoted Putin, claiming that Putin was falling all over himself in his eagerness to meet and talk with Trump. You didn’t read about the Russian reaction in the Western MSM, but the Russians took great umbrage—and said so in no uncertain terms. Today, Lavrov has a new message:

LAVROV: DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH FOR A QUICK END TO THE UKRAINE WAR Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov poured cold water on hopes of an easy resolution to the Ukraine crisis. He mocked the idea that Trump’s return to power could magically fix things, saying Russia has “no illusions” about such a scenario. Looks like Lavrov wants everyone to buckle up for the long haul. Source: RIA

It’s all connected. The Anglo-Zionists aren’t all that good at chess.