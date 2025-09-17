Yesterday Scott Ritter had a lot of interesting things to say to Nima—so much so that I spent a lot of time preparing a transcript of most of the second half of their conversation. They start out talking about the state of the war on Russia in Ukraine—where Scott believes Trump has put himself in a box. From there they naturally move on to the whole sanctions part of the war—which is very much in the forefront of the news. Scott doesn’t get into the King Dollar angle, but what he has to say about the economics of the situation do bear directly upon the whole dollar hegemony issue.

In this context I may disagree with Scott to some extent. Scott appears to believe that Trump actually wants to make peace with Russia. My view is that this has to be nuanced more. What Trump and the Anglo-Zionists want is to maintain the King Dollar regime. That means stopping the rise of BRICS, for which the rise of China is absolutely necessary. There are number of ways to get to that goal, one of which is to do a deal with Russia to gain leverage over China. But any deal with Russia will be, in effect, a defeat of Russia because Russia will be required to accept a subordinate position and follow Anglo-Zionist direction and, therefore, control.

Danny Davis argues this morning that Trump is showing no signs of actually getting out of this war. Instead, the idea seems to be accepting that the war on Russia will be “generational.” My view on that is that such a war is unsustainable economically or militarily. It’s fantasy borne of desperation.

Putin knows all this and his response to Trump has been a clear, ‘Nyet!’ That’s probably what occurred in Anchorage. There are other schemes, including trying to peel India off from BRICS, which Scott gets into, but calling any of this peace is not precise enough for my taste. Nevertheless, Scott adamantly captures the desperation that’s revealed in all of the Anglo-Zionist schemes.

Whether you agree or disagree, Scott’s presentation is definitely thought provoking. I did a fair amount of editing because of Scott’s free flowing oral style.

Nima: Scott, when it comes to the case of Ukraine, there was an article in Politico saying that the EU will not be able to abandon Russian energy resources despite pressure from Donald Trump. So, they want to buy Russian oil. They want to continue the conflict. And how do you see the way that Donald Trump is talking and communicating with Europeans? Who's going to have the upper hand? So far, what we've seen from the administration, it seems they're they're trying to exert pressure. On the other hand, it seems that the European leaders have some sort of leverage coming from the establishment in the United States or they managed somehow to manipulate the Trump administration.

Scott: I think they've been trying to manipulate the Trump administration. It's very difficult to get into the mind of Donald Trump, but here I go. I think he put himself in a trap. The funny thing is if you listen to Donald Trump long enough you realize on some occasions he actually says the truth. I think the truth was that he thought it was going to be a hell of a lot easier to end this war than it turned out to be. And now he's just out of options. He's out of plans and he's very frustrated. He recognizes that Russia's just not going to yield or be malleable. Russia has its point of view and they're going to stick with it. So you can either tuck your tail between your legs and run, which is a sign of weakness, or you can achieve the same result [cutting and running] by appearing to be strong. You put forward conditions that can never be achieved. You know, the conditions are we're going to collapse the Russian economy. But knowing full well that Europe can't do that. So, you create the conditions for failure. But then when you pull the plug--as I believe the United States is going to do--you blame Europe.

I think that's where we're at right now. I think Trump recognizes that there's just no further he can go with Russia. And when it comes to the Ukraine conflict, there's a lot he wants to do with Russia that has nothing to do with Ukraine, but he can't get there until Ukraine is resolved. And so, he's created this contradictory stance. You know: 'I want to be friends with Russia, but first I'm going to collapse their economy,' that kind of thing, knowing that there's no chance of these statements becoming reality and therefore giving him the out that he's actually looking for, which is to disentangle themselves from this conflict, knowing Europe's incapable of standing on its own two feet by themselves. Knowing that if the United States fully disengages, Europe has no choice. And that's why you see all these games being played right now in Poland. These are the acts of desperate people trying to keep the United States locked in to try and shape events, shape a narrative that will be sufficient to enrage this president so that he continues to be engaged, as opposed to the disengagement path that he appears to be on right now.

The Russians understand the political reality that exists in the United States and they understand the limits of what Trump can say and can do, and they understand that a lot of what he's doing is an act of theater, and so they they just ignore nine-tenths of what he says. That's what's going on right now. I don't imagine the Russians at this point in time are panicking. I think they understand that Trump's in a very, very difficult situation that he has to say what he needs to say to get out of this situation. And the Russians will let actions speak louder than words. You know, Trump can talk about doing this, that, and the other thing, but as long as he's not doing this, that, and the other thing, then it's as if he didn't say anything. So, I think that's the way the Russians are treating this. I think they've taken a master class in Trump logic, Trumpology. I don't see the Russians overreacting, over responding to anything that comes out of the United States right now.

Nima: We've learned from the news that Britain has officially taken command of Ukrainian troops. Do you think that is the case or they're just making things up and that's not happening in Ukraine? Because if that would be the case, it's a huge escalation on the part of Ukrainians, to let Brits coming in and capturing everything.

Scott: Well, I mean, the Brits are already directing this fight through Ramstein and elsewhere, so I don't understand what it is people are saying is happening that hasn't already been happening. I don't think at the battalion level that the battalion commanders are British. I think they're Ukrainian. I think the brigade commanders are Ukrainian. I think the corp commanders are Ukrainian. I think the commander of the Ukrainian army is Ukrainian. I think there are British advisers that are attached to these different levels and they provide advice and they're influential, but I don't believe that Ukraine has turned over the tactical and operational responsibilities to the British. I think the British are there as strategic advisers, big picture advisers. It's a proxy army. We know this. We know it's a proxy army. So, I don't know what everybody's surprised about when it turns out that the Ukrainian army is responding to the directives, the strategic vision, of the British. It's the British after all since 2023 that have taken the lead in advising the Ukrainian army. They're the ones who run the program, keep Ukraine in the fight. So, yeah, there should be British officers there, if that's the case.

Nima: Scott, who's providing the commanders to Ukraine? It's all about British, French. Do we have German commanders there helping them? Because it's a huge mess if you look at Ukraine and you see different weapons coming to Ukraine, different systems coming to Ukraine. The commander is somehow is Ukrainian but right below him you see different mercenaries or commanders from different countries coming together. I remember once I talked with Colonel Wilkerson, he said each and every mission they had with other NATO countries, I'm talking about NATO countries working with each other, it was a huge mess. It seems what's going on in Ukraine even worse than that.

Scott: Yeah. Structurally, of course, it's very complicated. First of all, Ukraine was a military that consisted primarily of legacy Soviet equipment, modernized and upgraded. Now what we've seen is that the West has been bringing in a sort of a hodgepodge of Western gear, whether it be American M1 tanks, British Challengers, the Leopards of Germany, AMX tanks coming out of France. Logistically that's a nightmare to have that. Training wise, it's problematic--but that's the reality of this multinational approach to sustaining this Ukrainian conflict from a command and control standpoint.

The British have taken charge of the fight now. They run Ramstein and I believe they are the senior advisers when the Ukrainian army draws up its war plans. We saw that in Kursk, when the Ukrainian military went into Kursk.The Russians that were opposing them were saying, 'We're dealing with a whole different enemy here. We're dealing with an enemy that has full satellite integration, real-time intelligence, AI generated decision points, coming in, new weapons, new tactics, new everything.' Then the Russians proceeded to kill everybody. But that's a NATO driven, British dominated system, and I think you're seeing that play out through the rest of Ukraine. That's just the reality when you have had your army rebuilt six times. I believe the Ukrainian army has been rebuilt six times in this conflict and each time it gives up more and more of its sovereignty and becomes more and more a proxy army. I mean, remember it was Ursula von der Leyen who bragged that 'the Ukrainian army is the first European army.' What did she mean by that? And then, 'We have to use it wisely.' Again, sometimes you just have to wait and people who don't normally tell the truth end up telling the truth. And I think Ursula von der Leyen was telling the truth. Ukraine is Europe's first army, European army. Doesn't mean they're going to win. Doesn't mean it's good. It just means that it's not a Ukrainian army. And at least now we have the head of the EU acknowledging that.

Nima: When Donald Trump says that we can collapse the Russian economy if Europe decides to get along with our plan, about putting tariffs on Russia and Europe not receiving Russian oil. I would assume the final goal is the Russian military. Do you think they're going to get there if they could achieve it?

Scott: Let's assume that the Trump administration could achieve the main objective, which would be stopping Europeans from receiving Russian oil. How is that going to influence the Russian army? I don't think that's going to have an impact on the Russian army. There may be some fuel shortages brought about by these Ukrainian drone attacks against the variety of refining capacity in Russia, but the Russian army is fully funded, fully equipped, fully supported.

The danger comes in the Russian civilian sector economy. Reports are that because of the war, there are job shortages. This is why the Russians were looking to provide, special visa arrangements for foreigners to come in and help fill the manpower shortage. I had a fascinating conversation last week with a director of international finance of MGIMO, which is the big foreign policy university. That's where all the diplomats get trained. So, this guy's a serious guy. One of the things that Trump and his advisers need to understand is that right now Russia is still playing the 'we're a capitalist country' game. So their economy is still organized and still functions on a classic capitalism type model. But what Russia is fully capable of doing is going into what would be called a mobilization economy. That is to decouple from concepts of capitalism and go into a pure Stalinist type model that was last embraced in the 1930s when Stalin industrialized the Soviet Union. In the face, by the way, of massive international sanctions and efforts to isolate the Soviet Union. And the way that Stalin overcame that was through this mobilization economy. Russia could very easily, if it was a matter of existential survival, slip into a mobilization economy. The United States never could, but Russia can. And this is the fatal mistake in the thinking of Scott Bessent, because to get Russia to that state the United States would have to be so disruptive of the world order that sometimes you got to be careful what you ask for. Not only would Russia's economy not collapse--and is never going to collapse--it would transition into something that has totally delinked from Western sources of influence. But the the blowback to the United States could lead to the collapse of the American economy.

I'll say it one more time. The Russian economy will never collapse because ultimately the Russians have the ability to transition into a Stalin-like mobilization economy. The American economy can't transition into that. And we will suffer blowback from trying to go after the Russians because, in order to succeed, we're going to have to alienate relations with India, China. We're going to create massive disruptions. And the blowback to us could be fatal economically. So, no, I don't think the Russian economy is in danger of collapsing anytime soon, if ever. I do believe that pressure can be exerted on the American economy that can be detrimental for our collective economic health. Again, I have to point out to people that my name is not Michael Hudson and I'm not an economist. So, I defer to smarter people than me on this one. But I will say this about the Russian economy. It has the capacity of going full Stalin on the world. And what I mean by that is you ain't never going to collapse it. Russia is self-sufficient in terms of resources. So, it's one of the few nations that can actually build a wall around itself and continue to function.

By the way, I think with India and China, these two countries that are so important for the Russian economy, they're getting closer to Russia. I don't know if you heard about the participation of Indian military personnel in the Russian - Belarus exercises. They call it Zapad [West] 2025, and many people in the NATO countries are concerned about what's going on between India and Russia, because they see Russia as a mediator to improve the relationship between India and China as well. That's the big look the West has put so much emphasis on--the potential of using India as a spoiler for BRICS. I mean, it's Lutnick, the trade adviser, who just outright said we're going to take the 'I' out of BRICS. That's the fantasy that exists. The concept of exploiting, the friction that exists between India and China to break BRICS apart. But I think right now what you're seeing is India just saying, 'Pound sand!'

Russia is serving as an effective mediator between India and China. Now we have a situation where we're trying to collapse the Russian economy by going after Russian oil sales. We failed because something like 42% of India's oil purchases now come from Russia. China's Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is under construction, now. Locked in. Russia? That ship's done sailed. India and China have already decided where they're going, and it'll be the United States that ends up being isolated here. And this is why I think, for Trump, this isn't just about cutting the strings with Ukraine. This is about solving a whole host of other issues. We've been trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict in our favor by leveraging whatever influence we thought we had on India, on China, and it's backfired. And so now, not only have we failed to achieve an outcome that would be desirable from our position with Ukraine, but we've also weakened ourselves versus India and China from a geopolitical standpoint. And this is why I think the president might be anxious to cut loose from Ukraine. So it allows us to resolve all of these other issues and simplify the nature of the relationship we want to have with China and India and Russia.

Nima: What signs Russia and China get from what has happened in Doha in your opinion?

Scott: If I were advising them, I would just say, 'We need to keep engaged but we don't need to be decisively engaged, because these people [the GCC Arabs] stand for nothing. ... For instance, both Russia and China are working with Iran right now. But even that's complicated. It's not as simple as, "Hey, we're all on the same side here." There are complexities. Same thing with China. But what I would be telling the Russians and the Chinese if I were their advisers is, there is no vacuum here for us to fill at this point in time, because we have a very weak Arab world and we have an Israel that is undeterable. Do we want to be in the business of establishing a deterrent against Israel with the United States on the other end? I think Russia and China need to behave very carefully, to take a step back and just continuously evaluate, look for opportunities that may develop. But the idea that there's a vacuum being created that's going to be filled by Russia or filled by China. I don't think that's correct. I don't think either Russia and/or China are in a position to fill any vacuum. I mean you, was China ready to deploy a bluewater navy into the Persian Gulf, into the Indo-Pacific? The answer is, No. Russia doesn't have a blue water navy of any note that could be deployed in that area. They don't have expeditionary wings. Russia, yes, they did send an expeditionary air component to Syria, but that's not something that could be replicated easily. Especially with the Ukraine conflict going on right now. So I would just say that Russia and China are going to be in the wait and see mode. They'll keep their finger on the pulse, but they're not going to be jumping in with both feet anytime soon.

Nima: Just to wrap up this session, I think my main doubt is how would Russia and China perceive the attitude of the United States while negotiating with Iran and other countries they're attacking. In other words, when you're negotiating with the United States you are closer to a war with the United States than if you're not negotiating.

Scott: This is the ultimate challenge of dealing with the United States in this day and age. I think the day of sitting down with the United States and coming up with a mutually acceptable, mutually beneficial outcome, that's old school diplomacy. And I don't think the Trump administration's capable of engaging in that kind of diplomacy. I think instead these nations need to wait for the Trump administration, instead of trying to lead the horse to water. Both Russia and China and anybody dealing with the United States has to step back and just monitor what's happening. Try and influence on the periphery, but don't jump in with both feet with the United States because it can be a very frustrating experience. What you have to do is let the United States sort of arrive at a decision point on its own. And then if that decision point's where you wanted them to begin to be, then you can jump in and sort of fix that in place. But it it's almost impossible to have comprehensive negotiations with the United States right now because at this point in time we are transitioning from the American hegemony--the the American uni-polar world--to a very complicated multipolar world.