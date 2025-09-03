And this came shortly after the US Navy—a force with a history we can be proud of—was reduced to acting like Israelis. They ”literally shot a boat” and killed 11 unfortunate Venezuelans. To show who’s boss, or something.
Again, what happened to the US Coast Guard, another force with a proud history? Bring them back from the Persian Gulf and the Taiwan Strait or wherever they currently are. Have them guard the coasts in the professional manner that they were trained for, rather than acting as an adjunct of the Navy.
Responding to a question about China’s military parade celebrating the end of Japan’s war on China:
Disclose.tv @disclosetv
17h
NOW - Trump: "China needs us much more than we need them."
Followed by:
PolitRealist @PolitRealist
3h
EMBARRASSING ￼
At the Chinese celebration and military parade, Trump loses all diplomatic decorum and ends up having a nervous breakdown on his Truth platform. He seems jealous, and his own military parade was a total joke.
“China’s quest for Victory and Glory”? More like a quest for national survival. And, of course, Americans can be proud of the Flying Tigers and the pilots who flew over The Hump—while acknowledging the overwhelming sacrifice of the Chinese people. Why does Trump have to demean the war sacrifices of others—Chinese, Russians, whoever—in America’s name? Americans are bigger than that.
Meanwhile, Trump, in America’s name, can’t give enough munitions to these genocidal maniacs—beyond embarrassing:
Mel @Villgecrazylady
22h
This is a real quote. Given by the *sitting* Israeli “Minister of Heritage.” Let that sink in.
Watch out, Young Men of the West, cannon-fodder-to-be, your leaders are deranged and unscrupulous enough to try to befuddle you with words like 'Our National Security!!", 'Our Democracy', 'Our Survival', and 'It's for the Children' as they create imaginary overseas monsters to get you to sign up for war. Ask who profits, and whether the sons of the oligarchs are signing up.
And you guys already in the service. Many of us older guys have been there, believing in the kinds of BS listed above, but that was before the Information Age when it was easy to snow us. It should not be that easy now, but you have to wake up and clue up - the world is sailing in very dangerous waters in case you haven't yet realized.
Sorry for the rant Mark. It just galls me to think of the endless story of lives sacrificed based on lying appeals to our noble side, in service of financial gluttony.
We are reaching a hinge point in history. The entire West is being led by people who have no wisdom nor sense of decorum. And the harm that they do is not trivial. Our societies are crumbling because of this. No sane man or woman would follow these politicians into battle, nor even salute them. We are a fractured people because we no longer believe in a common ethos as represented in our leadership. How can any of us value the few good things Trump does when he simultaneously supports genocide? Hitler built autobahns and concentration camps, as in now reviled by history. This is also Trump's fate if he continues with the madness of megalomania.