Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7m

Fed Drops Federal Funds Rate by .25 Points

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

The assault on India is basically, of course, an attack on Russia. Russia must be defeated by one means or another. That's the only way to get at China.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture