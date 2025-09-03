Meaning In History

Mike richards
Watch out, Young Men of the West, cannon-fodder-to-be, your leaders are deranged and unscrupulous enough to try to befuddle you with words like 'Our National Security!!", 'Our Democracy', 'Our Survival', and 'It's for the Children' as they create imaginary overseas monsters to get you to sign up for war. Ask who profits, and whether the sons of the oligarchs are signing up.

And you guys already in the service. Many of us older guys have been there, believing in the kinds of BS listed above, but that was before the Information Age when it was easy to snow us. It should not be that easy now, but you have to wake up and clue up - the world is sailing in very dangerous waters in case you haven't yet realized.

Sorry for the rant Mark. It just galls me to think of the endless story of lives sacrificed based on lying appeals to our noble side, in service of financial gluttony.

TomA
We are reaching a hinge point in history. The entire West is being led by people who have no wisdom nor sense of decorum. And the harm that they do is not trivial. Our societies are crumbling because of this. No sane man or woman would follow these politicians into battle, nor even salute them. We are a fractured people because we no longer believe in a common ethos as represented in our leadership. How can any of us value the few good things Trump does when he simultaneously supports genocide? Hitler built autobahns and concentration camps, as in now reviled by history. This is also Trump's fate if he continues with the madness of megalomania.

