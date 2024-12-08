According to Mercouris, Russia and Iran were frustrated that Assad refused to deal with the snake, Erdogan, and so decided against investing more in Syria. Everyone knows Erdogan, but Turkey has to be dealt with. Momentous decision, if so—which seems likely.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Russian MFA confirms Assad has quit. Looks like his allies backed away. That is a lot of Iranian and Russian sunk capital lost.

This was obviously a forced coup rather than a war, but with some degree of consensus. How will that hold up, who will share power. The betting, of course, is on the Sunni majority, but that is about two thirds. The Kurds and Alawites are heavily armed, but will be dependent on outside aid from one source or another. Andrei Martyanov is well worth quoting:

Now, classic Arab apologetics starts with blaming everybody but themselves. Here is a classic Middle Eastern Army--selling itself to the highest bidder. The Syrian Army command announced on Sunday that President Bashar Assad’s 24-year rule has come to an end, according to a Syrian officer who spoke to Reuters. The announcement follows a rapid offensive by jihadist forces in the capital. The jihadists claim that Damascus is “now free of Assad” and are expected to make their first public statement via state TV, Reuters reports, citing two anti-government sources. In response to the political uncertainty, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Jalali stated that he is “ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people,” as quoted by Al Jazeera. He added that he remains at home and is inclined to support the continuity of government. The question always is how much is worth Arab military high ranking officer(s) for betrayal. Evidently, as early as the last week Iran (if to believe WSJ) told official Damascus about reducing its military aid and started removing command of some of its forces from Syria. Syrian Girl reports that SAA "was ordered not to fight". I don't doubt for a second that there was a high level military-intel treason, but let's also face the fact that if not for Russian and Iranian forces in Syria it wouldn't have survived by now. In other words--it takes outside forces to prop up most of regional militaries. Now about hysterics re: Russia, especially by all kinds of "concerned citizens". If to believe reports about Assad family flying to Moscow (big if, though)--it becomes clear that Russia knew what was afoot. ... But as I repeat ad nauseam--Russian bases in Syria ARE NOT there to "defend" Syria, let alone fight the war for Syrians... again. If Syrians do not want to fight for their country, neither does Russia, nor does Iran, as it should be. Is it bad? For Syria it certainly is, for Russia--let's wait and see. Because Syria for Russia is not a priority.

What comes next remains to be seen. It’s one thing to depose a Middle Eastern government, it’s another to rule it—Iraq, for example. Are we about to see the start of a drive for a Greater Turkey? Anglo-Zionists have backed the Kurds, and that has been a sticking point for Erdogan. Will the Kurds have to switch to Russia and Iran? Anything seems possible. Will a “moderate” Sunni government be able to control the country? Again, remember Iraq. Syria is just as divided.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼ Statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the situation in Syria: 'We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern. As a result of negotiations between Bashar al-Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved with a strong call to renounce the use of violence and resolve all governance issues by political means. In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethno-confessional forces of Syrian society, and support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2254. We expect that these approaches will be taken into account by the UN and all interested players, including in the context of the implementation of the initiative of the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Syria, Georg Pedersen, to urgently organize inter-Syrian inclusive negotiations in Geneva. At the same time, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens in Syria. Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. There is currently no serious threat to their security.' 6:11 AM · Dec 8, 2024

Trump is crowing, gaslighting Americans before entering office, endorsing the Zhou regime’s foreign bankrupt foreign policy. Looks very much like a Neocon admin for Trump 2.0. He refers to the Turkish HST terrorists as “opposition fighters”, but HST is on the State Departments top ten terrorist organizations list and include many non-Syrians. Note also that Trump declines to refer to Putin by his title—Putin is the president of the Russian Federation—and takes a shot at Russia as a world power. This disrespect bodes ill for relations with Russia.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼ DONALD TRUMP OFFICIAL STATEMENT ABOUT ASAD AND THE SITUATION IN SYRIA “Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever. Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!” Last edited 3:19 AM · Dec 8, 2024

Trump won’t say it out loud, but he has basically endorsed genocide against Palestinians and the Jewish supremacy project. “Israeli fighting success?” The world knows it’s a lie. The world knows it’s American complicity in genocide.

Portraying Putin as abandoning an ally due to successful Neocon strategy—and blaming Putin and Zelensky for the war in Ukraine that the Anglo-Zionists brought on—is sure to enrage Russians. No doubt this may go down well enough with Europeans—who no longer matter much on the world stage—but will not win friends otherwise and will not MAGA. In fact, this may be a step closer to wider war.