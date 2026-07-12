This initiative by Oman may have more significance than any past attempts at a resolution. Recall that, while the MOU only speaks of Iran guaranteeing safe passage of Hormuz, Iran has always been open to an Omani role in administering the strait. Further, the Iranian foreign minister, Araghchi, was in Oman’s capital, Muscat earlier today, before this plan was made public. That suggests that it may be acceptable to Iran.

Clash Report @clashreport￼ Oman has proposed splitting Strait of Hormuz shipping into two lanes: A southern route through Omani waters with normal free passage, and a northern route through Iranian waters that would require Iran’s prior approval but no transit fees. The proposal is still being negotiated, and Iranian and Omani officials discussed it in Muscat. Source: CNN

Here are two maps to give you the lay of the land. As you can see, Iran borders the entire northern side of the strait, a broad swath of territory. The actual tip of the southern peninsula pointing into the strait, the Musandam Peninsula, a rocky promintory, is governed by Oman—as you can see in the second map.

This plan could offer Trump a sort of face saving way out of the current impasse. Bear in mind that there is already a gradual reduction of the US military presence in the region underway. A basically wide open strait, albeit without any US presence, would be extremely welcome to Trump and the rest of the world because of the hope for economic relief it would offer—even if the negative economic consequences remain unavoidable for a considerable time. It would at least provide hope for the future.

So, here’s another assessment:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Basically it means the continuation of the current situation, but without Missiles. Iran would control half of the Strait (northern corridor) and Oman the other half (southern corridor). In my opinion, as long as Oman guarantees that no U.S. Navy warship uses that corridor, Iran “could” agree. Otherwise, what would Iran gain from controlling half the strait?

The attractions for Trump, as above, should be obvious. For Iran there are at least three related issues that would probably need to be addressed:

Reparations—Iran is demanding reparations and the fees or tolls would have provided a mechanism for that.

Sanctions—Iran is also demanding sanctions relief, and loosening its grip on Hormuz without that would make little sense.

US military withdrawal from the Gulf region—This is also provided for in the MOU, albeit in vague terms. The Omani plan might offer a way for the US to pull out of its regional bases in a way that would also satisfy Iran. From the US standpoint, those bases are untenable over the long term anyway.

Of course, welcome as this would undoubtedly be, it would leave the main issue still to be dealt with: Jewish Nationalism’s quest for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East.