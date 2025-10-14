The war on China looks to be heating up. First this:

This is an important development. I highly recommend MoA’s presentation of this: China Reacts After U.S. Pushed Netherlands To Seize Chinese Owned Company. MoA explains that this company—and other similar ones—are quite important to the EU economy. China’s response was as any sane person would have expected—China will cut off all supplies to this company and let it die. And now:

This looks very much like Europe committing economic suicide at Trump’s behest. It’s nuts. Europe cannot survive a trade war with China. And of course the Chinese know that the US forced this—and will react accordingly.

And they are reacting:

Expect significant repercussions from all this to our way of life.

Now, with that in mind, here’s Doug Macgregor talking with Judge Nap. What I want readers to draw from Mac’s remarks is the very real limits of Trump’s character, mentality, and approach when it comes to making deals. I’ve left quotes from Trump’s remarks essentially edited to give the full impression of the helter skelter way his mind works—or doesn’t. That leads Trump to say outrageous, even rather crazy, things and to blatantly misrepresent or make up “facts”. Mac compares Trump’s public persona as something like a standup comedian, playing off a crowd. If the crowd reacts positively Trump will try to come up with more to elicit an even bigger response. In other words, Trump is feeding his insecurity, puffing up his ego by eliciting applause from barely thought out remarks. This appears to be the driving force behind much of what passes for “foreign policy” with him—he’s constantly trying to build himself up to look like the guy who “runs the world”, as he himself once said. But others around the world are listening and judging Trump and his intentions from his remarks.

COL. Douglas Macgregor : Gaza a Sideshow; Iran the Main Event.

Judge: What are your thoughts, Colonel, on the events in Israel today?

Mac: I must say that probably more than many I’m skeptical of all of it. obviously everybody hopes for an end to the tragedy in Gaza and an end to this Israel versus the whole Islamic world. But I just am unconvinced that we’re going to get much beyond this initial phase of returning hostages. ... I just have very little confidence that this kind of peace can be sustained, and I still think that the war with Iran looms over the horizon.

...

I also think this is something that President Trump both wanted and felt that he needed. President Trump has been frustrated because he hasn’t been able to publicly take credit for some sort of peace arrangement in the Middle East. I think he now has the optics of a settlement and, frankly, for him that may be enough. He’s very focused on optics, on appearances. You saw him on the stage in front of the giant American flag a la George Patton in the movie. I think he’s very delighted with that. But I would point out that in the final analysis he is not a completely free agent. I think he’s still a prisoner of his donors--and his wealthiest and most important donors are those associated with Israel and its interests. I don’t think they’ve given up on the Greater Israel project at all. So, I think this is a pause. How long will it last is anybody’s guess.

Judge: Well, the Israelis are committed to a Greater Israel and to eradicating the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Mac: I think the Israeli population agrees with you, Judge. I think at least 80% of them are absolutely supportive of those goals. So this again looks like a pause to me, as opposed to some sort of permanent outcome.

Now, the question is, what happens with Iran? And I know that certainly President Netanyahu was able to talk briefly on the phone with President Putin and supposedly expressed the view that Israel doesn’t want a war with Iran. Well, I think the Iranians have heard that before. I’m not sure that’s going to change anybody’s readiness to fight in Iran. So, I’m just skeptical by nature of the whole business. This has been tried before. It doesn’t work.

Judge: I want your comments on some of the more extreme things the president said today. I wonder if he thinks that Netanyahu is guilty of crimes and for that reason needs a pardon.

Trump: “Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President. Why don’t you give him a pardon? By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know, but I happen to like this gentleman [Netanyahu!] right over here. And it just seems to make so much sense, you know, whether we like it or not. This has been one of the greatest wartime presidents. This has been one of the greatest wartime presidents, and cigars and champagne? Who the hell cares about them?”

...

Mac: Well, isn’t that testimony to the extent to which President Trump is out of touch with reality? I mean, he’s addressing his donors right there. His donors are watching. These are the people that have paid for the White House as well as control of Congress, and Netanyahu is their hero. They all sympathize with the [Greater Israel] goals that we stated earlier. I don’t think anybody should be surprised by this. Also, keep something else in mind. President Trump is somebody who interacts with audiences and, if he feels the audience likes something, that he’s struck a chord, then he elaborates. So if the audience hadn’t clapped as vigorously as they did earlier, he might not have said what he did. I’m not sure that a great deal [that Trump says] is thought out in advance. He said, “Well, this wasn’t in the original speech, as you know.” I think he’s being quite honest there. [Trump’s] is an impulse driven personality. And I don’t think he carefully considered the consequences or impact of his words.

Judge: At one point he praised the Mossad’s wealthiest asset [Miriam Adelson, a dual US/Israeli citizen], and recounted her inability [= refusal] to say which country she loves more.

Trump: “She’s got $60 billion in the bank. $60 billion. And she loves, and she, I think she said, ‘No, more [than $60 billion].’ And she loves Israel, but she loves it. And they would come in and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was very aggressive, very supportive of me. And he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the president of the United States. It doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in with. But they were very, responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights, which is probably one of the greatest things to ever happen. Miriam, stand up, please. You, she really is. I mean, she loves this country. She loves this country. Her and her husband are so incredible. We miss him so dearly. But I actually asked her, I’m going to get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once. I said, “So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?” She refused to answer. That means, that might mean Israel.”

...

Mac: Well, I remember that Miriam’s husband was the one who called Donald Trump and begged him to talk to John Bolton, urged him to consider John Bolton for the job as national security adviser. And, up until that point, President Trump had refused to meet with the man. He didn’t like Bolton, didn’t like anything about him, and didn’t want him around. But Adelson said, “Please, Donald, please talk to him. He’s a good man.” Well, that’s how we got John Bolton. So, I think we have to remember, if that’s how you got John Bolton, that’s how you got the war in Israel, that’s how you’re going to get everything else.

…

... One of the things that has always worked in Israel’s favor has been the inability of the various states in the region to unify against them. No one has been willing to do that. And so Iran is really the lone ranger in the region. Iran has stood up to Israel, has made it clear it won’t submit, and is quite capable of fighting Israel. Everyone else has sort of stood around and shivered in fear of the United States if they were to lift a finger against Israel. I am very, very skeptical that anything that Mr. Netanyahu says is true, at least in so far as saying we don’t want war with Iran. I think he might have said, ‘We don’t want it right now.’ That I might believe, but I don’t see how they get past the war with Iran. Then again, I don’t know the level of damage inside Israel. And again, Israel is effectively, what, the 51st state of the United States now? So, as long as we’re sustaining them and and keeping them afloat economically, they can continue in this kind of Israeli Disney World where we will do whatever they want and they can do whatever they like.

Judge: I want to talk to you about tomahawks.

Trump: “We talked about weapons, and the weapons are sent to NATO, and NATO then sends us a check. They pay for info and they would need more weapons, and we’re looking into doing that. We, we hope we’re going to be able to provide them. They’d like to have Tomahawks. That’s the step up. They’d like to have Tomahawks. We talked about that. And so, so, we’ll see. Well, I don’t know. I may. I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelensky, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression.”

Q: “Are you saying that you will speak to Putin first about ...?”

Trump: “I might talk to him. I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not going to get settled I’m going to send them Tomahawks. I may said that. If the war is not settled that we may very well do, we may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up.”

…

Mac: The first thing before we go into the details about the Tomahawk, which are worthwhile mentioning, we need to sort of note this condescending, insulting speech towards Russia. I mean, President Trump is acting as though he’s the father of two disgruntled children and he’s admonishing one of them to be good and do what he’s told. This sort of thing does not help us with Russia at all. It really infuriates the Russian population. I’m sure it antagonizes and disappoints President Putin. ... I think President Putin and the Russian leadership have just about had enough of Mr. Trump’s bloviation and silly remarks, to be blunt.

...

Judge: What if anything was gained by the Anchorage, Alaska, meeting between presidents Trump and Putin?

I think initially there was the view--and I think the Russians held this as well--that the fact that President Putin and his team met with President Trump and his team was a good thing. I think we all saw that as a positive development. The problem is that it was a dialogue of the deaf. In other words, we didn’t listen to anything they said. In fact, I’m not even sure we understood what they were telling us because they didn’t tell us anything that we hadn’t heard before. But what’s even worse is that we didn’t show up with a counter proposal. We hadn’t done any homework. We didn’t walk in and say, ‘Well, we’ve studied your position. we can agree with these five points but there are three other points where we’re looking for some flexibility’--at which point in time the question from the Russian side would have been, ‘Well tell us what these points are and we’ll talk about them.’ That never happened so, at this point, we have to say [the meeting] was irrelevant. It was another exercise in optics by President Trump. He put on a great show. He treats all these things as though he’s going to the Al Smith Dinner in New York City, cracking jokes and making wise cracks. That’s what he did in the Knesset and that’s the kind of thing he likes to do. Understand that. But this is not what you do in international relations when you’re talking about issues of life or death. And that’s what we’re talking about in the Middle East. That’s what we’re talking about in Ukraine. ...

... we underestimate the extent to which this entire Latin American continent along with Central America could blow up in our faces. I don’t understand why no one is aware that marching into a place like Venezuela, even if you say you’re going to do or conduct surgical operations. I imagine that’s the next thing they’ll talk about could infuriate millions of people all over Central America as it is. We’re already listening to people in the drug cartels down in Mexico threatening to kill Americans wherever they find them. There there is a great deal of latent hate, animosity, and antipathy for us. This is not going to help our case down there. In other words, I just don’t see any benefit to it.

