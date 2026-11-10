Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Oh my! House GOP just tabled the Hegseth impeachment.

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Ray-SoCa
7h

Trump has choices:

Remember those that voted for him and:

1. Go full maha

2. Make a deal with Iran

3. Ramp up immigration enforcement and hit untouchable businesses

4. Be anti monopoly

5. Radical transparency on Epstein

6. Cut off Ukraine

7. Aggressively go after election fraud

8. Build a gop get out the vote organization.

9. Go after NGO’s that are actually political

10. End the student loan ngo carve out

11. Really go after h1b’s

12. Privatize student loans

13. Radically transform the military

14. Substantially reduce thecus military footprint overseas.

My gut feeling is the chance of any of the above happening is zero.

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