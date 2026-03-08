Iran’s FM Araghchi is becoming a regular on the Sunday talk shows—a positive development, IMO. And he talks substance, which is very refreshing. Here are excerpts from his NBC appearance:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ Iran FM Araghchi: “We have defended our lands for thousands of years and will continue to do that for as long as it takes. Our soldiers are waiting for any enemy to enter our soil to kill them and destroy them. We never give up, never surrender. Our dignity is not for sale.” . Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi about Trump’s “unconditional surrender” calls: “When Israel started to attack us last year in June, we know Trump used the same phrase “unconditional surrender.” That was a tweet he made, and that didn’t happen. We resisted, and after 12 days the Israelis asked for an unconditional ceasefire. So we never give up. We never surrender. We continue to resist as long as it takes.” . Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi says there won’t be any “ceasefires” anymore, only a permanent end of the war: “There should be a permanent end of the war. And unless we get to that, I think we need to continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security.” Araghchi says Russia is currently helping Iran in every way: “The military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not something new. It’s not a secret. It has been in the past and it’s still there and will continue in the future.”

Now, that last part about Russia is very interesting and important, because Russia is speaking up—after Trump’s R/E pal stated that Russia had been “warned” not to support Iran:

Kremlin: “We Are Not Neutral. We Support Iran.” Russia says it stands with its ally Iran, at a moment Washington officials are outraged at reports that Moscow is supporting Tehran with targeting intelligence related to US bases and Pentagon assets in the region amid Operation Epic Fury. That allegation was first reported by The Washington Post days ago. … Meanwhile, Russian diplomats are sending a clear signal on which side of the global divide they stand concerning the rapid events of the Iran war: “We are not neutral. We support Iran.” This was the response with Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom was asked if Moscow is neutral regarding the Iran war...

Lindsey! totally gave the Iran game away, as if we didn’t know it already:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ Senator Lindsey Graham lost his mind live on Fox News. He started yelling that they would blow up the Iranians, take their oil, and make a lot of money from it.

He also sent a clear message to China—’We will bury you. First we starve you of oil, then we pillage your rare earths.’ Yeah, good thing China has no leverage:

Senator Graham says they want to take over the Iranian oil as in Venezuela: “Venezuela and Iran have 31 percent of the world’s oil reserves. We’re going to have a partnership with 31 percent of the known reserves. This is China’s nightmare.”

Iran has a response, and Russia and China can help with the target list:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Iran is expanding the target list, US economic assets are going to get targeted now - Fars News Iran is expanding its target list, moving beyond military sites to include U.S. economic assets and strategic interests across the region, according to a source cited by Fars News. The source said Iran’s “target bank has been fundamentally updated” to include key American and Israeli investments and vital interests in the region. This means oil companies are going to be a target and additional rise on oil prices is going to happen

Once again Israel, the victim, bit off way too much:

Bikrum Gill @bikrumsinghgill 3h￼ Israeli army is being stretched beyond its capabilities. Israeli media reporting now that IOF cannot sustain operations against both Iran and Lebanon, and that Hizbullah cannot be confronted without a redeployment of firepower and intelligence from Iran

Did you hear Trump saying—no, insisting—that it was Iran that bombed those schoolgirls … at the very outset of our sneak attack? Psychopathic?

Alan MacLeod @AlanRMacLeod 3h￼ Since the end of World War 2, the United States has deliberately bombed hospitals in 15 countries. My article running through the examples.

￼Ben Norton @BenjaminNorton 14h￼ The US and Israeli regimes [i.e., “the Anglo-Zionists”] bombed at least 13 hospitals and health facilities in just the first 5 days of their illegal war of aggression against Iran, according to the World Health Organization. They also bombed 4 Iranian schools in 6 days. This is intentional; it is not an accident. They are purposefully targeting civilian areas, to try to collapse Iranian society. They want to cause a failed state, like what NATO did to Libya in 2011.

After shamelessly turning our armed forces over to a foreign power …

CALL TO ACTIVISM @CalltoActivism 2h ￼WTF: Karoline Leavitt refuses to rule out INITIATING A DRAFT to send Americans to fight in Iran! “It’s not part of the current plan right now… but the president… wisely keeps his options on the table.” Translation: they won’t even promise your kids aren’t next.

Trita Parsi @tparsi 2h￼ Spoke to @owenjonesjourno about how Trump has already lost control over the war and that increasingly desperate measures are being considered as a result. In comparison, the Iraq war plan didn’t go off the rails until August 2003.

And not to leave Europe out:

Russia Warns ‘Vulnerable’ Finland As It Moves To Lift Ban On Hosting NATO Nukes The last thing the world needs at this moment of raging war in Iran and the Persian Gulf region is another round of nuclear saber-rattling related to that other raging hotspot - the Ukraine conflict, but that’s precisely what is happening again this week. The Kremlin is warning that Russia could respond if Finland moves forward with plans to scrap its longstanding ban on the transit and storage of nuclear weapons, framing the proposal as a direct security threat on its border. The alleged nuclear discussions come after reports that NATO could look for alternatives to Washington providing Europe with NATO’s ‘nuclear shield’ - as has always been the case since the Cold War. Finland is a new NATO member, having only just formally joined the alliance, abandoning historic neutrality, in April of 2023. On Thursday, the Finnish government confirmed it will seek amendments to the country’s Nuclear Energy Act and Criminal Code, removing legal barriers that currently prevent the import or hosting of nuclear weapons for defense purposes.

I don’t know whether I can call the current war a wake up call to the Kremlin, but the tone of statements from Russia is taking on a real edge. I heard Mercouris say the other day that the Kremlin now believes that Trump is simply a madman. Well …