Meaning In History

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marku52's avatar
marku52
6h

that's too funny about the Chinese cameras on the UK drones boats.

I read that Ireland deleted a Palantir based landing assist tech on their Government plane.

I don't know about them, but I 'd be afraid that Bibi would command that Palantir CEO nut to tell it to crash the plane if Ireland got uppity.

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
6h

Western AI isn't going to save us. It's still all about investing trillions to bring in billions. The Chinese have won the AI war as decisively as Iran has won the SoH war.

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