Ray-SoCa
6h

Currently it seems Chinese Railways in Central and South America are more proposed, than actual building.

- Mexico high speed railway got killed. Chinese Transparency and corruption was the excuse, along with environmental concerns.

- Peru Brazil Railway would take 10 years, and the economics are suspect.

- Chile to Peru Railway in talk. Sounds like parts did exist. Sounds like an great train ride.

- Nicaragua Atlantic to Pacific Railway seems more talk. I don't understand the current status of railways in Nicaragua. Seems they had them, then they got mostly scrapped?

What surprised me in Mexico, was the lack of freight trains. When I visited Mazatlán, a big Mexico Port, the port infrastructure was poor, and even though there was a railroad, I never saw a train. Lots of truck transport. I wonder why? Supposedly it's the fourth largest port in Mexico. There is so much I don't understand about Mexico, especially their railways. Copper Canyon sounds like a great ride, I think it used to connect to the US.

Trains are an interest of mine, and efficient train freight service seems to help economies a lot.

Piquet
3hEdited

Venezuelan crude is useful for U.S. Gulf Coast refineries because they invested billions of dollars in infrastructure to process crude of that nature efficiently. You need a lot of hydrogen as well as delayed cokers to convert the residuals left after conventional refining. Similar crudes are available from other sources, but opening Venezuela as a source will put downward pressure on the price. As I recall, China did not have great infrastructure to process heavy sour crude very well, but they may be trading product elsewhere. I haven't been to China in ten years, so maybe they have improved some systems there (a lot of money that China doesn't have?).

