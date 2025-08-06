One of the pleasures of being a substacker is interacting with thoughtful, normal people. An onerous duty is dealing with missives from, well, cranks. Some of the latter type I simply delete. If commenters get personally abusive—my judgment call—I may ban them.

Here’s an example. Virtually every day I get an email from a Jewish woman—we’ll call her ‘Diane’. These missives follow a pattern. Usually, Diane begins her remarks with a brief diatribe, informing me that I’m an anti-Semite, a Jew-hater, or something of that sort—whatever her invective flavor of the day and her energy level happens to be. From that she moves on to her main message: Jews are great—or, actually, in context, it comes across as GREAT—and Christians should hate Muslims and support killing them. The emails are all variations of one sort or another on that general theme. Sometimes the personal abuse predominates, at other times the “Jews are GREAT, hate and kill Muslims” theme predominates. I could filter these emails out, as I’ve done with others, but I find the lengths that Diane goes—to persuade me to reform my ways and get with the program—to be amusing. On the other hand, I have at least enough smarts that my only ever response to Diane has been: “Have a nice day.”

Today there was an interesting, even revealing, variation on the pattern. Diane began her daily email with this prelude to her usual rebukes:

“You claim to be a proud Christian.”

I was initially puzzled. I certainly hope to be a humble Christian. I am unaware of EVER having claimed to be a ‘proud Christian’. Further, I don’t see how pride enters into being a Christian at all. Quite the reverse. Gratitude and humility, yes, but pride? No. Now, Diane tells me—it’s there in black and white at the bottom of each email—that she’s a “chaplain” of some sort at some institution or other. She must, in that capacity, be in contact with “Christians” of one sort or another, so how she got the idea that pride is a typical response to the acceptance of Christian faith is a real puzzle.

Digression: I should add that I NEVER check up on commenters or correspondents to try to find out personal information. I did plenty of that for 30 years in my previous existence. I was paid well for doing it and was pretty good at it. But to do it now in my spare time would just seem a bit creepy to me—hard to explain, but I just don’t do that. YMMV. I’m not passing judgment on anyone else. I’m just saying that I’ve never tried to check out Diane’s personal claim, and was certainly not interested enough to try to learn more about either Diane or her institution.

Anyway, as I say, I was puzzled that Diane, a chaplain of some sort, should be so clueless about Christian faith that she would believe that she could slip that “You claim to be a proud Christian” gag past me, and that I would somehow find it credible that I had ever made such a claim. I suppose this tells me something about how Diane views the world, which—in its own way—is useful, albeit redundant, knowledge. But in light of all that, I can’t imagine how she reacts when she opens her New Testament at Luke 18 and reads: