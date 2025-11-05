Foreign policy matters—and, of course, so does the economy.

Michael Lange @MichaelLangeNYC￼ META takeaways: — Mamdani improved from the Primary among low income + middle class Black & Latino voters — Cuomo ran up the score in GOP strongholds, Orthodox enclaves, & the wealthiest precincts — The Trump-Mamdani voters are working-class Latinos, South Asians, & Muslims￼ 9:54 PM · Nov 4, 2025

This would tend to confirm what I quoted Robert Barnes saying last week, that GOPers were losing with “new Trump” voters. Major parts of the traditional Dem base turned out for Mamdani—of course. On the other hand, the “new Trumpers”—Hispanics and Muslims and various Asians—who had defected from the Dems to Trump over domestic issues (crime, borders, economy) appear to have returned to the Dems. Why? The economy and Trump’s denialism has to be considered a major factor. But Trump’s strong foreign policy identification with the Anglo-Zionist targeting—ranging from tariffs and the accompanying rhetoric, to killing for sport on the high seas, to genocide—of, let’s see, Asians, Hispanics, and Muslims has to have been a factor, as well. I don’t see Trump - Mamdani voters voting GOP in the midterms at this point.

We’ll have to see whether the GOPers can break free from the Anglo-Zionists who own them. There’s a year to go to the midterms and nothing but trouble—economic and foreign policy—facing Trump and the Jewish Nationalist owned Congressional GOP. Can Trump convincingly rebrand himself—and is he willing to? Can he explain economic reality to Americans, rather than gaslighting them with the usual ‘I can fool most of the people this next time with this one weird trick approach’ (tariffs)? Can the GOP distance themselves from the Big Tech/Big Money cabal and embrace the Great Unwashed? Can redistricting somehow save the House for the GOP?

These are big questions. If the answers are ‘No,’ Trump probably faces impeachment and the country will face political, social, and economic turmoil. But not foreign invaders. We have a chance to refocus on who we are and who we should be.