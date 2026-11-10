That’s being kind. I could have written No Expectations.

Of course, Trump wouldn’t be Trump if he weren’t breathing defiance and threats and touting his non-existent accomplishments. The reality is that he’s now toxic. Incredibly, his remedy for what ails him is to promote the adviser—Stephen Miller—who contributed mightily to the debacle to be Chief of Staff. I suppose Howard Lutnick pulled that trigger.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 9h BREAKING: Trump now wants to put journalists in jail, with new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushing for jailing journalists to force out sources, per The Atlantic. Miller is “in favor” and insists that it “wouldn’t take long for journalists to give up their sources.” Trump wants somebody who “will crack skulls,” and “doesn’t want to be reined in.” “Stephen is the only one who gets stuff done,” Trump said.

Train wreck ahead.

Trump’s threat to veto any and all Dem legislation is toothless—the Dems don’t really care, because they win either way. If Trump signs popular Dem legislation they win, and if he vetoes popular Dem legislation they still win—in electoral political terms. If they’re smart, they’ll confine themselves to a handful of relatively popular bills and concentrate on what Trump can’t veto: investigations. Exercising self control and legislative discipline will be the tough part. The investigative part is a target rich environment, and Trump and anyone associated with him can expect to be living in “investigation hell.” And not just current admin members. Expect former members to be invited back in front of Congress. And crying “rigged election” isn’t going to work. Expect people to be jumping ship, and who will replace them now?

Here’s a sample of what I mean. I don’t like to get into the really seamy side of Trump—which appears to be the major side of his life—so I won’t embed this video. But here’s the link:

Trump/Epstein, the gift that keeps on giving. If I’m advising the GOPers, I tell them to rush to impeachment—and I mean NOW. Voluntarily living through two years of Trump/Epstein is political suicide for the GOPers—and this is gonna be nasty stuff. Force the Dems to vote against impeachment now, if that’s how they plan to spend the next two years.

Depending on your point of view—say, if you’re convinced that it really is the economy, stupid—the rest won’t be any better. It could even be worse.

Check this out:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 11m BREAKING: October CPI inflation rises +0.4% month-over-month, above expectations of +0.3%. Core CPI inflation rose +0.3%, also above expectations of +0.2%. BLS will not be releasing year-over-year figures due to the October 2025 government shutdown. Inflation still appears to be running hot.

I’ve been running around today, but I got a chance to listen to DD talking to Steve Jermy—a former UK navy officer but an economist by training. Jermy made two points that are very important for the West:

To the extent that oil is flowing out of Hormuz—and whatever it’s current level, it’s well below what the levels were—it’s almost certainly flowing to China and the rest of the East. Not to the US and the West. Iran controls this.

Expect economic recession—or maybe depression—to last through the rest of Trump’s term.

Mario chimes in:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal The Fed just signaled it could HIKE RATES TWICE AS HARD next month... Wall Street hasn’t priced in a single bit of it. Fed Governor Christopher Waller says a December hike is likely no matter what. If today’s inflation numbers come in hot, he wants a half-point hike, DOUBLE the usual move.

Inflation numbers DID come in hot.

His warning: a small hike “would put our credibility at risk.” That’s not normal Fed talk. They’re worried inflation is getting away from them. For everyday people, that means mortgages, car loans and credit card bills could get more expensive, FAST. Traders are betting on a small hike and see ZERO chance of a big one. If today’s inflation report comes in hot, they’re in for a very rude awakening. Source: CNBC

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h All the talk of peace talks and oil gluts was a post-midterm effort to soften today’s inflation figures. We are really down to the wire here. The stock market is wobbling and the Fed is signalling 50bps hike next month. The omnicrisis is now right outside the door.

And any thought that Trump can pull a peace rabbit out of a MAGA cap to somehow save himself from going down the drain that he’s circling—forget it. Russia and Iran are totally agreed, completely on the same page—and China will back them. Both Russia and Iran are insisting on the demands that they made years ago. They won’t settle for some penny ante “deal”. They won’t an all new global security architecture.

Here’s what Iranian leaders have been saying over the past several days—and pay attention to the hints that Iran could be the one to initiate war this time:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron Nov 8￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi says now it is the White House’s turn to choose “American voters have made their choice. Now it is the White House’s turn to choose. Our “two-day offer” is on the table: accept its demands, including an end to the war on all fronts, and see the results. Or choose war and witness how our vigilant and well-trained fighters on the battlefield will rain a hellfire upon you.” . Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “The Supreme Leader ordered us to put an end to the situation of neither war nor peace. We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity.” . JUST IN: ￼￼￼ Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf: “Israelis are working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran, a quagmire that no president, now or in the future, Republican or Democrat, could escape. Unless Washington drops the “Israel First” mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age.” . Iran says negotiations between US and Iran are FAKE NEWS: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee: “The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out.”

BTW, that last guy, Mohsen Rezaee, is the guy who just spent three hours face to face with Vladimir Putin.

As for Russia, Sergey Lavrov laid it on the line:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7h￼ as long as “Europe” is not ready to talk about a new working security architecture in Eurasia, there is no point to talk to them at all. And no - the “old architecture” did NOT work - it was basically “NATO will expand no matter what” - that is NOT a security architecture - that is a forced take over. And why it did not work? - because Russia had a red line indeed - no NATO in Ukraine - The West tested it - and Russia answered it. Military Summary @MilitarySummary￼ #RECAP│ ￼ Sergey Lavrov has made it clear that there will be no new truce without discussions and an agreement regarding a lasting peace and the restructuring of the security architecture in Europe: “Everything we are currently hearing from Brussels and other European Union capitals is a demand for an immediate ceasefire. They desperately need to buy time for their protégés in the Kyiv regime, using that time to somehow replenish the military losses they have suffered. We will not agree to this. This has been stated repeatedly. We will not agree to a new truce or a ceasefire—whatever you choose to call it—without a clear understanding of what comes next.” Looking back at the shrill outcries from the French Foreign Ministry, it is evident that no truce will be reached—which means the war will continue.

A lot can happen in two years. I’m betting it won’t be pretty.