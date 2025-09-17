I can’t believe I didn’t include this in the first post.

Why is the DoD, under the policy leadership of noted “China Hawk” Elbridge “Bridge” Colby, pivoting from China to Latin America? Well, it’s not really a pivot away from China at all. While we spent years sailing our warships through the Strait of Taiwan, look what China has been doing in Latin America—they’ve been doing business. Us? We talk about how the resources of other nations are our own national security concerns, effectively rattling our sabers at them to keep them in line. We can’t seem to get away from the Neocolonialist model of exploitation—thus the pivot and the bellicosity toward Venezuela: