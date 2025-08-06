One of the pleasures of being a substacker is interacting with thoughtful, normal people. An onerous duty is dealing with missives from, well, cranks. Some of the latter type I simply delete. If commenters get personally abusive—my judgment call—I may ban them.
Here’s an example. Virtually every day I get an email from a Jewish woman—we’ll call her ‘Diane’. These missives follow a pattern. Usually, Diane begins her remarks with a brief diatribe, informing me that I’m an anti-Semite, a Jew-hater, or something of that sort—whatever her invective flavor of the day and her energy level happens to be. From that she moves on to her main message: Jews are great—or, actually, in context, it comes across as GREAT—and Christians should hate Muslims and support killing them. The emails are all variations of one sort or another on that general theme. Sometimes the personal abuse predominates, at other times the “Jews are GREAT, hate and kill Muslims” theme predominates. I could filter these emails out, as I’ve done with others, but I find the lengths that Diane goes—to persuade me to reform my ways and get with the program—to be amusing. On the other hand, I have at least enough smarts that my only ever response to Diane has been: “Have a nice day.”
Today there was an interesting, even revealing, variation on the pattern. Diane began her daily email with this prelude to her usual rebukes:
“You claim to be a proud Christian.”
I was initially puzzled. I certainly hope to be a humble Christian. I am unaware of EVER having claimed to be a ‘proud Christian’. Further, I don’t see how pride enters into being a Christian at all. Quite the reverse. Gratitude and humility, yes, but pride? No. Now, Diane tells me—it’s there in black and white at the bottom of each email—that she’s a “chaplain” of some sort at some institution or other. She must, in that capacity, be in contact with “Christians” of one sort or another, so how she got the idea that pride is a typical response to the acceptance of Christian faith is a real puzzle.
Digression: I should add that I NEVER check up on commenters or correspondents to try to find out personal information. I did plenty of that for 30 years in my previous existence. I was paid well for doing it and was pretty good at it. But to do it now in my spare time would just seem a bit creepy to me—hard to explain, but I just don’t do that. YMMV. I’m not passing judgment on anyone else. I’m just saying that I’ve never tried to check out Diane’s personal claim, and was certainly not interested enough to try to learn more about either Diane or her institution.
Anyway, as I say, I was puzzled that Diane, a chaplain of some sort, should be so clueless about Christian faith that she would believe that she could slip that “You claim to be a proud Christian” gag past me, and that I would somehow find it credible that I had ever made such a claim. I suppose this tells me something about how Diane views the world, which—in its own way—is useful, albeit redundant, knowledge. But in light of all that, I can’t imagine how she reacts when she opens her New Testament at Luke 18 and reads:
9 He also told this parable to some of those who self confidently believed in their own righteousness and looked down on others. 10 "Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. 11 The Pharisee stood by himself and made these prayers. 'O God, I give you thanks because I'm not like other men, greedy, unjust, adulterers—or even like this tax collector. 12 I fast twice a week, I tithe everything I get.'1 13 But the tax collector stood at a distance and wouldn’t even lift his eyes up to heaven; instead, he kept beating his breast, saying, 'O God, have mercy on me, a sinner!' 14 I tell you, he went down to his house pardoned and reconciled [with God] rather than the other one, because
Everyone who exalts himself shall be humbled,
While whoever humbles himself shall be exalted."
1 Only certain things required tithing, but this Pharisee goes above and beyond what is required—he tithes everything he acquires.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Interesting and excellent post! Many that I encounter are not very deep thinkers. Being "without shame" co corning something is NOT the same as having "pride" in it, as you have said. I am not ashamed of being a devout Christian either, or a nudist as well, but see no reason for pride in either. "Proud" is a bit of a funny word, however, and we sometimes use it of others (as in "I am a proud dad") to describe our pleasure in them rather than a character trait in ourselves.
Anxiety is the handmaiden of desperation and it's human nature to want to "do something" even if only to vent. Jews the world over are sensing a powerful danger arising from the ongoing genocide in Gaza. They inherently sense than the growing revulsion toward Zionism is not going to be tamed by media narratives and scapegoating. The justifiable hatred is likely to persist for decades and eventually result in a backlash effect. As such, many Jews now feel an existential need to "do something" and it often takes the form of commentary via the internet or interviews on various media platforms. Some are making a strong case against Netanyahu's butchery, but many more are resorting to specious argument in the hope of persuading others to join the genocide bandwagon. At the root, this is a matter of fundamental morality. It is evil to slaughter innocents on a massive scale and an even greater evil to ask others to become accepting of this evil.