Manul
5h

As we’ve discussed previously the stock market is overvalued by nearly every measure yet it moves up with every new day. Now there is analysis that tells us that 40x earnings is a floor and the market is poised for even greater advances.

My hope is that the AI boom collapses very soon and many of those data centers that are on the books are nixed. I’m not interested in competing with them for electricity to cool my house.

5h

The Key Bridge reconstruction has the smell that all road construction in the U.S. has. It takes too long to do the simplest things. Years to widen small stretches of highway, and while the construction is ongoing, the roadway is dangerous. But the U.S. can sure take on those small dinghies along the South American coast and blow them to smithereens. Plenty of money and priority to destroy but not enough to build and create.

