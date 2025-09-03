And this came shortly after the US Navy—a force with a history we can be proud of—was reduced to acting like Israelis. They ”literally shot a boat” and killed 11 unfortunate Venezuelans. To show who’s boss, or something.

Again, what happened to the US Coast Guard, another force with a proud history? Bring them back from the Persian Gulf and the Taiwan Strait or wherever they currently are. Have them guard the coasts in the professional manner that they were trained for, rather than acting as an adjunct of the Navy.

Responding to a question about China’s military parade celebrating the end of Japan’s war on China:

Followed by:

PolitRealist @PolitRealist 3h EMBARRASSING ￼ At the Chinese celebration and military parade, Trump loses all diplomatic decorum and ends up having a nervous breakdown on his Truth platform. He seems jealous, and his own military parade was a total joke.

“China’s quest for Victory and Glory”? More like a quest for national survival. And, of course, Americans can be proud of the Flying Tigers and the pilots who flew over The Hump—while acknowledging the overwhelming sacrifice of the Chinese people. Why does Trump have to demean the war sacrifices of others—Chinese, Russians, whoever—in America’s name? Americans are bigger than that.

Meanwhile, Trump, in America’s name, can’t give enough munitions to these genocidal maniacs—beyond embarrassing: