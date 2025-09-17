Dollar hegemony—the USD as the world’s reserve currency—is what keeps the Anglo-Zionist Empire afloat. That’s what the old saw about how all wars are bankers’ wars comes down to—at the present time. When you strip everything else away, you realize that Anglo-Zionist military adventurism is intended to sustain dollar hegemony, because that’s ultimately the only tool that can keep BRICS (and everyone else) down.

This morning reader laffin_boy sent me this nice explainer about Venezuela. It’s not news—we’ve covered much of this before as have many others, we’re not breaking any kind of new ground here. But it’s very clear and pretty thorough, as well. He’s not hiding anything.

Yishan @yishan If you were like me and wondering what the hell the US was doing sending a fleet to threaten Venezuela, it turns out it wasn't really drugs, it was... China and oil. (of course it is) Here's my reading of the rough history and how it's led up to this moment: Venezuela has one of the world's largest oil reserves. Starting around 1920, American companies dominated Venezuela's oil industry, which really meant that the oil was extracted and sold cheaply to the US. The phrase used was "overseas gas station for the US." Nationalization of Venezuela's oil industry began in 1976 but really came to a head when Hugo Chávez took power in 1999, ultimately forcing out foreign companies like Exxon and ConocoPhillips. In 2007, the Venezuelan government took control of the last privately run oil fields. Chávez took the oil money and used it to build a welfare system aimed at reducing inequality by providing extensive social programs like healthcare, housing, education, etc. In retaliation, the US-led sanctions blocked oil exports, leading to unsold oil and eventually to economic collapse. Most people in the US tend to look at the collapse as being due to mismanagement and corruption ("socialism"); supporters of Chávez tend to prefer the explanation that it was economic warfare ("imperialism").

That last part is key. Americans tend to accept the government propaganda version of events unquestioningly. But if Venezuela’s collapse was really due simply to “socialism” why would we be worried about the “Chicoms” setting things right for Venezuela—aren’t they corrupt and incompetent socialists, too? That’s called a clue. Sanctions were very much at the heart of Venezuela’s economic collapse—and the flood of Venezuelans into the US.

One thing that did happen was that without its own industrial production base or imports, Venezuela was unable to maintain its oil equipment. Over time, output dropped from over 3 million barrels-per-day (bpd) in the 1990s to under 1 million bpd recently. One area, Lake Maracaibo, is estimated to contain about 50-70 billion barrels of oil. Over time, US firms have drilled over 3,000 wells in the lake, and many of them have been idle or abandoned amid the decline and sanctions.

Here’s one part that we covered recently:

Recently, China - now strong enough to ignore and flout US-led sanctions - signed a deal to invest over $1 billion in two of the fields in Lake Maracaibo over 20 years, aiming for 60,000 bpd output by 2027, planning to develop up to 500 wells. For comparison, current output is 12,000 bpd.

And here’s the Money Angle:

Notably, these Chinese oil transactions are settled in RMB (yuan) and directly shipped to China in order to evade US sanctions. This contributes directly to de-dollarization efforts. Venezuela is able to use this RMB in turn to pay for consumer and industrial goods from China. Currently, an estimated 85-90% of Venezuela's oil is sold to China. Finally, the first Chinese floating oil platform arrived in Lake Maracaibo in early September to ramp up production, and is reported to have recently commenced operation. Trump has been adamant about avoiding the type of military adventurism and regime-building (or even regime-toppling) that have characterized many of his predecessors. What could be the only reason for a Trump-approved military operation? The public claim is "drug cartels" but if that were the case, we'd see similar deployments elsewhere. The interdiction of drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean also doesn't require Marines or land-targeting Tomahawk missiles. No, the one big geopolitical thing that Trump and this administration are willing to get out of bed for and take risky action around is China. For those of you who paid attention in school, since the time of the Monroe Doctrine (1820s), the US has regarded the Western Hemisphere as its domain, solidly exercising influence over South America. It may have been a setback to be pushed out of Venezuela in the first place, but with sanctions in place and no buying market for Maduro (Chávez's successor) to sell to, at least the oil was still in the ground, safe for future (presumably US-led) extraction.

Keep this next bit in mind for (2). China is using sanctions against the USD. In the big picture, China has opened a new front in BRICS’ movement for independence from Anglo-Zionist hegemony. Just like the Anglo-Zionist Empire has used military action in Ukraine and West Asia, saber rattling in East Asia, China has slyly opened a new front that has the US all hair’s on fire, diverting resources. Count on it—they have more in their bag of tricks. Brazil of course—recall the big soybean switcheroo and the Chinese railroad through the Andes to the Pacific. We only send weapons, but when the war is really about money …

But now China is taking it. China doesn't really play by anyone else's rules. China is going to buy oil at the best price from the places where the US forbids others from buying it - buying oil from Russia, from Venezuela, whatever. China has essentially turned US sanctions (and now tariffs) into a trade advantage with most of the rest of the world.

And remember, the type of heavy oil that Venezuela has is highly valued in the US—and everywhere else.

And once China gets involved, it's going to do things at scale - probably meaning that the oil is going to be extracted and not available to the future US, and lots of Chinese infrastructural and consumer investment in a socialist country very close to the US. Venezuela is not Russia, it's the United States' own backyard. The distance from Miami to Caracas is only slightly longer than the distance from Miami to New York City. To the Americans with no sense of geography, Venezuela is not in the middle of South America somewhere. It is at northern tip of South America, just south of Puerto Rico. If China successfully helps Venezuela ramp up its oil production to what it really could be, and then pays it a lot of money for that oil, which Venezuela can then use to buy all the stuff that it needs from China and (this is a big if) then develops into a strong and independent country not reliant on US goodwill, then China has a new formidable ally pretty much right off the coast of the Gulf of America.

Without launching a “kinetic” war.

(Of course, I think the Soviet Union was trying to do the same thing back in the day and it didn't really work so...)

Russia doesn’t need Venezuelan oil—that’s the difference. With China the one to one matchup with big oil producers and Chinese manufacturing might is pretty clear, and gives China a huge incentive.

Thus, all the saber-rattling of Trump about Nicolas Maduro being a criminal probably isn't really about Maduro being a criminal (since when did any presidential administration care about other heads of state being criminals), it's that with Maduro out of the way, a more US-sympathetic leader might take the presidency and keep Venezuela from selling oil development rights (and oil) to China. There are basically constant US-backed agitators (sometimes coups and assassination attempts) to undermine Venezuelan governments unfriendly to the US. To me, outright sending warships is a risky escalation - with potential for war much closer to US shores. With actual warships now off the Venezuelan coast and Venezuela already mobilizing up to 25,000 troops to its borders in response, it's a few short steps to Venezuela asking China to sell them weapons. Unless the US wants to jump right to a quick preemptive decapitation strike, Venezuela has time to porcupine itself up with Chinese missiles, radars, and slightly more powerful jets (China will probably not sell its J-20) like the J-10. In a kinetic conflict, the US can probably still win, but in recent years it's been more a matter of winning without taking significant losses, and the prospect of a China-supplied Venezuelan military means it could be a bloody battle. Anything other than overwhelming victory would badly tarnish the US myth of military invincibility - and in its own backyard. The US cannot really afford (from a PR perspective) to lose even a single F-35 or a single warship, and the Venezuelan military may be less given to restraint than the Chinese military. Well, stay away from drugs, kids. 5:48 AM · Sep 15, 2025

We also referenced this recently—recalibration of policy because China scare and because heavy crude that we really need:

What Chevron’s Return to Venezuela Means for the Oil Market By Rystad Energy - Sep 01, 2025, 3:00 PM CDT The U.S. is recalibrating its Venezuela policy by easing oil sanctions for Chevron while maintaining pressure on President Maduro.

Chevron's expanded operations in Venezuela are expected to modestly increase global oil supply and provide crucial heavy crude to US refineries.

The move offers PDVSA a fragile chance for recovery, but a full return to pre-sanction output levels remains unlikely without broader systemic reform.

It’s called Neocolonialism.