FWIW:

JUST IN: ￼￼ Iran tells the United States it does not want to resume talks with Witkoff and Kushner, prefers negotiating with Vice President JD Vance instead , CNN reports.

The 15-point plan the US will propose to Iran, according to Israeli Channel 12:

1. Removal of all sanctions on Iran.

2. US assistance in advancing and developing a civilian nuclear project (electricity generation).

3. Removal of the threat of sanctions being reimposed.

4. Iran’s nuclear programme is frozen under a defined framework.

5. Enriched uranium to remain, but under supervision and agreed limits.

6. Missile programme to be addressed at a later stage, with limits on quantity and range.

7. Use of nuclear programmes restricted to civilian/defensive purposes only.

8. Development of existing nuclear capabilities halted.

9. No further expansion of enrichment capabilities.

10. No production of weapons-grade nuclear material on Iranian soil.

11. All enriched material to be handed over to the IAEA within an agreed timeline.

12. Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow to be taken out of use (destroyed).

13. International monitoring and verification mechanisms enforced.

14. Gradual implementation tied to compliance.

15.Additional regional and security understandings between the parties.