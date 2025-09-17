Weirdly, economist Philip Pilkington does seem to forget the King Dollar angle. What I mean by that is that, in this piece from August 2023, PP definitely gets the craziness of sanctions, but attributes the policy craziness—which puts dollar hegemony at great risk—to a failure of communication within the US government. Rather than a desperate gamble to destroy BRICS before BRICS can dismantle the King Dollar regime. Only that level of desperation can account for the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. Think about it.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
1/ This Yellen interview will very likely be used by future historians to assess why the US continued on its present course despite many people realising where it would lead. Its worth listening carefully to what the justifications are.
2/ There’s little point in focusing on Yellen’s assertion that the current sanctions will not lead to the decline of the dollar. It is just that: an assertion without an argument. She recognises the risk, that is relevant - the forced assessment of that risk is uninteresting.
3/ Much more interesting is listening to the interview as a whole. Yellen and the Biden administration view the sanctions holistically. She starts the interview making the case that the sanctions are vastly degrading the Russian war effort.
Essentially, what the real policy angle is here is a gamble that the sanctions, while posing risk to King Dollar hegemony, can collapse BRICS in the near term, resetting King Dollar hegemony for the long term. Otherwise, BRICS will continue its rise. The war was never just about Russia. It’s about BRICS and, especially, about China.
4/ To support this argument she points first to the decline in Russian oil revenue from a year ago. Does Yellen believe this is due to sanctions and not slowing world growth and falling oil prices? I doubt she is that ill-informed.
5/ Next she talks about how Russia is unable to resupply its army due to sanctions and is stuck relying on Iran and North Korea. Yellen may believe this as it is not her field, but few serious observers would.
6/ These are talking points, not arguments. What they tell us is that the Biden administration has made a decision to prioritise its Ukraine policy over everything else. The Treasury’s job is not to question this, but to justify it. So, talking points trump analysis.
7/ The problem here is twofold. First, the foreign policy people do not understand that economics are often far more important than military force in geopolitics. This was once understood in DC; it no longer is.
8/ Second, the economists like Yellen and those who work for her are unable to communicate this to the foreign policy crowd. They may not even fully grasp it themselves - due to economics becoming overly technical - but if they do they are clearly failing to communicate it.
9/ The foreign policy people in other countries - notably China and Russia - do understand this. They view economics and foreign policy as interlinked. This gives them a huge advantage over the US, where the two are siloed.
10/ And so Yellen’s job is only to defend the sanctions using whatever talking points are at hand. When everyone is talking about the future of the dollar she must acknowledge the risk, but it can’t go further than that.
11/ Here is the interview. [Zakaria asks Yellen if sanctions on Russia are actually working. Hear her response]
lol. Janet Yellen says the rule of law is very important to the confidence in the dollar. Her audience is probably low intelligence Americans, no one with an smidgeon of insight buys that the U.S. follows the rule of law