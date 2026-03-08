Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manny5's avatar
Manny5
1h

The chutzpah of Israel and the US is appalling.

Reply
Share
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
25m

more evidence of insanity by the agents of Israel that hold leadership in the West

e

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture