Meaning In History

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

I am cautious in my gladness and relief because Israel remains a wildcard.

Netanyahu says "Israeli forces will not withdraw from Lebanon and that Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon clause in the US-Iran MoU." What happens when this week Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, killing and injuring people?

And what of Gaza? Will they receive peace from the final agreement?

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
2h

I'm thinkin' out loud, that Bibi character can block a settlement from happening, unless he has an unfortunate "accident" before the 19th.

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