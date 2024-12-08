According to Mercouris, Russia and Iran were frustrated that Assad refused to deal with the snake, Erdogan, and so decided against investing more in Syria. Everyone knows Erdogan, but Turkey has to be dealt with. Momentous decision, if so—which seems likely.
Russian MFA confirms Assad has quit. Looks like his allies backed away. That is a lot of Iranian and Russian sunk capital lost.
This was obviously a forced coup rather than a war, but with some degree of consensus. How will that hold up, who will share power. The betting, of course, is on the Sunni majority, but that is about two thirds. The Kurds and Alawites are heavily armed, but will be dependent on outside aid from one source or another. Andrei Martyanov is well worth quoting:
Now, classic Arab apologetics starts with blaming everybody but themselves. Here is a classic Middle Eastern Army--selling itself to the highest bidder.
The Syrian Army command announced on Sunday that President Bashar Assad’s 24-year rule has come to an end, according to a Syrian officer who spoke to Reuters. The announcement follows a rapid offensive by jihadist forces in the capital. The jihadists claim that Damascus is “now free of Assad” and are expected to make their first public statement via state TV, Reuters reports, citing two anti-government sources. In response to the political uncertainty, Prime Minister Mohammad al-Jalali stated that he is “ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people,” as quoted by Al Jazeera. He added that he remains at home and is inclined to support the continuity of government.
The question always is how much is worth Arab military high ranking officer(s) for betrayal. Evidently, as early as the last week Iran (if to believe WSJ) told official Damascus about reducing its military aid and started removing command of some of its forces from Syria. Syrian Girl reports that SAA "was ordered not to fight". I don't doubt for a second that there was a high level military-intel treason, but let's also face the fact that if not for Russian and Iranian forces in Syria it wouldn't have survived by now. In other words--it takes outside forces to prop up most of regional militaries.
Now about hysterics re: Russia, especially by all kinds of "concerned citizens". If to believe reports about Assad family flying to Moscow (big if, though)--it becomes clear that Russia knew what was afoot. ... But as I repeat ad nauseam--Russian bases in Syria ARE NOT there to "defend" Syria, let alone fight the war for Syrians... again. If Syrians do not want to fight for their country, neither does Russia, nor does Iran, as it should be. Is it bad? For Syria it certainly is, for Russia--let's wait and see. Because Syria for Russia is not a priority.
What comes next remains to be seen. It’s one thing to depose a Middle Eastern government, it’s another to rule it—Iraq, for example. Are we about to see the start of a drive for a Greater Turkey? Anglo-Zionists have backed the Kurds, and that has been a sticking point for Erdogan. Will the Kurds have to switch to Russia and Iran? Anything seems possible. Will a “moderate” Sunni government be able to control the country? Again, remember Iraq. Syria is just as divided.
NEW:
￼￼ Statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the situation in Syria:
'We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern. As a result of negotiations between Bashar al-Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully
Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved with a strong call to renounce the use of violence and resolve all governance issues by political means.
In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethno-confessional forces of Syrian society, and support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2254.
We expect that these approaches will be taken into account by the UN and all interested players, including in the context of the implementation of the initiative of the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Syria, Georg Pedersen, to urgently organize inter-Syrian inclusive negotiations in Geneva.
At the same time, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens in Syria. Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. There is currently no serious threat to their security.'
Dec 8, 2024
Trump is crowing, gaslighting Americans before entering office, endorsing the Zhou regime’s foreign bankrupt foreign policy. Looks very much like a Neocon admin for Trump 2.0. He refers to the Turkish HST terrorists as “opposition fighters”, but HST is on the State Departments top ten terrorist organizations list and include many non-Syrians. Note also that Trump declines to refer to Putin by his title—Putin is the president of the Russian Federation—and takes a shot at Russia as a world power. This disrespect bodes ill for relations with Russia.
BREAKING: ￼ DONALD TRUMP OFFICIAL STATEMENT ABOUT ASAD AND THE SITUATION IN SYRIA
“Assad is gone. He has fled his country.
His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place.
They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever.
Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success.
Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians.
There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse.
I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”
Dec 8, 2024
Trump won’t say it out loud, but he has basically endorsed genocide against Palestinians and the Jewish supremacy project. “Israeli fighting success?” The world knows it’s a lie. The world knows it’s American complicity in genocide.
Portraying Putin as abandoning an ally due to successful Neocon strategy—and blaming Putin and Zelensky for the war in Ukraine that the Anglo-Zionists brought on—is sure to enrage Russians. No doubt this may go down well enough with Europeans—who no longer matter much on the world stage—but will not win friends otherwise and will not MAGA. In fact, this may be a step closer to wider war.
The Syrian color revolution was more than just an overthrow of the Assad regime; it was a gambit intended to draw in Russian military assets and thereby weaken its offensives in Ukraine (similar to Kursk). Ukraine is the real turning-point battle and everything hinges on that outcome. Russia will not accept a cease-fire and stasis, and the West has nothing tangible left to blunt Ukraine's losses. NATO will continue to infiltrate mercenaries into the AFU as a stopgap, but that just further weakens the West as those soldiers will never be replaced. The only card that Biden's handlers have left to play is a false-flag attack of huge geopolitical dimensions. And that is the gambit that could potentially start WW3 and go nuclear inadvertently. And nothing Trump says or announces can change that dynamic. My guess is that if it happens, it will occur shortly before Jan 6th and be intended to sidetrack the election certification. Then it's crisis time and anything can happen.
This sounds like the old adage, the more things change, the more things stay the same.
I had hopes for Trump here that in the intervening for years, he might’ve learned something hopefully something about Geo political politics. Looks like it he hasn’t learned anything.
He is surrounding himself with the same type of neocons that have infested both Republican and Democrat administrations for the last 40 years. Either he doesn’t really know what’s going on or he isn’t being told what’s going on. Israel is not having any success. They are worn out demoralized and the war has taken a toll on them in Gaza and in South Lebanon.
He doesn’t seem to understand that Putin is holding all the cards and there’s not gonna be any negotiation about Ukraine, except the terms Putin lays down. There will be no negotiations with Donald Trump on the greater points of the Ukraine and what happens there.
War in the Middle East with Israel, another matter so it seems Trump is going to go all in with the same policies that the Biden administration has had and what remaining weapons we have to support Israel and their eradication of Gaza and those in Lebanon.
I keep seeing this absolute BS that Israel has inflicted some type of serious damage to Hezbollah which is an absolute lie and that they somehow had a successful attack on Iran and their air defenses which we know now is a lie.
The thing that Trump needs to be focusing on is this country and our fiscal mess , we need to cut spending. We need to have a balance budget. We have got to confront the debt and the deficit and we do not have time to be involved in foreign expeditionary adventures.
A incoming president is going to be lucky to get three maybe four things done that he would like to do. Trump is going to try to do too much as usual squander his opportunities to really concentrate on the three or four things it could help this country. He is going to get us bogged down with Israel and I guess the Ukraine not to mention China. no doubt he is going to try to increase the military budget even more than it is right now and we can’t afford it. We cannot afford almost now 900 overseas bases. We have to find a way to take care of ourselves.
I am not going to hold my breath at this point now thinking that Trump is actually going to accomplish the things that need to be done. at this moment if I had to make an assessment, I would say the Trump presidency write off, he will not concentrate on the things at our most important.