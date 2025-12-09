The guys at The Duran have an excellent discussion of the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS25). They are among the handful of analysts I’ve seen so far who take issue with the rose colored glasses assessment that has largely greeted NSS25. Their perspective is predominantly focused on the European aspects, in which they emphasize the hopeless incoherence of the document, but they also offer a big picture view of NSS25 that is quite brilliant.

Now, as for the incoherence of NSS25, this is ultimately based on the financial and economic difficulties facing the main member of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, without which there would be no empire—the US. Sean Foo has emphasized the insoluble character of those difficulties, arguing that the Trump 2.0 response—and, yes, the difficulties antedate Trump’s arrival on the scene—is based on fundamentally contradictory polices that ultimately rely on a strategy of trying to fool most of the people most of the time. Or maybe all of the time. The odds of that working are slim at best. Luke Gromen has a perfect summary of this situation which captures the contradictions while explicitly bringing them home to NSS25:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ 2025 US National Security Strategy (NSS) report, in meme form:￼ 3:19 PM · Dec 8, 2025

If that’s not brutal enough, he follows up with this—referencing another Trump about face that we’ve noted repeatedly as a sign of the difficulties facing the US. This should provide a strong whiff of what I’ve referring to as the desperation on display, as Trump’s trade war implodes. Ignore the sources and the fact that they have no solutions on offer:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ The “Denial” stage of grief about the actual degree of US leverage v. China in the trade war appears to be transitioning to “Anger” and “Bargaining” stages in real time in the US Beltway. Major macro implications as we move to “Depression” & then “Acceptance” phases in 2026. Josh Rogin @joshrogin ￼Lenin: “The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” Xi to Trump: “Sell us your advanced AI chips and we will kick you back 25%” Trump: “Deal!” Rush Doshi @RushDoshi￼ Looks like we’re about to sell H200s to China. This is 6 times more powerful than the H20, which is the best chip we sell them. . This is a big deal. Essentially a reversal of the US export control policy on advanced chips. Possibly decisive in the AI race. Compute is our main advantage — China has more power, engineers, and the entire edge layer — so by giving this up we increase the odds the world runs on Chinese AI.

Yeah, some art in that deal! The artful part is in selling this to MAGA true believers as a great victory, rather than the cave that it is. This is desperation, sheer desperation to bring in money.

Two more items to think about.

The art of the shakedown—Trump is very good at this. It’s why Jared, Witkoff, and the Trump boys are spending so much time in the Middle East.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward I understand the concept of taxes but 25% revenue cut off the top line? This has to be wrong. zerohedge @zerohedge NVIDIA TO GIVE US 25% CUT OF H200 CHINA REVENUE: US OFFICIAL Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Why does this sounds like a mob shakedown?

JustDario ￼@DarioCpx￼ The largest AI datacenter, built by Amazon, doesn’t have a single Nvidia GPU inside - I wasn’t aware of this, and I believe many out there aren’t (especially many Nvidia “semi analysts” cheerleaders)

￼And, finally, here’s Gromen’s punchline—laugh, if it doesn’t hurt too much:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ In 2022, the Russia v. NATO war in Ukraine was (properly) framed as “weaponized commodities” v. “weaponized USDs.” Fast forward to 2025, and the US is selling USDs to buy commodities. Critical macro signpost. Watch what they do, not what they say.

OK, moving on to The Duran guys. They spend a lot of time pointing to the basic contradiction involved in the sections of NSS25 that deal with Europe and Russia. Essentially, and very briefly, NSS25 talks about “stabilizing” America’s relationship with Russia, while at the same time maintaining that the Euros have to prepare for war. As The Duran guys ask: War with whom? India? China? No—obviously Russia. How do you have a “stable” relationship with Russia while encouraging—nay, demanding--the rest of Europe to prepare for war with Russia?

The take that The Duran guys come away with from that basic contradiction is that the US—or at least one faction in Trump 2.0, who wrote NSS25—is pretty obviously desperate to get out of the war on Russia in order to pivot to saving what can be saved of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Loot Latin America, crush Iran, contain China—the list goes on, and none of that gets done while the US is still waging war, even a proxy war, on Russia. But, of course, Russia and pretty much everyone else in the world will realize this, too. Russia will know that all they have to do is wait a bit longer and Trump will cave. It’s the art of the deal, as practiced by those who actually know something about it. Well, Trump brought this upon himself by promising Americans a quick, painless fix to our problems and then trying to bully the world into bailing us out.

The Duran guys conclude by noting that nothing is simple, and certainly not pivoting to a new strategy. They anticipate that NSS25—to the extent that it actually sparks changes of policy—will engender ferocious Anglo-Zionist opposition from the Neocons, the CIA, and the other usual suspects. Their goal, as well as the goal of the Euros, will be to postpone any change in anticipation of a new president.

Now to the Big Picture part, and it’s really quite interesting. As you’ll see, it appears that the people who wrote NSS25 have done their homework. They appear to see imperial collapse looming in the future, and to postpone the remorseful day they turn to past history.

Preventing empire collapse AM: [NSS25] talks about stabilizing Europe. That means that it’s a core interest of the United States to end the Ukraine war so that stabilization of Europe can take place, and that must be done in partnership with the other great power in Europe--which is Russia. And the objective, clearly, is to free the United States so that it can focus on more important things: controlling the Western Hemisphere, rivalry with China, and all of those things. AC: The the part about world domination--it talks about Atlas holding up the the world, the globe, and that the United States can no longer do this. And so you’re you’re seeing an evolution to a business model. That’s the way I looked at this document. Instead of trying to do everything yourself, you’re going to focus on your core competencies as a business, right? and and then you’re going to outsource everything else to partners. So Europe will be outsourced to to the Europeans. Asia will be outsourced to to the proxies in Asia. Africa—they pretty much say that when it comes to Africa, they’re looking for transactional partnerships with Africa. All they care about is resources, nothing else. The Middle East, it’s complicated, right? It’s a complicated area, the Middle East, but it’s a model of outsourcing the rest of the world, but the partners are still going to be answering to to the United States, right? I mean, that’s the model. Oh, yeah. Right. So, you’re franchising it out. Maybe maybe that’s a better way to to look at this. It’s like a franchise, right? You know, we’re going to focus on our neighborhood and then we’re going to have our three, four franchises out there and they’re going to pay us their 7% in franchise fees, but they’re going to take care of their region. My question is, This evolution, if you want to call it that, this change of models that that we see this document laying out, is this common in in empire collapse? AM: Yes! And I can give you an immediate example, and it’s a very, very striking one and even some of the language is exactly identical. Let’s take the obvious parallel, which is Britain. In the 1890s a British politician called Joseph Chamberlain emerged. Now, he was a businessman. He’d been a businessman. he became mayor of Birmingham, which was at that time the big industrial economic city--a little bit similar in some respects in importance at that time to New York in the US economy. And he came in and he said, ‘Look, this model that we have, the model of the British Empire doing everything by itself, everywhere, all the time, is impossible. The policy of free trade is hollowing out our industrial base,’ and he sought to change policy, and he made a speech, a very famous speech. I’ve discussed it in many places. he said that Britain is a weary Titan. Remember, Atlas [in NSS25] is a Titan, so Britain is a weary titan buckling under the overheavy burden of its fate. Now, isn’t that rather like what you are reading in this [NSS25]? AC: It’s almost word for word. AM: Exactly. And Joseph Chamberlain suggested that the way to do it is to discover allies and proxies. His immediate objective was to get the Commonwealth countries, the English-speaking Commonwealth countries, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, to actually support the empire and to help Britain prop up the empire. But of course, the country that he ultimately had in mind as propping up the empire was--surprise, surprise--the United States. We’re talking about the 1890s now. And so he wanted to move from the previous policy of Britain doing everything by itself to the new policy of Britain’s English speaking allies, the United States first and foremost, helping to prop up Britain’s empire, but of course always with the assumption that the British themselves would remain in overall charge. And he also advocated for a complete change in British economic policy. So he wanted to move from a policy of free trade to a policy of tariffs, specifically with the objective of building up Britain’s industrial base.

I hope all of this sounds very familiar to readers.

Now Chamberlain was an extremely clever man, a very, very clever man. He was, by the way, the father of Neville Chamberlain, who is the prime minister we all know. Joseph Chamberlain was the dominant figures in British policy in the early 20th century. And of course a lot of what he was advocating in the 1890s was heresy and was fiercely resisted within Britain. But some of his policies--like tariffs, for example, especially after the First World War--did come into effect, and Britain very successfully did achieve new alliances with the United States, with other countries. But! But! It did not prevent the collapse of Britain’s empire. In fact, looking back on it, and it’s absolutely clear now, Chamberlain’s words at that time were an acknowledgment, a recognition, that Britain was moving towards imperial collapse. It was something that he was trying to prevent, but the forces that were going to bring it about were irresistible and far too strong for the British by themselves-- or even in alliance with others-- to do anything about them. And of course, one of the key points was that, of course, proxies, vassals, allies, have minds of their own in time and will—sooner or later, anyway—slip from the control of the imperial overlord. And that was what obviously happened with the United States, but it happened with all of the other countries of the Commonwealth, too.

A lengthy discussion follows re Europe and Russia, as above—the US is demanding that the Euros rearm and be ready for war by 2027, the Euros want to put that off till 2030, and so on and on. It’s all quite fascinating. But then:

AM: Now I don’t believe this is going to survive, actually. The Europeans will push back, exactly as you say. The Neocons, the hardliners in Washington, are going to mobilize against this part of this strategy paper especially. And of course, the very last thing they want is to see NATO dismantled and all the structures dismantled, which is what this paper ultimately is leading towards. I don’t mean that it wants the Western Alliance completely to disappear, but it doesn’t want it to continue in its present form with the kind of bureaucracies in Brussels, the NATO bureaucracy, the EU bureaucracy that exist at the moment. There are far too many people in the United States at multiple levels who will oppose this. But I think that this is what is at the back of the minds of the people who are drafting this document. They’re giving the Europeans the choice. Either you rearm by 2027 and sort out your own defense by then--which of course they will never do--or we will come to an understanding with the Russians over your head and you’ll just have to lump it. But one way or the other, it’s going to be done before President Trump leaves office.

This morning, in the midst of a wide ranging discussion, Chas Freeman added some pointed comments regarding NSS25 and the new Donroe Doctrine:

AMB. Chas Freeman : Does Anyone Want Peace? Judge: What is [Trump] planning to do with [the Caribbean armada]? Chas: We don’t know. He has not gone to Congress with a request for a declaration of war. He plans evidently to continue to put pressure on Venezuela. This is part of a two decade long effort by the United States to engineer regime change in Venezuela, which has consistently failed. I don’t think there’s any reason to believe this is going to work either. And if we do invade Venezuela, I think we’re going to find it a tougher nut to crack than we did Vietnam. So, in the meantime, of course, the collateral damage to our reputation and relationships in the hemisphere has been very great. Colombia has ceased to cooperate with us in interdicting the narcotics trade from Colombia. 85% of our actionable intelligence on that subject has come from Colombia. We’re now deprived of it. So the net effect of everything we’re doing is probably to ease the passage of drugs into our society. I note that there are huge contradictions in the so-called National Security Strategy--which isn’t a strategy at all. It’s a mishmash of praise for the president, gripes and grumbles, resentments, and tactical adjustments--many of them contradictory. Nowhere more so than in the Western Hemisphere, where we propose to reinstall an invigorated, more aggressive, form of the Monroe Doctrine than we’ve ever had in which everyone else is to respect our sovereignty and we respect no one else’s. The assumption, somehow, is that by doing this we will keep the Chinese and other extra-hemispheric forces away from influence in South America, Central America, the Caribbean basin. But, in fact, you don’t get cooperation from people--you don’t become an alternative to China, or any other country that offers investment and infrastructure, construction and trade--by bullying people. And that’s what we propose to do. So this is something that on its face is a looming disaster.

Lastly, I recommend Larry Johnson’s article today because, as we argued a day or two ago, Iran is still in the sights of Trump’s controllers:

Note this:

On December 1, 2025, Trump reportedly sent a private message to Iran through Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outlining three preconditions for resuming negotiations: (1) zero uranium enrichment, (2) cessation of support for regional proxies (e.g., Houthis, Hezbollah), and (3) recognition of Israel’s right to exist. This was confirmed by a senior Iranian lawmaker and aligns with the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy (released December 4), which downplays Iran as a “greatly weakened” threat but vows to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The question of new bilateral talks is better described as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine effort to secure peace through diplomacy. Trump’s alleged preconditions — zero uranium enrichment, cessation of support for regional proxies (e.g., Houthis, Hezbollah), and recognition of Israel’s right to exist — are terms that Iran will not accept… Therefore, there is little chance of a sincere bi-lateral diplomatic opening.

Non-acceptable preconditions to negotiations looks like a prelude to war.