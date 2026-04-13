Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
1h

I feel like I’m living in the Trump reality show, with everyday a new hook to grab my attention.

It really seems Trump is focused on losing the midterms. I have no idea what his strategy is.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Manul's avatar
Manul
1hEdited

“I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

It’s a logical fallacy to equate opposition to the war with a desire for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. This is the logic of a low IQ person, or a propagandist.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture