The longer the Trump war on Yemen drags on the worse this problem will become—or the better. It depends on your point of view. For those who’d like to see an end to unilateral US war waging around the world, demilitarization looks like a good thing. The problem here is pretty obvious. The fact that the US appears to be relying heavily on unmanned Reapers in Yemeni air space, coupled with quite long range launches from manned aircraft strongly suggests that accuracy is probably suffering at the same time that expensive stocks of both long range strike weapons as well as air defense missiles are being used up at “alarming” rates. Oh, and the Reapers are being shot down at “alarming” rates, as well, which impacts on our ISR capabilities.

Ali Abunimah @AliAbunimah Yemen is demilitarizing the United States

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ US is burning through its munition in Yemen, leaving it without precision weapons to confront China - US already emptied much of its weapon stockpiles after 3 years of proxy war against Russia - Now US needs antimony and other rare earth metals from China to rearm to fight China￼ 10:41 AM · Apr 4, 2025

The solution actually appears to be rather simple—to a non-Zionist mind. Stop with the military confrontations. Defend the homeland rather than go looking for trouble thousands of miles away. Trade with those far off countries, rather than trying to “deal” with them via kinetic military action. The Chinese have been doing that for thousands of years. They’ve had their ups and downs, but they’ve never tried to attack—much less conquer—the world. Nor has Russia. Come to think of it, neither has Iran. Or Yemen.

Iran Observer @IranObserver0￼ ￼BREAKING China buys record amounts of Iranian oil despite Trump's warnings Iran exported 1.91 million barrels of oil per day to China in March ￼12:14 PM · Apr 4, 2025

Middle Eastern pressure pot overheating! Things are getting ever uglier in the Middle East and the new administration in Washington is dealing with it like an elephant in a china shop. ...￼ … So why is the US administration insisting on continuing to bomb Yemen? ... The only new twist that Trump’s cabinet brought to task is saying, “we’ll hurt you harder than you’ve ever been hurt before…” … Precision targeting (nudge, nudge, wink, wink!)￼ This might have done the trick 20 or 30 years ago, but it’s clearly not doing the trick today, perhaps because the empire is making threats with the same tired weapons systems and depleted ammunition that they’d been using all these decades. They’re also using the same intelligence sources and apparently have no idea what they’re dropping bombs at. ... For anyone who still clings to the illusion that the “intelligence community” has special and precise knowledge about what they’re doing, they should only remember the Afghanistan Papers which showed conclusively that they often haven’t even a faintest clue. … But Yemen is not the administration’s only headache in the Middle East. On Wednesday this week, Israel launched multiple bombing raids on Syria, hitting military installations including the T4 airbase near Homs where Turkish forces were planning a military base with air defence facilities intended exactly to prevent Israeli air raids. An Israeli official, quoted by the Jerusalem Post stated that, “Our airstrikes in Syria are a message to Turkey not to establish a military base there or interfere in our operations.” It seems surreal that the Israeli government thought that they needed another confrontation with a new enemy in the region but they also clearly regard dropping bombs as the only tool of foreign policy. So far, there has been no reaction from Turkey, but it’s hard to imagine that they won’t plan countermeasures.

More news from the anti-reality world—as if the Russians hadn’t gamed this one out, like, a couple years ago?

OSINTdefender @sentdefender U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated earlier during a press conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, that Russia has a “matter of weeks” to show it is serious about peace negotiations in Ukraine, adding that if Russia starts another offensive “then we will know they are not interested in peace.”

Or else we’ll pivot back from bombing Yemen and threatening Iran? And China?