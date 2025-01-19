This is, well, all too believable. The time frame, according to the video, is “January, a year ago,” so, January, 2024. Apparently a similar story was frontpaged on the WSJ, that Zhou hasn’t really been president for the last year and a half. But, of course, these things don’t typically happen overnight—there are at least warning signs, and usually a developmental phase before this degree of loss of mental capacity. Which raises the question, why didn’t the Dems dump him much sooner? That much fear of Kama Sutra? Preference for Anglo-Zionist puppet show?

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg￼ NEW: During a one-on-one meeting, Speaker Johnson asked President Biden why he paused LNG exports to Europe, says Biden was completely unaware he had done so. The United States hasn't had a president for four years. Johnson says Biden was completely unaware of an executive order he signed. The comments from Johnson came during an interview with @bariweiss. Johnson said after fighting for 9 weeks with Biden's staff, he was finally able to get a meeting with the president. When he arrived, Johnson says he was "ambushed" by Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Biden, who apparently didn't know what was going on, asked the others to leave so he could meet privately with Johnson. "It occurred to me he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed. I walked outta that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, 'We are in serious trouble.'" Video: @TheFP 7:06 AM · Jan 18, 2025

But the bigger issue is that Zhou’s lack of mental capacity was THE BIGGEST non-secret in DC. Everyone knew it—perhaps not quite as close up and personal as this anecdote illustrates, but everyone knew it. Well, we all knew it, too. Tens of millions of Americans would have voted for four more years of it, if they’d been given the chance—another thought to induce “fear and loathing”. Still, the people who had taken oaths of office to uphold the constitution somehow decided not to tell the rest of us? Was it total irresponsibility, or were they afraid to say anything—afraid for their lives?

So, yes, we were, we ARE, in serious trouble when we have a ruling class that tries to hide this from the subject class. Trump needs to launch an investigation into who was running what. We have been running a global war against a nuclear power, fomenting conflict virtually everywhere—without an actual CinC. Empire, not a constitutional republic.