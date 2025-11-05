Meaning In History

Philip Pilkington @philippilk

It's pretty obvious at this stage that they are voting based on the economy. It's very hard to be bullish on the US economy for the next decade. This suggests some pretty severe political upheaval. We are seeing the beginnings of it now. It seems to me unavoidable. ￼￼

Allan Smith @akarl_smith

.@NBCNews exit polling on young men (18-29) in VA, NJ and NYC

VA: Spanberger +14

NJ: Sherrill: +10

