Meaning In History

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Manny5
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I doubt the scheme works for Iran. What difference will make a free passage on the Oman side from free passage in the middle, as it was before the war? Iran established the rule, for passage through the Strait, has power to enforce it, and has the key to make all GCC states bend to its rules. Why would Iran give that up?

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