Weirdly, economist Philip Pilkington does seem to forget the King Dollar angle. What I mean by that is that, in this piece from August 2023, PP definitely gets the craziness of sanctions, but attributes the policy craziness—which puts dollar hegemony at great risk—to a failure of communication within the US government. Rather than a desperate gamble to destroy BRICS before BRICS can dismantle the King Dollar regime. Only that level of desperation can account for the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. Think about it.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ ￼12:01 AM · Apr 17, 2023 1/ This Yellen interview will very likely be used by future historians to assess why the US continued on its present course despite many people realising where it would lead. Its worth listening carefully to what the justifications are. 2/ There’s little point in focusing on Yellen’s assertion that the current sanctions will not lead to the decline of the dollar. It is just that: an assertion without an argument. She recognises the risk, that is relevant - the forced assessment of that risk is uninteresting. 3/ Much more interesting is listening to the interview as a whole. Yellen and the Biden administration view the sanctions holistically. She starts the interview making the case that the sanctions are vastly degrading the Russian war effort.

Essentially, what the real policy angle is here is a gamble that the sanctions, while posing risk to King Dollar hegemony, can collapse BRICS in the near term, resetting King Dollar hegemony for the long term. Otherwise, BRICS will continue its rise. The war was never just about Russia. It’s about BRICS and, especially, about China.