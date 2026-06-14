I saw something at DD Geopolitics a few minutes ago, which I’ll get to, but here’s how the NYT is framing it:

Trump Announces Iran Cease-Fire Agreement Iran has not yet officially confirmed the cease-fire agreement, but its state broadcaster struck a triumphal tone, reporting that “the United States was forced to accept an end to the war.”

Earlier we saw the reports that Trump was trying to bribe Iran to prevent retaliation against Israel for its wanton attack on Beirut. The last time this occurred, Iran warned that if there was a next time its retaliation would be directed at Tel Aviv, rather than the military bases from which the Israeli attacks originated. Earlier today that threat was repeated—a “massive” attack against Tel Aviv would occur “before dawn”. The Iranian warning was accompanied by the statement that further talk with Trump was pointless, since he clearly could not control Israel.

What could have happened to cause Iranian state broadcasting to strike a “triumphal tone”?

Here’s an announcement from Pakistan—it talks of an end to war, including in Lebanon:

Shehbaz Sharif @CMShehbaz￼ Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony. @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @SecRubio @SteveWitkoff @SEPeaceMissions @drpezeshkian @mb_ghalibaf Karin Araghchi

The only way there could be an end to Israel’s onslaught against the Lebanese would be through enormous pressure and serious threats from Trump, personally. Nothing less. Only the threat of extreme consequences could do that.

Now here’s Trump’s announcement:

Regarding Hormuz and toll-free traffic, the agreement appears to be that Iran and Oman will manage traffic through the strait. My guess is that means “tolls” by some other name—a subterfuge:

Phil Stewart @phildstewart 45m IRAN’S FARS: IT HAS BEEN DECIDED THAT MARINE TRAFFIC THROUGH THE GULF WILL BE REGULATED BY IRAN IN COORDINATION WITH OMAN

Also, while Trump has been claiming he wouldn’t be sending money to Iran in any form, there appears to be another subterfuge going on—and this may be only the tip of the iceberg:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 46m￼ ￼ IRGC confirms that the UAE delivered $3 billion in cash and has committed to releasing 10 to 20 billion dollars of Iran’s financial resources.

And Iran:

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 33m￼ ￼￼ Iranian Deputy FM Gharibabadi confirms the final text of the memorandum of understanding has been agreed, formal signing of the Islamabad MOU takes place Friday in Switzerland. “The immediate and permanent end to the war and military operations across all fronts — including Lebanon — will be declared effective tonight. The naval blockade will also be lifted. The draft MOU incorporates all of Iran’s positions and key issues. The full text will be published after the official signing — though details and achievements will be shared publicly beforehand.”

Regarding peace in Lebanon, Israel is still trying to push back:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump that Israeli forces will not withdraw from Lebanon and that Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon clause in the US-Iran MoU, — Maariv

There have nevertheless been rumors of an Israeli pullout from Lebanon.

All of this to be signed on Friday. It’s not peace, but the military and economic pressure on Trump is having its effect. The US military is stressed and the economic crunch is approaching. Political upheaval is probably going to follow. I suspect, too, that Iran’s most recent retaliatory strikes have had their effect.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 23m￼ EXPECTED TERMS OF US-IRAN PEACE DEAL: 1. Extends ceasefire between US and Iran for 60 days 2. Begins 60-day negotiation period for technical discussions around Iran’s nuclear program 3. Removes US Naval blockade and reopens Strait of Hormuz 4. US will commit to discuss sanctions relief with Iran 5. US will commit to discuss the release of frozen Iranian funds 6. Peace deal includes permanent end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon 7. Final agreement to be signed on June 19th in Switzerland We expect to receive more detail on terms shortly.

Some of this is already happening—the monetary transfers, the reparations via some form of payments for use of Hormuz, etc. The end of the blockade may well involve a pullback of USN assets. It will be very hard to return to war and, if Israel continues in Lebanon it may find that US support will not be robust. Trump needs this BADLY.

All in all, IF this comes off, it looks like a big win for Iran—in significant part because it’s also a big win for BRICS.

Gotta run.