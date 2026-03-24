Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

What seems clear is that if Trump goes along with sidelining Steve and Jared in favor of Vance ...

1) It's a sign of desperation--Trump having to accept terms right out of the box--and

2) It's a big boost for Vance, which Trump will not like--AT ALL.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3h

16. Israel must be inspected by the IAEA at the same rate.

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