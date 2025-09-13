Trump has, in effect, told the Europeans: You first. They’ve been yapping about more sanctions on Russia, and Trump has been playing along—but obviously the behind the scenes conversations must be a bit different. Trump is undoubtedly under Anglo-Zionist pressure to stay all in regarding the war on Russia, but that’s ultimately a losing proposition for him politically, given the dodgy economic situation the US finds itself in. Huge tariffs on India and China for buying Russian oil? When Europe (and, last I checked, the US) still buy Russian energy? Neither the US nor the EU economy can absorb the retaliation from China and India. So, Trump is calling the Euro bluff and telling them: You first. I’ll go all in—after you.
￼ Trump said he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia only when all NATO states stop buying Russian oil, while also urging NATO to introduce 50–100% tariffs against China, claiming this would help end the conflict in Ukraine.
"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA."
I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, ...”
6:28 AM · Sep 13, 2025
It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to understand that Trump is admitting that he has essentially zero leverage over Putin—and that he lacks public support at home for any of these crazy measures.
Jewish Nationalists are leveraging the assassination of Charlie Kirk to assert control over the speech of Americans. Trump, of course, is on board—he is required to be.
￼￼ Trump posts a photo of Charlie Kirk and him with the Israeli flag in the background:
"Everybody Loved Charlie!"
12:19 PM · Sep 12, 2025
And, maybe more importantly, everybody’s gonna luv my WH ballroom. It’s gonna be maybe the greatest in the world.
But …
￼￼ The Grayzone reports Charlie Kirk was "increasingly frustrated" with the influence Israel had on President Trump.
The source stated "After Charlie warned the President of bombing Iran on Israel's behalf, Trump responded by barking at him and angrily shutting down the conversation..
This incident confirmed to Kirk that the President was being influenced by a foreign power to a level he's never seen before."
5:58 PM · Sep 12, 2025
The Grayzone article, which I also linked yesterday, is a total must read—for understanding Trump 2.0. Is it right?
Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens say it is:
It is 100% true that Charlie opposed war with Iran and was fighting with his donors over Israel— as Tucker Carlson just shared on Megyn Kelly’s show.
This is why I am discomforted by the intentional lie by omission that Bibi told on Fox News about the letter Charlie wrote him.
10:56 AM · Sep 12, 2025
Also, recall that there have been repeated reports of Trump warning Netanyahu that Jewish Nationalist genocide is causing Israel to be bleeding support among Republicans—including especially younger people, Kirk’s base of support. There are many such articles, but I’ll link a few that date back to mid summer:
‘Losing Republicans by the day’: Support for Israel slipping among Trump’s base
Younger Republicans join MAGA isolationists and Christian conservatives in calling out Jewish state as Gaza war drags on; president hasn’t adopted their more hostile rhetoric, but has taken notice
Trump Claims Israel Losing Grip on US Congress and Public Opinion
Sep 2, 2025
A Battle Beyond the Battlefield
Trump's statements extend beyond mere diplomatic chatter, touching the core of the ongoing narrative battle. While militarily robust, Israel, he posits, is losing the battle for public opinion—a crucial element in modern international relations.
Not that Trump’s opinions matter much among those who matter:
Why Netanyahu Won't Heed Trump's Latest Warning on Israel's ... - Haaretz
Sep 3, 2025 Haaretz Today |
Why Netanyahu Won't Heed Trump's Latest Warning on Israel's Growing Isolation
If Trump thinks his comments on Israel's loss of 'control over Congress' will be a wake-up call for Netanyahu, he's mistaken.
That being the case, Jewish Nationalists struck quickly, issuing orders to their elected representatives who control both houses of Congress to take action to control speech and information flow in America:
￼￼ The House passed a bill punishing "politically motivated" boycotts of Israel in the fog of the Charlie Kirk murder - The intercept
4:35 AM · Sep 13, 2025
While Charlie Kirk bled out, Senate Republicans blocked the release of the Epstein files.
What an excellent moment to divide America and pit us against each other.
7:44 AM · Sep 12, 2025
Lastly, let’s talk Turkey.
When the government of Syria was overthrown by the Anglo-Zionist coalition—plus Turkey—there were many predicting a coming confrontation between Israel and Turkey over control of Syria. Israel wants direct control over the southern areas of Syria, which contain critical water supplies as well as strategically important mountain areas that overlook southern Lebanon. For the rest, Israel wants chaos and the ability to turn the rest of Syria into a free fire zone. Turkey, by contrast, wants stable control over Syria—up to an including Damascus, a religiously important site. The goals of Israel and Turkey are clearly in conflict and, while that conflict has been slow to materialize, it is emerging.
Israel has been relentlessly using air strikes to prevent Turkey’s proxy al Qaeda government, to prevent it from becoming militarily viable in the region. That means attacking Turkish supply lines. Now, in the wake of Trump’s failed Israel-led attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, reports are circulating that Turkey is the country that warned Hamas about the impending strike. That makes sense.
While Erdogan has been fiercely criticized by supporters of resistance to Israeli Supremacy as weak and waffling in his support for Hamas—all talk and no action—the basics are clear enough. Erdogan is genuinely committed to his vision of Ottoman led Muslim restoration. The inspiration for Erdogan’s vision of political Islam is the Muslim Brotherhood, which is also the inspiration for Hamas (which is why Egypt, the home of the Muslim Brotherhood, doesn’t want to take refugees from Hamas led Gaza). Thus, Erdogan’s rhetoric is sincere, but his actions are constrained by Anglo-Zionist power—NATO membership gives Turkey geopolitical clout that Erdogan is reluctanct to sacrifice. If the reports are true, however, it appears that Trump’s strike at Hamas in Qatar was a red line for Erdogan.
All of these events over the summer have led to an escalating war of words between Turkey and Israel that is coming close to an actual direct conflict. Here’s a sampling of recent stories, which have generally not received much publicity:
Could Israel-Turkey war of words lead to armed conflict? - DW
Apr 8, 2025
Tensions between Israel and Turkey have been been intensifying. And recent Israeli bombs on Syria were meant as a message to Turkey, observers say. Will it come to a direct confrontation between ...
Turkey steps up air patrols after Israeli strikes in Doha
3 days ago
Turkey took similar measures during the Iran - Israel conflict in June, after radar detected Israeli military activity in the region.
From rival to foe: Why Turkey now views Israel as a threat
2 days ago
Turkey's decision to cut all ties reflects how Ankara now sees Israel not just as a regional rival, but a direct threat to its security and strategic interests
Turkey Could Be Next in Israel's Cross-hairs After Qatar. The ...
2 days ago
Israel's surprise attack targeting Hamas senior leadership in Qatar was a wake-up call for Ankara: if Israel could attempt to take out Hamas in Doha, what's to say it would not target its operatives in Turkey? Turkey is justifiably concerned that it could be next on Israel's list of targets.
A brazen threat from Israel to Turkey: Ankara could also be attacked, just like Doha.
4 days ago
BRAZEN THREAT TO TURKEY FROM ISRAELI ACADEMIC Following the attack, it was noted that Israeli social media users made threatening statements towards Turkey. One of these messages came from Dr. Meir Masri, a faculty member at the Hebrew University [and a reserve officer].
Netanyahu threatens Turkey and Qatar: Those who host terrorists will be ...
3 days ago
Israel Weighs Strikes on Turkey After Attacks in Qatar
3 days ago
Israeli Channel 12’s Amit Segal reported today that Israel is considering military strikes against Turkey in response to recent attacks in Doha, Qatar. This escalation comes as Israel intensifies its efforts against Hamas, an organization it accuses of operating from Turkish territory.
While Trump is preoccupied with his grand WH ballroom, Jewish Nationalists may have other plans for him. An Israeli war with NATO member Turkey could spoil all sorts of plans. These recent events could also have an impact on plans for a new war with Iran. Keep your eyes on this. The world is changing before our eyes, and it’s not just the shape of the White House.
4h￼
One reason young Republicans are walking away from Israel is they stopped watching Fox News. Only 12% of young Republicans say Fox is primary source of news vs. 32% of older ones. And 72% of Republicans who rely on Fox sympathize more with Israelis, double percentage of the rest.
I wondered about the references to a "partner":
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.
The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.
Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter.
10:38 AM · Sep 13, 2025