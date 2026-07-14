Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
2h

Jack Hunter from The American Conservative assesses the career of Lindsey Graham.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/lindsey-graham-cheered-death-we-shouldnt-do-the-same/

Reply
Share
3 replies
Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
2m

Perhaps the growing influence of alternative journalism media plays a very large role in shifting the discomfort-to-intolerance of voters regarding Israel's state policy of total ruination without mercy upon the peoples who make up the political boundaries of Palestine. Drop Site News, Free Palestine T.V., and Laith Marouf's reporting comes to mind as examples.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture