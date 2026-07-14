I’ll provide a few highlights from this rather detailed article. Just understand that there’s lots more at the link:

Here’s the blurb about how the poll was conducted:

How we did this The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research surveyed 3,040 U.S. adults from June 11-17, 2026 from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population.

The survey included 1,022 Jewish adults, which allows for more reliable estimates of this group’s opinions. Survey weighting ensures their views aren’t overrepresented in the findings by adjusting the results so each group reflects its actual share of the population.

Respondents were categorized as Jewish if they said their religion was Jewish, or if they identified as religiously unaffiliated but said they considered themselves Jewish because of their ethnic, cultural, or family background.

The top highlight certainly has to be that 30% of Jewish Americans agree with American adults that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. That, to me, is a fairly decisive shift. Previously I’ve quoted polling to the effect that a majority of Jews are willing to say that Israel is committing “war crimes”—but were very reluctant to use the “G” word to describe what’s going on. While 30% is still a decisive minority view, it is a big change. It’s not a hedge position like “war crimes” as a descriptor. It’s calling a spade a spade on an issue that the respondents were reluctant to do that. Significantly, only 20% of Americans were willing to flat out deny that genocide has been committed by Israel.

So, more highlights.

NEW YORK (AP) — After decades of reliable bipartisan backing for Israel, a new AP-NORC poll reveals a dramatic erosion of support for the longtime U.S. ally, with rising opposition from Democrats and signs of division among Republicans. About one-third of U.S. adults — including roughly half of Democrats — believe that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians ... About 2 in 10 Americans say Israel has not and the rest, about half, don’t know enough to say. A similar share, 30%, of Jewish adults say Israel has committed genocide, although about half, 49%, say it has not.

That 49% of Jews is way out of line with Americans, but it represents another significant shift. The last polling I saw on the issue, some months ago, had 60% of Jews as genocide deniers, while very few were willing to label the events as genocide.

American sympathies had been shifting toward the Palestinians and away from the Israelis since around 2020, according to other polling, but has nose-dived since the latest war in Gaza began. Many Americans, about 4 in 10, don’t know enough to say whether Israel’s immediate military response to Hamas’ attack or its ongoing military operations were justified. Among those who did have an opinion in each case, most say the initial retaliation was justified — but a majority think its current actions are not. About three-quarters of Jewish adults said Israel’s initial response was justified, but only about 4 in 10 believe that about its ongoing operations.

Of course this is pretty typical for polling on divisive issues—people look for a way to split the differences. The same is true of responses in which people say they don’t have an opinion, but that in its own way is bad news for Anglo-Zionism as America moves into a troubling economic future:

Only about one-third of U.S. adults view Israel as an “extremely” or “very” important issue to them personally.

That’s not surprising, since most Americans aren’t politicians on the take. I’d say that’s another stat that could be vulnerable to economic circumstances.

I’ll finish with an excerpt that seems to me to be a rather subtle sign of changing views—it may be pointing toward the beginning of a shift:

The share of Republicans overall who say the U.S. is “too supportive” of Israel has not changed meaningfully since 2024, but the share who say the U.S. is “not supportive enough” has shrunk from 39% to 15%.

Again, there’s lots more at the link.