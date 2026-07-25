A global war is a really bad idea, but the idea that Trump will somehow bluff and bully the world into submission to the Anglo-Zionist Empire is a clear non-starter. Resistance is building. Yesterday evening we noted Trump’s attempts to buffalo Russia as well as China into betraying Iran, and Prof Pape addresses that this morning:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 19h￼ Trump is essentially warning Xi and Putin to stay on the sidelines Strong indication big escalation is coming soon Trump threatening two great powers with nuclear weapons shows just how dangerous is this Escalation Trap Brace for impact!

Problem: Both the Russians and the Chinese quickly told Trump to pound sand. Their foreign ministers, Lavrov and Wang Yi, promininently met with Iran’s Araghchi in Manila. BTW, that image of Trump’s tweet was cut short—Trump went on to claim that he has no idea how the weapons he sells to NATO are used. A typically brazen Trump lie that must only increase Russian and Chinese disdain for Trump. Russian is striking ships heading towards Odessa, including ships that are coming from US ports. Russian escalation is coming.

Speaking of US weapons …

Will Schryver @imetatronink 14h￼ ￼ I note there have been numerous reports in recent days that indicate there are near-frantic concerns in the Pentagon that the stockpiles of US precision-guided munitions — offensive and defensive — are rapidly approaching exhaustion.

Nor do the Houthis appear impressed by Trump’s threats. Last night they hit Aramco’s “megaproject” Jazan refinery complex as well as refineries in Yanbu. Jazan (or Jizan) is located on the Red Sea just north of Yemen. Yanbu is further north along the coast and is the main export terminal for KSA on the Red Sea, at the western end of the pipeline that crosses KSA from the Persian Gulf oil fields. Until now it has been the main bypass for Gulf oil around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis announce in a new statement they have directly struck Aramco oil facilities in Jizan and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia with dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, all successfully achieving their objectives. This is the first Houthi strike on Aramco facilities in both Jizan and Yanbu in more than 4 years. The most likely targets in Yanbu were Aramco’s SAMREF and YASREF oil refineries, with a combined total of 800,000 barrels of crude a day, or 1,200,000 adding the Jizan refinery.

It seems the Houthis were sending the Saudis a warning with these pinpoint strikes. The missiles hit only the storage tanks, rather than the actual processing facilities. KSA is finding itself under extreme pressure. Will they risk escalation? The Houthis aren’t going to back down. And world energy markets will react.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 21h￼ The United States is about to unleash the worst catastrophe ever on economies and financial markets. [~2 minute video]

What does this next item suggest to you? At the request of the US the EU has agreed to a satellite imagery blackout over the Gulf of Oman. Here’s what it suggests to Chris Martenson, and it seems reasonable to me:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 16h￼ The only thing pulling satellite images does is to yank them from us. Clearly, Iran has access to Chinese and Russian satellites, and probably their own. “No news is bad news.” That’s how that lands on me.

Exactly. There’s a lot of bad news out there and the Trump regime is trying to protect Americans from that.

Danny Davis discusses the trap under Pickaxe Mountain with Joe Kent. The thesis is that Netanyahu has cleverly trapped Trump into climbing the escalation ladder, but there’s another possibility. It’s possible that Trump is blackmailed into these crazy steps and that the real target of the trap is the American public. If the US attempts to “finish the job”—as we keep hearing Jewish Nationalist purchased retired generals urging—and suffers significant casualties, the idea might be that this will trap the American public into a forever war—or even escalation to nukes.

￼Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1￼ ￼The Dangerous Trap Under “Pickaxe Mountain” Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) lays out why striking Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain is a dead‑end strategy — and how Israel is using it to trap the U.S. further in an unwinnable war. ￼ He explains: “We can hit the surface of it… but what is that going to do for us?” Despite what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth implied at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, the U.S. in fact canNOT penetrate beneath that mountain. Trying will only further waste critical and limited strike assets. Kent warns that enriched uranium buried “beneath miles of granite” means the U.S. would have to “forever chase the uranium around Iran and continue to bomb” --and forever fail. He adds that Israel is driving this narrative: “They can fearmonger… all their talking heads go out there and say Pickaxe Mountain, Pickaxe Mountain” is where the next mythical ‘nuclear weapon’s program’ is being hidden. And he calls the enriched‑uranium demand exactly what it is: “a poison pill to kill any negotiations” — one that risks locking America into an endless Iran war with no achievable objective. This is one of the clearest explanations yet of how U.S. strategy is being shaped — and distorted — by the setting of unattainable goals.

So, speaking of the American public, here’s an interesting article on that topic. If this topic interests you, follow the link—because there’s a fair amount of discussion.