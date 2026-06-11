Because this does look like a restart of war. All but one of these tweets—which are in time order, all within about an hour—are from DD Geopolitics. What we’re not seeing at this time are US bombers in the air—B1s, B2s, B52s. Nevertheless, this looks like a huge escalation toward regional war. We shall see.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

2h￼

￼ ￼ New Iranian strikes at Kurdish militias in Erbil, Iraq.

This seems to be a new pattern - US hits Iran, Iran hits US terrorist infantry in Iraqi Kurdistan. And GCC OnlyFans caliphates turn comes later.

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NEW: A U.S. official says the strikes on southern Iran will include ‘hundreds of targets’ and continue for hours

“The focus of attacks at this stage is around and on the slopes of the Strait of Hormuz. These attacks will intensify and we will target hundreds of targets. Our attacks will continue until the rulers of Iran sign the agreement.”

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“We’ll strike ‘em hard tonight, and hopefully Iran makes a good decision.”

Earlier today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth implied that Iran will be bombed until they bend to Trump’s will, hours before the US renewed attacks on Iran.

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Map of US strikes on Iran thus far.

US forces are hitting targets down Iran’s southern coast along the Strait of Hormuz: Asaluyeh, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Hengam Island, Minab, Kargan, and Sirik.

The attack is ongoing. US officials say it will continue for hours.

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Heavy RF jamming reported across the Persian Gulf and southern Iraq as US strikes on Iran continue.

Affected zones span Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Basra region of southern Iraq, with a smaller zone near the Israel–Jordan border. Aircraft transponders in these areas are being disrupted.

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Özkan ÇİFTÇİ @Oezkanciftci

17m

#BREAKİNG

Big blow for Iran. IRGC command & control center targeted by the US forces.

Huge explosions reported in Robat Karim in Tehran Province of Iran

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BREAKING: Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ announces the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz:

From this moment, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed for the passage of any type of vessel, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any passage will be targeted.

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Iranian Air Force activity reported over west Tehran.

Iranian Air Force F-14 Tomcats active in Esfahan.

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Strong warning from the Yemeni government about the consequences of US aggression against Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sanaa government, supported by Yemen’s Ansar Allah, issued an official statement early Thursday strongly warning against the continuation of US military attacks and aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing these actions as a direct threat to international peace and security.

The diplomatic body of the Sanaa government emphasized in this statement that the continuation of US aggression on Iranian soil will push the entire region towards a widespread and comprehensive war, which will have very dangerous consequences for the region and the world.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs further pointed to the economic dimensions of these tensions, explaining that the continuation of hostile US behaviors will have serious and destructive effects on supply, international trade, and oil and energy markets, endangering the stability of the global economy.

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BREAKING!! SHIPS STRUCK IN STRAIT AFTER FULL CLOSURE!!!

The IRGC Navy says it struck two violating oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorization.