The news never stops. Let’s start with war related items.

As I write I’m listening to various videos. Right now I’ve just started with Nima and Andrei Martyanov. Andrei is talking about the attack on Putin, and the reports that are coming out that Russia’s GRU (military intel) has deciphered the guidance for one of the drones that was used and provided the data to US military representatives.

dana @dana916 1h￼ ￼￼￼￼Materials with decrypted routing data and the controller of a Ukrainian UAV, which was hit by Russian air defense systems on the night of December 29, 2025, over the Novgorod region during a terrorist attack on the residence of the Russian President, were handed over to a representative of the military attaché’s office at the US Embassy in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 49m￼ Flight controller — H743-WING V3. One of the most powerful UAVs on the market. Ultra-fast, maximally adapted for heavy UAVs. Expensive and reliable. Specially designed for attacks of this kind. Therefore, the conclusion is that the drones flying towards Valday were specially selected and assembled. This is not a homemade device, it’s a “factory product” assembled in the center of Europe and as reliable as Swiss watches. Inside the unit, ALL flight data, including even such details as changes in external temperature, atmospheric pressure, and wind strength, are stored. There’s also an understanding of drone control. It’s either a flight mission or manual control until the last second before the target. It’s no longer possible to deny the attack. Out of more than a hundred drones, we have about a dozen intact ones. That is, a massive analysis of the data will allow us to draw conclusions and respond.

Plug that into this:

The Valdai complex, as we’ve discussed, comprises something like 57 above ground structures plus below ground bunkers. Andrei Martyanov says the word is that the drones were directed at an above ground structure that was used as a residential building by Putin. He adds, regarding the obvious fact that this was greenlit and enabled by Western intel:

We don’t know really if [Putin] was there at at all, but obviously it’s the work of, everybody speaks now openly MI6 and CIA, and let them eat that.

Also plug this in:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 11h￼ The CIA (with Trump’s blessing) has attacked Russian oil facilities and tankers during peace negotiations and during efforts to restore US-Russia bilateral relations. Trump, “the mediator”, has continued the proxy war and dramatically escalated https://nytimes.com/interactive/2025/12/30/world/europe/ukraine-war-us-russia.html…

Why would Putin trust Trump?

Yesterday we noted 4 quick heavy lift flights from Russia to Iran. Today there’s another: 5 in 48 hours. Something must be up, but what?

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼￼￼ Fifth Russian Il-76TD Cargo plane from Russia to Tehran, Iran (reg EW-383TH) Iran Observer @IranObserver0 Dec 31, 2025￼ ￼BREAKING Four Russian military cargo planes have landed in Iran in the past 24 hours Never seen so many cargo planes flying to Iran in such a short time

Shifting to the Caribbean.

Remember that tanker BELLA 1 that refused to stop for the USCG in Caribbean and headed back across the Atlantic? It re-registered in international waters and is now Russian flagged:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint ￼The Oil Tanker “BELLA 1” - while beeing chased by US forces - has been officially renamed “MARINERA” and entered into Russia’s State Register of Ships. (NYT) Checkmate

Reports are that two large Chinese tankers are now headed for Venezuela. Confrontation upcoming?

Will Schryver @imetatronink Dec 29, 2025￼ ￼ If the US attempts to seize Chinese-flagged oil tankers laden with Venezuelan crude, it will correctly be regarded by Beijing as an act of war.

Additional reports I’ve seen suggest that Venezuelan oil exports haven’t actually been much affected by whatever’s going on. At least one Chinese flagged tanker came and went recently.

Remember that sharp correction in silver?

Shibo @GodsBurnt Dec 30, 2025￼ ￼ SILVER HEADING TO $100 ￼ Physical Silver is trading for more than the paper price all over the world - Dubai: $95/oz - Australia: $93/oz - Canada: $89/oz - Russia: $98/oz China is banning ALL EXPORTS on Jan 1st 2026 Soon the paper price will go parabolic

What’s going on? Suspicious minds …

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT Dec 31, 2025￼ So the “sudden fall” of silver was to save a fat shorter?? SilverTrade @silvertrade Dec 30, 2025 ￼Bank of America & Citigroup Net Short ￼4.4 BILLION OZ of Silver? ￼- 5.5 YEARS OF GLOBAL SILVER PRODUCTION!! x.com/Nostre_damus/s…

Bark @barkmeta￼ ￼ SILVER PRICE MANIPULATION Silver was on a direct path to $90+ this week. The momentum was high but then it mysteriously crashed, now we know why: 1. Margin Hikes: Raised to $25k to force small players out. 2. Bank Bailout: Liquidity injected to cover a $35B+ failed short position. 3. Price Discrepancy: Street prices reached $50+ over spot, but charts remained down to protect the institutions betting against Silver. Result: Price smashed back to $71. They didn’t crash the market because it was “overbought.” They crashed it because they were insolvent and needed an eject button. We’re witnessing institutional level manipulation on a never before seen scale. When the short positions are offloaded, silver price will go vertical to catch up

Are you in that club? Here’s another clubby group:

Prem Sikka @premnsikka￼ Private equity struggles to value assets, sells assets to itself to pay investors. Sold £79.2bn of assets to itself, to new entities under its control with money from new investors to pay earlier investors. A ponzi scheme full of conflict of interests.￼ PE firms sell assets to themselves at a record rate in 2025 2:32 AM · Dec 31, 2025

It’s that time of year, and America is in the grips of the Trumpian celebration of Jewish Nationalism in its most extreme form.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 13h￼ Below is a non-exhaustive list of individuals who defrauded the American public, U.S. financial institutions, and taxpayer-funded systems out of billions of dollars through bank fraud, securities fraud, Medicare fraud, insurance fraud, and foreign-influence schemes. They collapsed banks, looted public insurance pools, exploited federal healthcare programs, corrupted political processes, and wiped out retirement savings. And they all share one thing in common.... Donald Trump pardoned or commuted them.

However, shifting to the Anglo- side of the Anglo-Zionist complex …

￼Robin Monotti @robinmonotti￼ Did you know that Keir Starmer attends the same Synagogue as Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild? Any questions?