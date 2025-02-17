What does this say, if you can’t tell the players without a scorecard?
Overnight in Miami Beach:
Man accused of shooting at car in Miami Beach thinking occupants were Palestinians, arrest documents say
[Mordechai] Brafman then drove to an area near 4887 Pine Tree Dr., where he was then taken into custody by responding officers.
At the request of Brafman's attorney, he was not interviewed about the incident.
However, the arrest documents noted that while he was in custody, Brafman spontaneously said that while he was driving his truck, "he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both."
It’s actually even weirder than that.￼
MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼
Mordechai Brafman, 28, an Israeli-Jew, fired 17 shots at a father and son in Miami Beach, injuring both.
He smiled and told police, “I killed two Palestinians.”
It turned out that the victims were ... two Israeli jews.
0:08
￼11:28 PM · Feb 16, 2025
Funny part is, the "victims" posted "death to arabs" immediately after getting into hospital, thinking they were shot because they were Israeli talmud terrorists. Am i the only one who laughs at the irony here?
Branfman has apparently been charged with two counts of attempted murder. We’ll see how his novel defense—at least in the US—works.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Cruising the mean streets of Miami Beach looking for Palestinians to gun down. Go figure.
Oops. Easy mistake! Just goes to show what an artificial construct modern “Jewish” identity is. Jewishness is supposed to be more a racial than a confessional category. And yet, who would guess that the victims and the perp in this story belong to the same race or ethnicity? Israeli society is itself wracked with nasty racial tensions between dark-skinned Jews (including Ethiopians!) and white-as-the-driven-snow Jews of European origin.