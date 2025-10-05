We’ll start with Palestine. What Trump had to say speaks volumes—about Trump.

Megatron @Megatron_ron ￼BREAKING: Trump told Netanyahu ‘he has NO choice’ on Gaza plan - Axios Netyanahu went too far in Gaza and Israel lost a lot of support in the world. Now I will bring BACK all that support - Trump told Axios

12:54 PM · Oct 4, 2025

Recall that Trump has been urging Netanyahu for months to “get the job done.” Trump is no humanitarian. He couldn’t care less about genocide, ethnic cleansing, dead Venezuelan fishermen—or probably even Israel’s support in the world, which has always been dependent on others, primarily the US. What he cares about is his own support—in the world and at home. Trump hasn’t turned a new leaf and will still try war as a way out of difficulties, and he’ll lie to Americans along that path.

Unsurprisingly the Israelis are stiffing Trump, who they know has a weak hand:￼

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 13h￼ Trump told Israel to stop bombing Gaza Israel continued and even escalated the bombing because it knows he’s firmly under their thumb

Election Wizard @ElectionWiz 2h￼ ￼BREAKING—Marco Rubio says Israeli bombing needs to stop for Gaza hostage release

On that warpath, here’s a good explanation of the Venezuelan situation, which is all about killing people to gain control of resources to bolster King Dollar’s vulnerability to our sovereign debt crisis. Dealing with drug cartels isn’t a war in any recognizable sense—not as long as the cartels aren’t launching armed attacks on the US. The people in those fishing boats weren’t “combatants” of any sort. The worst of it is that virtually every country in the world has a drug problem. If Trump is allowed to get away with this fraud there’s no telling when or where this fig leaf of an excuse will be used next to stage military assaults and regime changes—just like the Global War on Terror, we could wind up with a Global War on Drug Cartels.

Trump Fabricates a War to Cover Up Murder The president made up some more lies about his murder spree in the Caribbean. by Daniel Larison | Oct 4, 2025 | News | 2 Comments The president made up some more lies about his murder spree in the Caribbean: President Trump has decided that the United States is engaged in a formal “armed conflict” with drug cartels his team has labeled terrorist organizations and that suspected smugglers for such groups are “unlawful combatants,” the administration said in a confidential notice to Congress this week. There is no such armed conflict. The president has dressed up his summary executions of alleged criminals by pretending that the U.S. is fighting a war with these groups, but these groups are not engaged in hostilities with our government. They aren’t carrying our armed attacks on our country or our military. Calling them terrorist organizations doesn’t authorize or legitimize the killing Trump has ordered. Branding noncombatants as combatants doesn’t make them lawful targets. The administration has dubbed this a “non-international armed conflict” for the purposes of creating a fig leaf for the president’s murders. That is another lie. A non-international armed conflict is one where a state or a non-state group is fighting with an armed non-state group. To qualify as a non-international armed conflict, the non-state party or parties to the conflict must be organized and the violence between them and the state must be intense. As we can see, there is no conflict of any kind happening. There is no one fighting back. Our military is simply blowing up boats full of civilians because the president feels like it. Trump wants to use the language of the “war on terror” to excuse his serial murders of Venezuelan fishermen, but he doesn’t have a leg to stand on: Noting that it is illegal for the military to deliberately target civilians who are not directly participating in hostilities — even suspected criminals — Mr. Corn called the president’s move an “abuse” that crossed a major legal line. “This is not stretching the envelope,” he said. “This is shredding it. This is tearing it apart.” Even if there were a conflict between the U.S. and an armed group taking place, the attacks on the boats would still be illegal. Read the rest of the article at Eunomia

Remember the Key bridge?

End Wokeness @EndWokeness 13h￼ It is now 18 months since Key Bridge fell in Baltimore. As of last week, this is the total rebuilding progress so far:

Maybe we should get the Chinese involved. They seem to know how to build bridges.

Speaking of China, there’s a very interesting story out today:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This article says that China is offering America $1trn in FDI [Foreign Direct Investment]. This would mean replacing the paper USD purchases with real investment - meaning real jobs and real factories. THIS is how to reindustrialise the US. This is the big decision for the Trump administration. ￼￼￼ 10:00 AM · Oct 4, 2025

Correct me if I have something wrong here:

Xi has Trump totally over a barrel, what with rare earth embargoes, switching soybean purchases to Brazil, the sovereign debt crisis, etc.

China has humongous USD reserves. Xi proposes to dump those unwanted and potentially worthless dollars by using them to buy something worthwhile: America—that’s the blunt way of putting it. Foreign Direct Investment is the polite way.

Needless to say, in the long run this will make the US more dependent on China. If you call it colonizing America, well, could be.

Don’t blame China. Blame the geniuses who financialized and hollowed out our economy and have run our sovereign debt up to unpayable levels. China has found a creative way to dump our worthless paper.

Call it the Art of the Deal. I believe Sun Tzu wrote the book on that.

In related matters:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ This is absolutely insane: Technology and tech-related stocks now reflect a record 56% of the stock market. This is ~5 percentage points higher than the 2000 Dot-Com bubble peak. At the same time, defensive stocks make up just 16% of the market, the lowest reading on record. This is the first time in history that defensive stocks have sustained a fall below 20%. Meanwhile, traditional cyclicals, stocks that move with the economic cycle, make up 28% of total market cap, near historically low levels. Technology stocks have never been this dominant.

Directly related. MoA has a summary of a long paper by a Dutch economist:

Is The AI Bubble Ready To Pop? At Naked Capitalism Yves Smith published a paper by Servaas Storm: The AI Bubble and the U.S. Economy: How Long Do “Hallucinations” Last? Yves writes: This is a devastating, must-read paper by Servaas Storm on how AI is failing to meet core, repeatedly hyped performance promises, and never can, irrespective of how much money and computing power is thrown at it. Yet AI, which Storm calls “Artificial Information” is still garnering worse-than-dot-com-frenzy valuations even as errors are if anything increasing. Storm’s introduction: This paper argues that (i) we have reached “peak GenAI” in terms of current Large Language Models (LLMs); scaling (building more data centers and using more chips) will not take us further to the goal of “Artificial General Intelligence” (AGI); returns are diminishing rapidly; (ii) the AI-LLM industry and the larger U.S. economy are experiencing a speculative bubble, which is about to burst. … Dozens of specialized LLM data-centers are getting built to house a huge amount of expensive chips that lose their values faster than a newly bought hyper-car. All without a real use case for LLMs and without any hope for sufficient revenue to ever sustain the business. This is bad for the U.S. economy. The money that is flowing into the LLM hype is gone. It can not be invested somewhere else even when that would make way more sense for the larger society – for example in the revival of manufacturing or in apprenticeship programs. Like during the dot.com boom (archived) in the late 1990s the real economy gets crowded out by a virtual one. Trump’s tariffs will not lead to the revival of U.S. industries if there is no money left to invest in them. The data-centers being build will need huge amounts of additional electricity which can not be generated within the foreseeable future: The implications are brutal and stark. Curtailed and costly electricity supply for AI and manufacturing will impair American economic competitiveness, with knock-on effects for household affordability. These impacts are already becoming evident, with wholesale pool prices in the U.S. rising by 267% over the past 5 years, on the back of skyrocketing electricity demand from the AI sector (Bloomberg). All recent U.S. stock market gains were powered by the LLM hype. When the bubble will burst, the stock market will sink and most people who are, directly or indirectly, invested in the LLM hype will lose a lot of their money. …

Easy come, easy go.

Remember how Doug Macgregor—as soon as the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia went hot—predicted the end of NATO? NATO certainly appears to be fracturing. Following news that Poland is deploying troops on the German border as well as on the Lithuanian border (there are 5,000 German troops in Lithuania, which lacks any military to speak of), we learn the results of the Czech elections:

The Other Side Media @TheOtherSideRu￼ JUST IN: Andrej Babiš and his ANO party OFFICIALLY WINS the parliamentary elections in Czechia Babiš staunchly opposes Ukrainian EU membership and military aid to Kiev, while advocating for peace negotiation with Russia HUGE LOSS FOR ZELENSKY 11:53 AM · Oct 4, 2025

Here’s a bit of trivia. Babiš—who has been PM in the past—isn’t actually a Czech. He’s Slovak and German. Anyway, assuming he can form a government (likely), Czechia will join Slovakia and Hungary on the foreign policy front. This is a major blow to NATO and the EU, which has struggled to keep other eastern provinces—Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria—in line. Croatia is also out of step with the NATO/EU bloc, and Poland is flirting with that option—the Tusk government is a weak coalition and the new President, Nawrocki, has expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russia. Czechia was regarded as more in line with the secular West.

Here’s the basic outline of the election results in Czechia:

Populist billionaire Andrej Babiš wins Czech parliamentary election With Babiš’s victory the Czech Republic looks set to join Hungary and Slovakia in refusing support for Ukraine The populist billionaire Andrej Babiš has won the Czech Republic parliamentary elections, preliminary results show, but fallen short of the overall majority. This win marks a political comeback for Babiš, who was prime minister from 2017 to 2021. He is expected to put the country on a course away from supporting Ukraine and towards Hungary and Slovakia, who have taken a pro-Russian path. With the votes from almost 98% of polling stations counted by the Czech statistics office, Babiš’s ANO (YES) party captured 35% of the vote, followed by the pro-western coalition of the prime minister, Petr Fiala, with 23.0%. The coalition defeated Babiš in the 2021 election. The two-day election filled 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech parliament. A group of mayors known as STAN, also a member of Fiala’s government, received 11.1% of the vote, with another ally of Fiala, the Pirates party, getting an 8.7% share. Babiš, a self-proclaimed “Trumpist”, was all smiles and hailed the “historic result” as “the absolute peak” of his political career. Voter turnout for this election was high, at almost 69%. As Babiš’s ANO did not win the overall majority, the 71-year-old is expected to be invited to lead talks in forming a new coalition. He has already ruled out cooperation with any of the parties that have been in the government after the 2021 election. His potential partners include the fringe parties Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), an anti-immigration party that won 7.9% of the vote, and a rightwing group called the Motorists, which received 6.8%. ... An ally of the Hungarian leader, Viktor Orbán, Babiš has teamed up with a number of far-right parties in the Patriots for Europe group in the European parliament to challenge the mainstream direction of Europe’s policies, including decarbonisation.

Russia is probably pondering the possibility of rolling back NATO by purely diplomatic and economic means. All of the Central European countries can see a better economic future in renewed ties with Russia. Irony.