Like so many others, so many readers here, I suppose I should’ve seen this coming. There was nothing in Trump’s background that suggested decency or a sense of shame, and yet most of us want to believe in a person’s ability to seek redemption, to change for the better. Many of us thought that Trump 1.0, while imperfect in some important respects, was encouraging enough in other important respects—promises kept—to warrant supporting Trump again. What a rude awakening Trump 2.0 has been.

The no holds barred support for genocide and ethnic cleansing, the failure to engage meaningfully with Russia, the reliance on Ugly American bullying everywhere. That’s just for starters. It should have prepared us for Trump’s sneak attack on Iran while negotiations were ongoing, which was accompanied by bully boy braggadocio—until Israel had to beg for an end to the war. And now:

In the past 24 hours alone, Israel has bombed: • Palestine ￼ • Lebanon ￼ • Syria ￼ • Tunisia ￼ • Qatar ￼ And just days ago, Yemen￼.

The assassination of Hamas political leaders who had gathered in Doha, Qatar, to discuss “Trump’s” “peace” proposal has all the earmarks of a Trump sneak attack, just as in the case of Trump’s sneak attack on Iran. Of course I understand that Trump was acting under control, as an Anglo-Zionist agent. Trump’s “peace proposal” wasn’t his own—it was given to him as part of the bait to gather the Hamas leaders in one place. But Trump could have said no.

Make no mistake. This was Trump. I’ve said in the past that Trump is totally owned by the Anglo-Zionists, but that doesn’t deprive him of free will. No decency, non shame. The Jewish Nationalists, of course, claim this is only retaliation for the recent bus attack near Jerusalem, but typically don’t want to talk about the tens, even hundreds, of thousands of dead in Gaza, the wanton destruction, the starvation. That’s all on Trump, too.

Initial reports, laughably, suggested that Israel acted on its own, but that mask has already dropped:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 3h￼ So US regime lured HAMAS officials to a meeting for cease fire talks to Doha - and then greenlighted war criminals in Tel Aviv to murder them. Like they did with Iran. You can not trust US regime - no need for any deals with them. Quote￼ DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h ￼￼￼￼￼ Israeli Channel 11: The U.S. gave Israel full approval to strike Hamas in Qatar. x.com/DD_Geopolitics…

And this. Coincidence? Please.

dana @dana916￼ ￼￼￼￼￼￼ An American F15 A aircraft in the sky of Qatar during the bombing. stayfreeworld 8:41 AM · Sep 9, 2025

Saeed @Haman_Ten 3h￼ UK fuel tanker took off from Qatar, refueled Israeli fighter jets that were attacking Qatar then landed in Qatar.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 2h￼ 2 days ago, Trump issued a short proposal and warning designed to compel Hamas’ exiled leadership to gather in Doha Hamas said at the time, “It looks like [Trump’s proposal] was written by the Israelis” When Hamas met today in Doha, US air defenses in Qatar stood down Israeli officials have told the Jerusalem Post the US greenlit the decapitation strike The negotiations have reached their death knell as Israel moves toward its Final Solution in Gaza. And the Trump admin has once again shown its true face as a subsidiary of the Zionist regime. A lawless axis of messianic genocidal gangsterism spans seamlessly from Tel Aviv to Washington.

Regarding the Israeli drone attack on the Gaza Aid flotilla in Tunis harbor, US ISR flights were active in the region, although they turned their transponders off:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼￼￼ Israel carried out a terrorist attack on a flotilla, the main boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the "Family", as it was anchored in Tunis. To understand how, we go back on September 2, when two Israeli Spy Plane - namely a Gulfstream Nahshon Eitan & a Nahshon Shavit were spotted gathering intelligence on Tunisia, while two Israeli C-130 type cargo plane landed in Malta & in the American Sigonella Air Base. The Israelis have a policy of always denying sabotage act, but the most likely scenario with our evidences is that on Sept. 2, they gathered intelligence on Tunisian defenses & other military assets, so that they could safely send the commandos that were deployed to Sigonella Air Base & Malta a week later, when the flotilla was on their way to Tunis An additional indicator of the Israeli involvement is the US flight of a MQ-4C Triton over the area, most likely to support the Israeli commando. The aim of this attack? Deter the activists from continuing towards Gaza.

What country can trust Trump? Russia? China? India? Iran? Venezuela? Anyone? Can Americans trust Trump—when he’s patently lying about what’s behind what looks like an impending war on Venezuela? It’s very obviously NOT about drugs of any sort—it’s about resources.

DOW Rapid Response @DOWResponse @SECWAR aboard the USS Iwo Jima, addressing America’s WARRIORS: “What you’re doing right now is NOT training. This is a REAL-WORLD EXERCISE on behalf of the vital national interests of the United States of America—to end the POISONING of the American people.” Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 5h￼ Venezuela’s reserves represent the raw inputs for energy dominance, industrial supply chains, and agricultural resilience. A state that can feed itself, fuel itself, and finance itself, especially one aligned with Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran, poses a structural threat to U.S. leverage in the hemisphere. For Washington, letting such a country operate outside its orbit is unacceptable. The “counter-narcotics” narrative is the casing; the payload is coercive economic realignment. Every warship, sanction, and diplomatic squeeze is aimed at forcing open the vault of oil, gas, gold, land, and water, because in the logic of empire, sovereignty over that resource matrix is a privilege, not a right.

Look, Putin has made it clear that he understood that the Anchorage meeting with Trump was no more than a Trump-requested photo op. Putin will have shared that with Xi. Iran, with Russian and Chinese help, is preparing for Trump’s next attack.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ US Expands Nuclear Submarine Network to Counter China To avoid Chinese missile threats, the US is moving to expand its Indo-Pacific submarine support network far beyond its vulnerable legacy bases. ￼Proposed New Sub Bases: 1. Midway Atoll – light rearming & resupply 2. Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia – forward expeditionary support 3. Darwin, Australia – floating drydock for repairs 4. Stirling, Australia – AUKUS-aligned rotational hub ￼ Existing Bases: 5. Jinhae, S. Korea 6. Sasebo, Japan 7. Yokosuka, Japan New bases expand US reach within a 2-day (1,000 nm) radius, while staying outside China’s 5,500km IRBM strike zone. ￼ Dashed line — range of Chinese medium-range missiles (5,500 km) The goal: reduce reliance on Japan/Korea, avoid missile vulnerability, and enhance rapid-response deterrence in the Pacific.

What else is behind this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: The Wall Street Journal published allegedly Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein￼

2:17 PM · Sep 8, 2025

The USA is no more than a Jewish Nationalist proxy at this point.