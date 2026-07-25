Meaning In History

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
42m

If the Senate passes the NDAA in its form that passed the House, the American public has no say in cutting of aid to Israel.

Bibi is arriving to the WH Monday? Finalize or bully the US into more disastrous escalation?

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Ron Baxter's avatar
Ron Baxter
1h

Sadly, what the American public thinks about support for Israel will have no effect on our actions. Our politicians, both parties, are bought and paid for by Jewish billionaires. That's a well-documented fact.

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