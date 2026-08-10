The other day I heard The Duran guys arguing that Iran is overreaching with its demands on Trump, whereas they should be just getting together with BRICS and reopening Hormuz. Forget about doing any deal with Trump, because he can’t be trusted. Time isn’t on Iran’s side, because the world economy will sooner or later find a “workaround” for Hormuz. Don’t try to “go it alone”—get closer to Russia and China, because sooner or later Trump will attack again.

Well, “sooner” and “later” are very relative terms. But perhaps more to the point, oil is far from the only critical resource that used to come out of the Persian Gulf through Hormuz. Finding a “workaround” to physics, to molecules, isn’t always possible. Other considerations from my comments:

My understanding is that Iran is cautious about being subordinated to China's economy or to a dependency of Russia in a military way--there are deep historical reasons for this caution. The comparison of Iran to Syria seems a very long stretch. Obviously the Duran is a big promoter of BRICS, and that's fine. But this is a religious war and Iran is understandably intent on destroying Trump--as the frontman for Anglo-Zionism. There's no mention of the effect this is having on US politics. I disagree with the idea that the US is deliberately playing for time per se. I think the play is for a better deal on the idea that Iran can be outwaited, but all the oil data and economic data suggests that that's not working. . Iran keeps talking about "Muslim brothers." They don't want to be beholden to Christians (Russians) or pagans (Chinese, in Muslim eyes?). This really is a religious war, and Iran wants to bring other Muslims back into the fold--and the Gulf Arabs have been close to Jews and Christians (as Iranians view us). Oman is ruled by an Ibadi imam--third branch after Sunni and Shia, but with historical connections to Ali. I'm rather surprised that the Duran guys don't get this. . Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal ￼ Iranian President Pezeshkian said Iran CANNOT rely on foreign powers to solve its problems. He warned that pinning hopes on outsiders is already a form of defeat. No external actor can replace Iran’s own identity or its people. Pezeshkian said the country places its trust in God and the Iranian nation. While engagement with others will continue, waiting for them to deliver results would mean accepting loss. “We do not wait for them”

With that background, let’s look at some of the latest economic news that relates to the war.

We’ll start with the uncertainty surrounding Saudi Arabia’s ability to continue exporting oil and petroleum products—even at reduced levels. The Houthis began their round of attacks on Saudi infrastructure by targeting the Red Sea “workaround”, but their most recent attack reached out to major KSA facilities on the Persian Gulf:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 13h￼￼ Saudi Arabia’s crude export flows are facing renewed uncertainty: Saudi Arabia’s crude exports fell -460,000 barrels per day in July, to 4.19 million barrels per day. The 746-mile pipeline carrying crude from Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil fields to the Red Sea coast has been a key factor in bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, making Yanbu Saudi’s primary alternative export route. However, Yanbu has faced fresh threats after Yemen’s Houthis pledged to blockade Saudi ports and claimed attacks on Saudi vessels and energy facilities last month. Meanwhile, Yanbu shipments have become harder to track as more vessels switch off their transponders, though satellite images showed 6 very large crude carriers loading at the port over the weekend, a possible sign exports are picking back up. Saudi Arabia’s crude exports remain highly volatile.

As you can see, virtually the entirety of KSA’s reduced exports have shifted to the Red Sea at Yanbu—testimony to the effectiveness of Iran’s blockade. How effective will the Houthi blockade be? My guess is that the Houthi blockade will be very effective. That’s a huge new blow to the world economy, thanks to Trump.

This update drives the point home of how effective the Houthis can be. It also drives home the point about “workarounds”. They’re easier said than done:

Alexander Stahel ￼@BurggrabenH￼ Saudi crude exports just crashed 74%. The escape route through the Red Sea is closing. The surviving barrels now face a $3-4/bbl detour via the Suez Canal into Asia. Yet West African crude still isn’t flying off the shelf. Why? The answer lies in refinery metallurgy. My latest write-up. Enjoy A missing Saudi barrel is not automatically replaced by the next available barrel on the water. Crude quality, refinery metallurgy and the willingness of the marginal buyer matter just as much as freight. And right now, that marginal buyer is China.

Well, if not West Africa, how about Venezuela? Trump says we’re taking “millions of barrels” from Venezuela. Of course, Trump says all sorts of “stuff”.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 16h￼￼ ￼￼Venezuela’s oil boom under Trump collapses, per Wall Street Journal Seven months after President Trump hosted major oil companies at the White House and sought roughly $100 billion in new investments, Venezuela still has only two active drilling rigs — the same number as a year earlier

Meanwhile, why would Russia and China have any problem at all with what Iran is doing? Here’s Mario’s summary of a very stimulating conversation between Brand Weichert and Philip Pilkington:

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼￼ ￼￼￼Russia and China are rerouting the world’s oil around Hormuz, and Philip Pilkington says Beijing is just fine letting the chaos play out. The Strait is closed, Bab el Mandeb partially shut, and the Trump administration is treating the Strategic Petroleum Reserve like an infinite piggy bank. ... The moment Beijing went back to normal buying, the math stopped adding up to the midterms. Philip’s sharpest point flips the “we went to war to hurt China” story: Beijing never applied real pressure on Tehran. China has the leverage, they’re just not using it. Why? Because this crisis handed them the Taiwan blockade they’ve planned for decades, without firing a shot. While Washington burns through reserves and manipulates futures with short dumps, Russia’s Northern Sea Route is becoming the new artery. ... Philip’s warning is simple: oil is Iran’s real leverage, and the American side is pure financial fiction. The longer it holds, the more the system cracks, and Eurasia stitches itself back together.

While I was having lunch I was listening to some commodities and financial guy on the radio. He was quite forthright about stating that Trump is scrambling to find some way to Walk Away, that the war is a disaster, and so forth. However, toward the end he voiced optimism about the AI sector, which I find unwarranted. Without attempting any real analysis (but see How China’s AI Math Works), sometimes a picture says so much:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼￼ AI capex is driving almost all GDP “growth” in the US right now. More than the railroad bubble of the late-19th century. Yet people just aren’t spending all that much to use AI products.. It’s true. Half the token usage is from Chinese models like Deepseek and Z-AI. Deepseek is by far the most used model, dwarfing Google, Anthropic and Open AI. The Chinese are achieving this with much less capex.

What happens to GDP “growth” as the Chinese share continues its steep growth, and the loans come due?

We end with some humor—real life.